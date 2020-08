Used Chrysler SUV for Sale Near Me

Napleton's Autopark Urbana Pre-owned - Urbana / Illinois

2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement 4WD 5-Speed Automatic White Navigation, Local Trade.Napleton's Auto Park of Urbana also offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represent the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure. Our staff is dedicated to the highest customer service in sales, parts and service departments. We have over 20 loaner vehicles and offer free car washes for life! All of our pre-driven vehicles undergo a complete, thorough inspection and if we feel they meet our standards we then fully recondition and detail them to sell to our valued customers. FREE Car Washes for the LIFE of your vehicle at Napleton's Auto Park, WiFi, Shuttle Service In Champaign, Urbana and Savoy, State-of-the-art service center with clean and comfortable children's play area, customer waiting area, and FREE refreshments. SERVING: CHAMPAIGN, URBANA, SPRINGFIELD, DECATUR, DANVILLE, RANTOUL, MAHOMET, CHARLESTON, MATTOON, SAVOY. We are right off exit 184 in I74 and Cunningham Ave.

Dealer Review:

Its was a pleasant experience. Woody was amazing. Helped us out tremendously.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1A8HW58217F552563

Stock: V030232A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020