Used Chrysler SUV for Sale Near Me

- 168,824 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,855
Napleton's Autopark Urbana Pre-owned - Urbana / Illinois
2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement 4WD 5-Speed Automatic White Navigation, Local Trade.Napleton's Auto Park of Urbana also offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represent the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure. Our staff is dedicated to the highest customer service in sales, parts and service departments. We have over 20 loaner vehicles and offer free car washes for life! All of our pre-driven vehicles undergo a complete, thorough inspection and if we feel they meet our standards we then fully recondition and detail them to sell to our valued customers. FREE Car Washes for the LIFE of your vehicle at Napleton's Auto Park, WiFi, Shuttle Service In Champaign, Urbana and Savoy, State-of-the-art service center with clean and comfortable children's play area, customer waiting area, and FREE refreshments. SERVING: CHAMPAIGN, URBANA, SPRINGFIELD, DECATUR, DANVILLE, RANTOUL, MAHOMET, CHARLESTON, MATTOON, SAVOY. We are right off exit 184 in I74 and Cunningham Ave.
Dealer Review:
Its was a pleasant experience. Woody was amazing. Helped us out tremendously.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1A8HW58217F552563
Stock: V030232A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 188,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,994
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
Our 2007 Chrysler Aspen shines brightly as can be in Silver! Our Aspen sports a 5.7 Liter HEMI V8 that produces 345hp that is connected to a smooth shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission. Helping this Rear Wheel Drive machine offer near 19mpg on the highway. On the inside of the Aspen, a full complement of comfort and convenience features are standard. Take a look at the list, and you will notice leather seating, automatic tilt wheel, fog lamps, audio controls on the wheel, power driver seat, an amazing audio system, and so much more. In NHTSA crash tests, this Aspen earned five stars for driver and front-passenger protection. This Aspen is a luxurious machine that is just bad to the bone on power and personal amenities. Make this one yours today... Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1A8HX58257F530482
Stock: 190843A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 106,040 milesGood Deal
$4,995$2,514 Below Market
Lexus of Arlington - Arlington Heights / Illinois
Hard to find Vehicle this nice for this Value!, 4WD. Chrysler Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 44499 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. 2007 4WD 5-Speed Automatic Aspen 4D Sport Utility Limited SilverWith Some Available Options Like 4WD, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Compact Disc, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.At Lexus of Arlington, it's our mission to provide the drivers of Arlington Heights, IL with prestigious, luxury vehicles. From unparalleled customer service to world-class quality, we implement our high standards every day to meet your high expectations as customers by selling the finest new and used Lexus cars ever built. We are your premier Arlington Heights, IL dealer. Lexus of Arlington serving Arlington Heights, IL, Palatine, IL, and Buffalo Grove, IL. We Sell all Makes and Models Used, Preowned and Certified. 60004 Chicago, North Illinois, Chicagoland, North Chicago bad credit, no credit, or are a first time car buyer, Some Under 5k and 10k.
Dealer Review:
An outstanding zero pressure car buying experience. My thanks to Adriana Cerlat and Mark Rahn who did everything I asked and a little bit more (in New Orleans they would call it lagniappe) to make it possible for me to buy the car. I am very happy with my purchase and the "process".
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1A8HW58P27F509233
Stock: 38713B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 117,032 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,888
Peters Auto Mall - High Point / North Carolina
Peters Auto Mall was founded by Kevin and Angie Peters in 1993. Over the past twenty years, the business has grown into the Piedmont Triads #1 used car dealership. * 8 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $8,888 * * 2007 ** Chrysler * * Aspen * * Limited * Outfitted with a backup sensor, rear air conditioning, parking assistance, braking assist, stability control, traction control, a MP3 player, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system, this 2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited is a true steal. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. Complete with a sharp gray exterior and a dark slate gray/light slate gray interior, this vehicle is in high demand. This one's a keeper. It has a crash test safety rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today! Contact Information: Peters Auto Mall, 2857 South Main ST, High Point, NC, 27263, Phone: 3364341600, E-mail: bryano@petersautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1A8HW58257F563176
Stock: 31743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,552 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,998
Sunset Motors - Steubenville / Ohio
Great Car Please Call for additional information
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Aspen Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1A8HW58238F122440
Stock: J2034C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 154,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$4,999$1,131 Below Market
Posen Motors - Posen / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1A8HW58P27F525836
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 181,801 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,925
Russell Barnett Ford - Winchester / Tennessee
It has a 5.7 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this Chrysler Aspen and drive with confidence. This 1/2 ton suv emanates grace with its stylish gray exterior. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this 1/2 ton suv. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this model. This 2007 Chrysler Aspen has an automatic transmission. It features cruise control for long trips. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. The vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. This vehicle is equipped with front air bags. Enough room to carry all your cargo, passengers and equipment on a long road trip. Offering a ride height that is above most other vehicles, it has great visibility on the road.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1A8HW582X7F531937
Stock: 8437A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 223,686 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Stinnett Chevrolet Buick - Newport / Tennessee
Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, DVD, Power Liftgate, Quad Seats, Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4,5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGIN 28J LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER.. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Power Liftgate, Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input OPTION PACKAGES 28J LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 5.7L V8 engine, 5-speed auto trans, P265/50R20 all-season BSW tires, 20' x 8.0' aluminum chrome-clad wheels, locking lug nuts, 2nd row 40/20/40 reclining seat, 3rd row 3-pass 60/40 split seat, AM/FM stereo w/6-disc CD/MP3 player & memory, (8) Alpine speakers w/subwoofer, Sirius satellite radio, accent color running boards, dual zone auto climate control w/memory, leather-trimmed 1st & 2nd row seats, heated pwr 8-way driver seat w/memory, heated pwr 4-way front passenger seat, pwr heated multi-function fold-away mirrors w/memory & chrome caps, driver auto-dimming exterior mirror, pwr adjustable pedals w/memory, auto-dimming rearview mirror, laminated front & rear door glass, luxury front/rear floor mats w/logo, REAR SEAT VIDEO SYSTEM, 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE electric shift-on-the-fly full-time 4WD transfer case, PWR SUNROOF, 2ND ROW BUCKET 2-PASSENGER SEAT, HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD). WHY BUY FROM US For us, 'customer service' means making your car buying experience as easy and enjoyable as possible. You'll find a number of ways that we make customer service the basis of buying and owning a car from our dealership: You'll find all the information you need to buy a car right here on our website. Search through our extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles. Request a price quote on a vehicle of your choice. Our friendly staff will exceed expectations. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1A8HW58257F548239
Stock: 20046B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- 245,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,088
Babcock Motors - Orleans / Indiana
Were practically giving away this used 2007 Chrysler Aspen in Orleans, IN. Even though it is older than ten years, it still drives in a class of its own. You get all this in the 2007 Chrysler Aspen for $. Don't worry about the 245,000 miles on this vehicle; it's just starting its life. Its a v8 Brilliant Black Crystal Prl SUV that makes room for the whole family. Interested in the 2007 Chrysler Aspen? Contact Babcock Motors and schedule a test drive. Babcock Motors Inc in Orleans, IN is a General Motors Chevrolet Dealership selling new Chevrolet models and various pre-owned makes and models. We are a small, local, family owned business that is small enough to know you personally, but big enough to serve you properly. We are not buy here, pay here. We finance through various banks. Interested in this vehicle? Please call or visit us at www.babcockmotors.com for more information and pictures.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1A8HW58287F585186
Stock: T1301M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-06-2018
- 162,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,975
West Motor - Preston / Idaho
Clean Title. 2009 Chysler Aspen Limited, DVD, power sunroof, heated leather bucket seats, remote start, backup camera, bluetooth, power seats, steering wheel controls, dual zone climate control, rear air controls, premium audio, power liftgate, fog lights, alloy wheels, trailer tow package, and more. It comes powered by the awesome 5.7L HEMI V8 engine paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission. This great SUV has been through a complete mechanical check-over and has been freshly serviced and detailed, so you can make your important purchase with confidence and peace of mind! Print this page and call us Now...We Know You'll Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership, our goal is to give you the best car buying experience you will ever have!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Aspen Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1A8HW58T89F706956
Stock: 706956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 142,717 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$5,977
Robert Hutson Ford Lincoln - Moultrie / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1A8HX58P27F555870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 211,792 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$2,995
Carson Ford - Carthage / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Aspen Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1A8HW58218F158515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 190,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$2,450$2,363 Below Market
Western Avenue Nissan - Chicago / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4WD. Blue 2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited 4WD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement We Are Your Chicago, IL New and Certified Pre-owned Nissan Dealership near Berwyn, Burbank, Calumet City, Cicero, Elmhurst, Evanston, Franklin Park, La Grange, Matteson, Melrose Park, Morton Grove, Northbrook, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Tinley Park. Are you wondering, where is Western Ave Nissan or what is the closest Nissan dealer near me? Western Ave Nissan is located at 7410 South Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60636. You can call our Sales Department at , Service Department at , or our Parts Department at . Although Western Ave Nissan in Chicago, Illinois is not open 24 hours a day, seven days a week â our website is always open. On our website, you can research and view photos of the new Nissan models such as the 370Z, Altima, Armada, Frontier, GT-R, LEAF, Maxima, Murano, NV Cargo, NV Passenger, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Titan XD, Versa or Versa Note that you would like to purchase or lease. You can also search our entire inventory of new and used vehicles, value your trade-in, and visit our Meet the Staff page to familiarize yourself with our staff who are committed to making your visit to Western Ave Nissan a great experience every time.
Dealer Review:
Got a 2019 Maxima my salesman Roy Thompson was the best not pushy or overly aggressive that's a quick way to get me to walk out the door. Process was relatively quick we were in and out in about 1hr. Will def buy again from him.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1A8HW58227F586883
Stock: 200199A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 142,507 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2008 Chrysler Aspen 4dr AWD 4dr Limited features a 5.7L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, 115V Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Aspen Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1A8HW58278F129603
Stock: YC-129603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 169,683 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,984
LaBelle Ford - LaBelle / Florida
*LaBelle Ford* Your Down Home Country Dealer Lowest New and Used Car Prices in Fl and No Dealer Fee Open 6 days a week from 9AM to serve you at your convenience Mon - Fri 9 to 8 Sat 9 to 6 Sunday 12 - 5 * Sales: 855-206-5510 * Service: 855-399-2561 * Parts: 866-203-2609
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Aspen Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1A8HX58288F125637
Stock: 5125637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 146,706 miles
$5,495
Brett Spaulding Sales - Onawa / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1A8HW58PX7F508864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,000 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$9,999
Lithia Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena - Helena / Montana
Leather Interior, Third Row Seat, Satellite Radio, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air, 4x4,5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 28J LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER.. 28J LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: 28J LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 5.7L V8 engine, 5-speed auto trans, MyGiG multimedia system, AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player w/memory, radio hard disc drive, subwoofer, 20" x 8.0" chrome clad aluminum wheels, body color running boards, dual zone auto climate control w/memory, laminated front & rear door glass, leather-trimmed 1st & 2nd row seats, driver seat memory, pwr 4-way passenger seat, luxury front & rear floor mats, 6" x 9" heated multi-function fold-away pwr mirrors w/memory, pwr adjustable pedals w/memory, Parkview rear back-up camera, auto-dimming rearview mirror, 5.7L V8 ENGINE, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD). EXPERTS REPORT: newCarTestDrive.com's review says "The Chrysler Aspen is a big, traditional sport utility vehicle capable of towing substantial loads.". AutoCheck One Owner WHO WE ARE: At Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena, we are local people helping local people find the car, truck or SUV that meets their needs and at a fair price. In fact, it is our promise that if you find a lower advertised price on a comparable vehicle in the 4 state area we will refund you the difference. Our customers are very important to us and it is our goal that they be 100% satisfied when doing business with us from the sales process to servicing their vehicle and doing right the first time. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
Dealer Review:
I recently was looking online and found a vehicle that I was very interested in at Lithia Chevrolet of Helena. I put in an online request and they quickly got back to me and got me all the information! I ended up purchasing my Jeep Wrangler from them and i LOVE it! 10/10 would recommend
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Aspen Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1A8HW58258F154760
Stock: 8F154760T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-31-2019
- 217,760 milesGreat Deal
$2,822$2,185 Below Market
Bob Allen Nissan - Danville / Kentucky
Dealer Review:
Lance and Nick were both easy to work with. Nick was up front and honest with the pricing and Lance was very helpful taking us through the sales process as well as showing us all the features of the Rogue
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1A8HW58P97F554525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
