Used Chrysler Minivan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
- $3,980
2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX126,614 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
NICE OLD FAMILY VAN!!!!!!
Dealer Review:
It was time to upgrade our college student's vehicle. We did a vigorous search via the internet and saw a vehicle at Broadway Auto Mall. It was a sleek, black 2016 Nissan Altima. Needless to say, we were eager to go check it out. When we got to the dealership, I noticed another vehicle that I liked also. The salesman came out and we talked for a few minutes and I told him which vehicles I was looking at. He absolutely blew me away with his knowledge and professionalism. He told me a lot about the two vehicles and brought both of them around for me to test drive. I told him that I intend to thoroughly test drive both vehicles and would take about 45 minutes with each one. He said to absolutely take my time. Once I finished testing both vehicles, I made my decision to go with the 2016 Nissan Altima. I did noticed the car was very clean inside and out and drove very nice. We went inside and I was introduced to the General Manager and other staff. They were awesome people as well. We talked price and I got the price that I was comfortable with. They even offered to let me take the vehicle home for the night before deciding to buy. Since I knew a lot about vehicles I decided to go ahead and purchase it. The transaction didn't take that long to complete at all. I have had the vehicle for nearly two months now and it still runs like new. After having the vehicle for a while, I decided to write this review. When my other son is ready to drive, I will surely go back to Broadway Auto Mall to see what they have. You have a happy customer in me. Thanks guys!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GP44G6YB681483
Stock: A3348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$37,130
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring5,427 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fields Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Sanford / Florida
This vehicle can be purchased online with home or office delivery using Fields Exclusive Concierge Purchasing Program. V6 Engine** Satellite Radio** 7 in Touchscreen **Backup Camera ** Smartphone Device Integration** Blind Spot Monitor/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert **17 in Alloy Wheels** Foglights** Power Heated Mirrors **Conversation Mirror** Power Liftgate **Parking Sensors** Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control **Remote Start** Trip Computer **Auto-dimming Reaview Mirror **Sliding Doors **3rd Row **Keyless Start/ Entry **19 City/ 28 Hwy** WWW.FIELDSCHRYSLERDODGEJEEPRAM.COM
Dealer Review:
The only reason I come to Fields Ram is because of the commercial sales manager Jim Todd, he’s the best there is. I drive by several Ram dealerships on my way to Sanford and it’s for him.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1FG1LR147706
Stock: CTP638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $40,462
Certified 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 35th Anniversary Edition6,635 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tom O'Brien Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Indianapolis - Indianapolis / Indiana
: 7-Year/100 CARFAX 1-Owner, Chrysler Certified, LOW MILES - 6,635! PRICE DROP FROM $40,988, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Captains Chairs, KEYSENSE CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. OPTION PACKAGES: QUICK ORDER PKG 27D 35TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic, 35th Anniversary Floor Mats w/Logo, 35th Anniversary Liftgate Badge, Cranberry Wine Accents, Locking Lug Nuts, Falken Brand Tires, ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, 360 Surround View Camera System, Advanced Brake Assist, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, S APPEARANCE PACKAGE Black Badging, Black Day Light Opening Moldings, Premium Fascia Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround, Black Stow N Place Roof Rack, Body Color Exterior Mirrors, Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum Black Noise, Locking Lug Nuts, Falken Brand Tires, Black Chrysler Grille Wing Badge, Body Color Door Handles, 8-PASS SEATING PACKAGE Replaces tri-pane panoramic sunroof w/a dual-pane sunroof, 8 Passenger Seating, Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof, KEYSENSE, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD). Was $40,988. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Neil was a huge help. During the pandemic things were certainly not normal. Neil did almost everything over the phone for us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 35th Anniversary Edition with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG7LR105586
Stock: P9090
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- $22,700Good Deal | $1,324 below market
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L42,458 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan
The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat FWD Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 750 miles below market average! Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Leather, Push Button Start, Local Trade, Non Smoker, Heated Seats, 7 Passenger Third Row Seating, Back Up Camera, Pacifica Touring L, 3.6L V6 24V VVT. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.
Dealer Review:
It was an outstanding experience. Very fast getting through the F&I office.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG2KR680555
Stock: 0G1316P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $24,499
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L31,747 milesDelivery available*
Enterprise Car Sales Reno - Reno / Nevada
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
Dealer Review:
The sales team was very low pressure unlike those of factory dealerships. The car was clean, serviced, and they provided a Carfax for free. With taking my older truck for a trade, it made it easier to buy the newer car and get rid of my old vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG8KR731041
Stock: 7S75BX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $16,559Fair Deal
2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX50,822 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bob Smith Toyota - La Crescenta / California
Bob Smith Toyota has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Chrysler Pacifica. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chrysler Pacifica LX FWD. It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica: The Chrysler Pacifica starts at under $28,000, where it competes with other minivans such as the Toyota Sienna and the Honda Odyssey, both of which it undercuts a little bit on price. However the entire minivan segment holds a ton of value, by virtue of being cheaper to own and operate than the myriad of medium and large SUVs out in the world. The Chrysler Pacifica combines a ton of space, with relatively compact and easy to park exterior dimensions, along with a curb weight that makes car-like mpg figures a reality. The Pacifica is also available with a ton of luxurious and entertaining features, which will really show their value on long road trips with children in tow. But no matter the equipment level, the new Pacifica is a fantastic value. This model sets itself apart with relatively compact outer dimensions, advanced drivetrains, smooth, sleek styling, Spacious and comfortable interior, and third row seating All prices plus tax, license, $80 documentation fee and and emission testing fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CGXHR628596
Stock: T213A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-24-2020
- $22,981Fair Deal
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L34,936 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Vacaville - Vacaville / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring LWise Auto Group dealerships inventory includes over 1000 quality pre-owned vehicles for you to choose from. Call today for details (707)301-4468.Quick Order Package 27L.As your premier Solano County Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram dealer, we here at Dodge Vacaville provide for every automotive need for drivers from Vacaville to Vallejo. Please feel free to explore our website to see our extensive inventory of new and used cars and SUVs. In addition to our friendly and knowledgeable sales staff, we also provide financing, service, and parts for drivers in the Vacaville, Sacramento, Vallejo, and Fairfield areas. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Dealership personnel. Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact dealer for most current information. Price may include Manufacturer Rebates and Incentives, please see dealer for details
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG2KR626947
Stock: D19205R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- New Listing$24,990
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L50,407 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG8JR110784
Stock: 2000666911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $22,593Good Deal | $1,664 below market
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L38,853 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arlington Toyota Palatine - Palatine / Illinois
BUY ONLINE. WE WILL DELIVER PLUS ZERO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS. Outside Temp Gauge, WHEELS: 17" X 7.0" ALUMINUM (STD), VELVET RED PEARLCOAT, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 235/65R17 BSW AS (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, INFLATABLE SPARE TIRE KIT W/SEALANT -inc: 17" Inflatable Spare Tire, Puncture Sealant & Portable Air Compressor, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD), BLACK/ALLOY, PERFORATED LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS -inc: With cognac/alloy/toffee interior includes two tone alloy/toffee seats w/satin chrome accents and liquid titanium bezels, With back/alloy interior includes black seats w/sepia accent stitch, satin chrome accents and mineral shitake bezels. This Chrysler Pacifica has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Chrysler Pacifica Touring L *Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, USB Host Flip, Uconnect Access Emergency Sos, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Touring suspension, Tires: 235/65R17 BSW AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, SiriusXM satellite radio.*Driving Away with This Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Doesn't Mean Compromising On Quality *Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported.*Stop By Today *Stop by Arlington Toyota located at 2095 North Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Dealer Review:
I recently bought a car from Arlington Toyota and am extremely happy. I would recommend to all of my family and friends.The staff was very bubbly and informative. I didn't have to wait long and the lobby was bright, private, and refreshing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG9KR685347
Stock: 16669P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $10,992Fair Deal
2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring91,897 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
#1 Cochran Buick GMC of Monroeville - Monroeville / Pennsylvania
AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, CARFAX CERTIFIED, LEATHER INTERIOR, LOCAL TRADE, REAR VISION CAMERA, LOT 1 MONROEVILLE ~. For Additional Information & Photos: Please Call 1-877-304-9607 or Click: www.cochran.com/C1-Certified-Vehicles. Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Plus, with #1 Cochran's Market Based Pricing you can feel confident that you are receiving the Best Price and Value available to You! #1 Cochran has been providing the Tri-State area with excellent sales and service experiences for 50 Years. STOP! Buy Today! Let YOUR #1 Cochran experience begin!
Dealer Review:
Currently in a vehicle guying process with a Cochran dealership. Already called them out on blatant lies between sales people also called them out on "bait n switch" strategies. They do not honor policies services, etc posted on their website. All I have done is ask the dealership to make things "right"! Still meeting with them.....we will see how they do. When you are told to read the fine print and you signed the contract.....you know something shady is up.....all I can say is buyer beware! Most likely the last vehicle I will buy from this dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG3ER348726
Stock: 1002843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $23,774Fair Deal
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L43,135 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* APPLE CARPLAY, USB, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER, REAR HEAT / AC, BACKUP SENSORS, ANDROID AUTO, HEATED STEERING, VOICE COMMAND, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATING, POWER LIFT GATE, ALLOY WHEELS, 3RD ROW SEAT, FOG LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, MULTI-ZONE AC, BLIND SPOT MONITORING.Of all the used cars for sale in Ohio this front wheel drive 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L features an impressive 3.60 Engine with a Bright White Clearcoat Exterior with a Black/alloy Leather Interior. With only 43,135 miles this 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2019 Chrysler Pacifica represents one of many of Honda Marysville used vehicles for sale in Columbus, OH and includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Voice Command Features, U-connect Infotainment System, Satellite Radio, Anti Theft System, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Outside Temperature Gauge, Garage Door Opener*STOCK# KR581323* Honda Marysville has this 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Honda Marysville will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Honda Marysville today at *(888) 639-8830 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L! Honda Marysville of Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 640 Coleman's Blvd Marysville OH, 43040 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 28.0 Highway MPG and 19.0 City MPG! This Chrysler Pacifica comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.60 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Telescoping Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Power Steering, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Marysville, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Compass, Overhead Console, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Air Conditioning, Rear Reading Lamps, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Split Folding Rear Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors, Reading Light(s), Rear Window Defroster*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Color Matched Bumpers, Roof / Luggage Rack, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* If you're making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Electronic Stability Control, Cross Traffic Alerts, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Brake Assist, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Delay-off headlights, Knee AirBag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 392 Honda used cars for sale at our Columbus, OH Honda dealership. Honda Marysville has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 2 Chrysler Pacifica van / minivans like this Bright White Clearcoat 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L that we have in stock!*Bluetooth may not work with all mobile phones
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG1KR581323
Stock: KR581323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- Price Drop$17,195
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L87,440 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fitzgerald Lexington Park Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Lexington Park / Maryland
CHRYSLER CERTIFIED with remote start
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG0HR583380
Stock: 159195A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $29,479
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited32,796 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sierra Volkswagen - Ottawa / Illinois
COMPLETE 100% OF YOUR PURCHASE ONLINE AND WE WILL DELIVER THE VEHICLE TO YOUR HOME/BUSINESS. Recent Arrival! 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited Jazz Blue Pearlcoat*GPS / NAVIGATION, *HEATED & VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS, *PANORAMIC ROOF, *BACK-UP CAMERA, *7 PASSENGER SEATING, *DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS AND POWER LIFTGATE, *MEDIA HUB W/ SD CARD SLOT, INPUT JACK & USB PORT, *INTEGRATED VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH, *TILT & TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL, *ONE OWNER, *ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP, : FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIT WITH STOP; 360 DEGREE SURROUND VIEW CAMERA; PARALLEL & PERPENDICULAR PARK ASSIST; ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP N' GO; FULL SPEED FORWARD-COLLISION WARNING PLUS; LANE DEPARTURE WARNING PLUS; RAIN SENSITIVE WIPERS; AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM CONTROL; ADVANCED BRAKE ASSIST, *18" POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS, *STOW 'N VAC INTEGRATED VACUUM, *POWER FOLDING THIRD ROW, * 8 WAY POWER FRONT SEATS, *HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE HEADLAMPS.Odometer is 7701 miles below market average!Come and see how easy it is to get a great deal at the Sierra Motor Mall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GGXHR797785
Stock: 70153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- New Listing$20,799
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L62,166 milesDelivery available*
Jim Browne Citrus Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Dade City / Florida
�
Dealer Review:
Best buying experience of a lifetime of auto purchases. No dealer runaround. They quoted a great price and stood by it. Showed me the features of my new truck and introduced me to the service manager. Really glad to have a dealership I feel I can trust. Really glad!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG2HR503402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,987Great Deal | $3,276 below market
Certified 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus51,864 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wilde Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Waukesha / Wisconsin
Backed by a rigorous 125-point inspection by factory-trained technicians and an additional (up to) 100,000 mile warranty, this CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE offers the PEACE OF MIND you've been searching for. ... Wilde is your one-stop shop for new Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and SRT sales, used and certified pre-owned vehicle sales, service and parts in Southeastern Wisconsin. We are fully-stocked with hundreds of cars, trucks, mini-vans and SUVs for every budget. CALL our knowledgeable staff at 262-544-5400, learn more about us and VIEW OUR ENTIRE INVENTORY online at www.wildedodge.com or VISIT us in person, conveniently located at 1710 Hwy 164 in Waukesha, WI. We look forward to serving you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1EG6HR669417
Stock: D29526A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $27,960Fair Deal | $668 below market
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited38,928 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ed Martin Nissan Of Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
REMAINING FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!, ONE OWNER!, NAVIGATION!, REAR ENTERTAINMENT!, REARVIEW CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH!, 360 Surround View Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Advanced SafetyTec Group, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers. Odometer is 5009 miles below market average!Ed Martin Automotive Group, has been in business for over 60 years, because of customers like you. We want to thank you for a great 60 years and still growing strong. Buying a car from Ed Martin Nissan of Fishers Means: Service from a nationally ranked service department. Customer lounge, with tv, cable and refreshments, including soft drinks or water. Works stations for those who are on the "GO" and need a place to plug in and work. Used vehicles that have been thru a 120 point inspection. Budget vehicles that have been thru service and given a safety inspection, for those who want to save a few dollars. 3 USB charging stations, to charge your phones. STARBUCKS COFFEE!!! That's right, we have our own Starbucks branded coffee station. Courteous staff and management team always ready to assist. One of the best part departments for parts, accessories or just that cool t-shirt that you may want.... Vending machines with snacks available for purchase, while you wait. Free, complimentary, anytime, no strings APPRAISAL on your vehicle. Free extended warranty quotes available. Going on trip, see our RENTAL CAR DEPARTMENT. Yes, we have rentals. Last, but not least...free Wifi.WE WILL DELIVER TO YOUR DOOR STEP, UP TO 300 MILES!!! We accept Sams Club employee pricing program, Perks at Work, TrueCar, Costco discount, Eli Lilly employee pricing program, Roche Diagnostics employee pricing, Indiana Members Credit Union purchase program, Community Health Network employee pricing, St. Vincent's employee pricing. IU Health network employee pricing. Ed Martin, The Only Name You Need to Know!!! 888-332-3394 Serving Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Zionsville, Anderson, Pendleton, Greenwood, Avon, Fort Wayne, Terre Haute, Muncie, New Castle, Greenfield, Ingalls, Lapel, Lebanon, Westfield, Noblesville, New Palestine, Plainfield, Evansville, McCordsville, Fortville, Yorktown, Edgewood, Camby, Downtown Indianapolis, Bloomington, and Cincinnati, Newport, Batesville, Lawrenceburg, Lawrence, Shelbyville, Cicero, Columbus, Kokomo, Lafayette, West Lafayette, Frankfort, Crawfordsville, Chicago, Kentucky, Louisville, Lexington, Nashville, Illinois, Danville, Franklin, Sheridan.
Dealer Review:
I bought a used car from this dealer. The sales person I worked with as great and things worked very smoothly including getting them to fix a door sensor that was broken. However, the manager that you have to work next to pay for the car with put me through an unacceptably long wait while he dealt with many other issues even though I was first in line. When I mentioned that to him, he was arrogant about it. There was absolutely no customer service in his tone or mannerisms and I will not ever deal with him again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG5HR637801
Stock: 9P2868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- $23,500Fair Deal
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L46,074 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Franklin Nissan - Columbia / Kentucky
Freshly Detailed, Ready for immediate delivery. Clean CARFAX. 19/28 City/Highway MPG billet silver metallic clearcoat 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Come visit Franklin Family Chevrolet Buick today for a customer experience you'll never forget. We are a premier Chevrolet dealership with all the latest Chevy & Buick models. Our no-pressure internet sales professional will work with you to find the car or truck that best fits your needs - whether you're shopping from home or at our dealership. We carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG0KR539676
Stock: KR539676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- New Listing$26,289Good Deal | $1,925 below market
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited41,182 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
EchoPark Automotive - Signal Auto / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG0HR578852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Related Chrysler info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.