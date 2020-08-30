Passport Toyota - Suitland / Maryland

Located 34 miles away from Ashburn , VA

$2,000 off MSRP! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE 5D Hatchback Magnetic Gray 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i FWD Automatic1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i.All new Toyotas come standard with Bluetooth, Backup Camera and ToyotaCare (Complimentary maintenance for 2 years/25,000 miles). Toyota Safety Sense comes standard on many new Toyotas. Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) is a bundle of active safety features included on many new Toyota vehicles at no additional cost. These innovative features were designed to help protect you and your passengers from harm.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

54 Combined MPG ( 55 City/ 53 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDKARFP3L3162688

Stock: 20307

Listed since: 07-30-2020