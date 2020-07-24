Used Chrysler Wagon for Sale Near Me
- 72,164 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
Rairdon's Dodge Chrysler Jeep of Kirkland - Kirkland / Washington
Recent Arrival!2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Odometer is 25183 miles below market average!*All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or certified vehicles are used. A negotiable documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. Please consider verifying any information in question with a dealership sales representative. MSRP is Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price, it is not our sale price, The Net MSRP after rebates is not an advertised price and both are used for comparison purposes only. The offering price of this vehicle is conditioned on a negotiated waiver of implied warranties if the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is AS IS-NO DEALER WARRANTY. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is IMPLIED WARRANTIES ONLY, the offer includes implied warranties of merchantability. Call Dealer to determine form of Buyers Guide on the vehicle. Washington residents only. MPG is based on EPA estimates for newly manufactured vehicles only. Actual rating will vary with driving conditions, habits, and vehicle condition.
Dealer Review:
Very friendly salespeople. We would definitely buy from them again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A4FY58B86T327418
Stock: 6T327418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 118,600 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$3,500$2,704 Below Market
American Imports - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8GF68X07R148501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,144 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,888
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.This 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring FWD has a 3.5L V6 engine. It is equipped with a Sunroof, Roof Rack, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Third Row Seating, and the Cargo Convenience Group!Want a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319. This vehicle's stock number is 05MW63-65.Keyless entry, Cruise Control, TRACTION CONTROL, PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS (STD), CARGO CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: tonneau cover, adjustable roof rail crossbars, rear fascia scuff pad, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/AUTOSTICK (STD), 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD), 26S CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine, 4-speed auto trans, Winch tire carrier, Vehicle info center. This Chrysler Pacifica has a dependable Gas V6 3.5L/215 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Chrysler Pacifica Touring The Envy of Your Friends *Universal garage door opener, Sunscreen/solar control glass, Sentry Key theft deterrent system, Security alarm, Roof side rails, Rear window wiper w/washer, Rear window defroster, Rear grocery bag hooks, Rear Folding Seat, Rear child safety door locks, Pwr windows w/front/rear 1-touch down feature, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr door locks, Pwr accessory delay, Premium door trim panel, Premium cloth low-back bucket seats-inc: 10-way pwr driver, 4-way pwr front passenger, Performance suspension, Passenger assist handles, Overhead console, Occupant classification system.*Why Choose Woody's? *One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!*Disclaimer:***After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4GM68475R419036
Stock: 05MW63
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 148,264 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$1,899$1,173 Below Market
AutoMax Hyundai Norman - Norman / Oklahoma
Dealer Review:
This dealership advertised drastically lower new car "online prices" than the eventual negotiated price. The Hyundai Santa Fe XL ended up being 40% greater than the "online price" after they get you in the door. Their online sales rep said I qualified for incentives even though I told her I wasn't part of the group offer, and trhen denied them to me once at the dealership. Again, just to get you in the door! They advertise maintenance and service for two years plus lifetime engine if you buy a new car , BUT they charge you $1,895. Document registrations fees are $590 and definitely don't cost the dealership that amount. Overall it was a horrible experience and anyone dealing with AutoMax of Norman should be aware!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C8FY68B12T252792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,238 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,997
Keller Bros Dodge Ram - Lititz / Pennsylvania
Light Almond 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 16VRecent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4FY48B54T310637
Stock: R3649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,836 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser 4dr 4dr Wagon Touring features a 2.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Edition with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4FY58B42T306131
Stock: EYC-306131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2019
- 189,244 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$1,988$827 Below Market
Whitney's Value Ford - Elma / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A4FY48B67T607222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,747 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,499
Mac-D Motors - Chula Vista / California
EASY FINANCING!FACIL FINANCIAMIENTO(619) 207-6313 APLICA ONLINE! APPLY! APPLY! APPLY!We approve in MINUTES!!!! 126 Broadway Ste A Chula Vista CA 91910 HABLAMOS ESPANOL!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C8FY68B12T387240
Stock: 2014554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,460 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,977
Central Autos - Castle Rock / Colorado
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser with 86k. Leather Sunroof and super clean. Call Mike @ 303-668-9954 or 303-688-8355
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT with Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A8FY78G87T622056
Stock: 622056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,451 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,000
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3000. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.4L/148 engine will keep you going. This Chrysler PT Cruiser features the following options: SOUND GROUP II -inc: AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer, MP3 capability, (6) Boston Acoustics speakers w/subwoofer, 368-watt amp, PREMIUM EXTRA COST PAINT, P205/55R16 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW GOODYEAR TIRES (STD), FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, EXTRA COST PAINT, CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: stain & odor resistant, anti-static seat fabric (STD), 4-WHEEL ANTI-LOCK DISC BRAKES -inc: traction control, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION (STD), 2CF TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L turbo I4 engine, 4-speed auto trans, and 2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE TURBO I4 ENGINE. Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A8FY58888T156868
Stock: 26371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 51,613 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,988$1,000 Below Market
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! 51,613 MILES 4CYL AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
Dealer Review:
One of the worst dealerships that I've ever been too. I had to go find a salesman since there were none on the floor and apparently they were sitting outside smoking. I applied online for pre approval a day before and got notified to come on down to discuss my options. So I called first thing this morning and left a voicemail. I never recieved a call back. So I went down this afternoon and apparently they don't offer online applications anymore, so I had to redo everything. The sales men on hand were so unprofessional and they were dressed pretty trashy too. The salesman Mitch, or "Big Mitch" as they call him. Just seemed so inpatient and un professional, like he didn't have the time of day for me. So I left a note and walked out. I didn't even get a handshake or offered a business card. They had me sit for over an hour while they ran my credit and I was notified by company within 5 mins after he left to due so.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A4FY48B26T312844
Stock: VIN2844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,417 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$3,000$1,483 Below Market
John & Sons Auto Sales - Grand Rapids / Michigan
2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser 2.4L 4 cylinder. Cloth interior in great shape keyless entry power windows & mirrors cruise control CD/FM radio 2md row folding seat fog lights. Mileage: 168417We’re located right off U.S 131 5 minutes away from downtown Grand Rapids - 1154 Grandville Ave SW Grand Rapids MI 49503. Phone # 616-245-2153Visit John & Sons Auto Sales online at johnandsonsauto.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 616-245-2153 today to schedule your test drive.WARRANTY: This vehicle does qualify for the purchase of an optional warranty.SORRY WE DO NOT FINANCE. Since 1947 our small family-owned dealership has been giving our customers great deals and friendly service. We proudly serve Grand Rapids Kalamazoo Holland Muskegon Rockford Big Rapids Lansing and Grand Haven. Se Habla Espanol! Find us at JOHNANDSONSAUTO.COM
Dealer Review:
I just bought a Toyota Corolla from Ed. I would recommend them to anyone! Ed is so honest. I usually hate dealing with car dealers, but I am so happy with them. They were very decent to work with...I did not feel I was being taken advantage of like so many car salesmen. He was very fair. I would buy another car from him in a heartbeat in the future. Very trustworthly, and that says a lot about a persons character! Thanks again for the smooth purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser Classic with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A4GY5F99AT188882
Stock: 1993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,685 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$4,977
Castle Buick GMC - North Riverside / Illinois
CASTLE BUICK GMC, **NORTH RIVERSIDE ILLINOIS, **LEATHER SEATS, **HEATED FRONT SEATS, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER WINDOWS. Odometer is 21488 miles below market average! Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 MPI 24VWelcome to Castle Buick GMC Welcome to Castle Buick GMC! At Castle Buick GMC, we take pride in being a locally-owned, trusted member of the North Riverside community. For many years, North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago neighbors have come to us for a trustworthy and attentive car buying event. To see why hundreds buy their Buick GMC from us every year, stop by our Castle Buick GMC or experience our Buick GMC car inventory digitally. Castle Buick GMC is a quality used dealership that's proud to have a huge selection of used, certified and pre-owned vehicles for North Riverside customers to test drive. Whether you are looking for an used car under $10,000 or a certified pre-owned vehicle that looks and feels like new, Castle Buick GMC is the place to find it. We are a one-stop shop for your automotive needs! People from all over North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago come to Castle Buick GMC for the best deals on new Buick GMC, used cars, and more. Come in today and see why! You may also contact one of our fine sales representatives at (877) 917-9559!!!!
Dealer Review:
I love my new Buick, purchased on 7/24/2020. Lou Matthews is a great sales rep. He is professional, knowledgeable, and courteous. I felt no pressure or stress. The process of buying the care was very pleasant. He made the entire process so easy for me. What a nice guy! His customer service added value to my auto purchase. Be sure to ask for Mr. Lou Matthews. He'll direct you to the right car and get you a great deal.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A4GM68406R735695
Stock: B20386B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 251,962 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,990
Walker Toyota - Miamisburg / Ohio
Dealer Review:
We have been searching the internet and other dealerships for some time seeking out the perfect Highlander. We finally found a match at Walker and decided to take a day to go check it out and hopefully come home with for Christmas. Unfortunately the car was “missing “ after much searching of the lot. We decided to leave and Rose was determined to find us one. We left our continued search to her. Rose was very understanding of our needs in a new Highlander and worked hard to find us a match. We were very pleased by her patience, determination and daily contact with us to let us know she is working on finding us the one. We had our research done and Rose was not pushy at all, which we greatly appreciate. After a few days she was able to find one and get it to Walker within a week. We are very happy with our purchase and highly recommend Rose for your vehicle needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A4FY58B27T603500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,773 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,888
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.Cruise around in a PT Cruiser! This 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT FWD has a 2.4L I4 engine. It is equipped with Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, a CD Stereo, and more!Want a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319. This vehicle's stock number is 03MX83-1247.Cruise Control, Traction control, QUICK-ORDER PKG -inc: base vehicle, POWERTRAIN -inc: 2.4L engine, 4-speed auto trans, CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS (STD), 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD & AUTOSTICK, 17" CHROME ALUMINUM WHEELS, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Traction control, Tilt steering column. This Chrysler PT Cruiser has a powerful Gas I4 2.4L/148 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Chrysler PT Cruiser GT Has Everything You Want *Sport suspension, Solar control glass, Single-note horn, Silver shift knob, Sentry Key theft deterrent system, Security alarm, Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm, Rear window wiper/washer, Rear window defroster, Rear outboard head restraints, Rear door child protection locks, Quad halogen headlamps, Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger express-down feature, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr door locks w/auto central locking feature, Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock performance disc brakes, Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, Overhead console w/flood lamp, compass & outside temp gauge, Multi-position cargo shelf-panel, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.*Why Choose Woody's? *One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!*Disclaimer:***After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4FY78G03T552747
Stock: 03MX83
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 97,189 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,250
Dick Myers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Harrisonburg / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A8FY68858T115748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,194 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,786
Hampton Chevrolet - Hampton / Virginia
: HURRY, NO ACCIDENTS ON AUTO CHECK, WE FINANCE With Approved Credit, AT HAMPTON CHEVROLET FOREVER STARTS NOW: FREE VA STATE INSPECTIONS, FREE TOWING, AND FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE, SERVICED Including: Oil Change, State Inspection, Full Detail, Replaced Wiper Blades, Replaced Spark Plugs, Replaced Head Gasket, Reliable. CD Player, 2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, Edmunds.com's review says "A practical wagon with some Hollywood style, the PT Cruiser can also be fun to drive.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player. Chrysler Touring with Linen Gold Metallic Pearl exterior and Dark Slate Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 150 HP at 5100 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION: 2.6 overall top gear ratio, brake/park interlock, lock-up torque converter, color-keyed PRNDL bezel EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. WHO WE ARE: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER, Towing Assistance FOREVER! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
I had a great experience at Hampton Chevy. Found a super nice used 2017 car that fit my budget. My sales rep Sarah was awesome and made the while process easy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4FY58B95T622872
Stock: PA8296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 122,313 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
South Pacific Auto Sales - Albany / Oregon
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring. This PT Cruiser comes equipped with power windows, power locks, A/C, CD, cruise control, 2.4L engine, automatic transmission, and just 122K miles! This affordable PT Cruiser is ready to go! CALL OUR SALES OFFICE @ 541-928-2447 OR TEXT US @ 503-428-8460 TODAY FOR MORE INFO!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3A4FY58B17T535254
Stock: 32551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-04-2019
