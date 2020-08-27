Used Chrysler SUV for Sale Near Me

Western Avenue Nissan - Chicago / Illinois

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4WD. Blue 2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited 4WD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement

Got a 2019 Maxima my salesman Roy Thompson was the best not pushy or overly aggressive that's a quick way to get me to walk out the door. Process was relatively quick we were in and out in about 1hr. Will def buy again from him.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

VIN: 1A8HW58227F586883

Stock: 200199A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-04-2020