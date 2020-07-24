Used Chrysler Wagon for Sale Near Me

Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida

One of the worst dealerships that I've ever been too. I had to go find a salesman since there were none on the floor and apparently they were sitting outside smoking. I applied online for pre approval a day before and got notified to come on down to discuss my options. So I called first thing this morning and left a voicemail. I never recieved a call back. So I went down this afternoon and apparently they don't offer online applications anymore, so I had to redo everything. The sales men on hand were so unprofessional and they were dressed pretty trashy too. The salesman Mitch, or "Big Mitch" as they call him. Just seemed so inpatient and un professional, like he didn't have the time of day for me. So I left a note and walked out. I didn't even get a handshake or offered a business card. They had me sit for over an hour while they ran my credit and I was notified by company within 5 mins after he left to due so.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: 3A4FY48B26T312844

Stock: VIN2844

Certified Pre-Owned: No

