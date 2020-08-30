Toyota Hatchbacks for Sale Near Me
$31,758Est. Loan: $575/mo
Ourisman Chantilly Toyota - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKAMFU5M3127340
Stock: C200835
Listed since: 08-25-2020
$31,758Est. Loan: $573/mo
Ourisman Chantilly Toyota - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKAMFU5M3126642
Stock: C200836
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- ExteriorInterior9 mi awayHome delivery available*
$25,864Est. Loan: $469/mo
Ourisman Chantilly Toyota - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Toyota Prius L Eco with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
56 Combined MPG (58 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKAMFUXM3126894
Stock: C200738
Listed since: 08-14-2020
$31,758Est. Loan: $575/mo
Ourisman Chantilly Toyota - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKAMFU4M3128236
Stock: C200837
Listed since: 08-26-2020
$22,008Est. Loan: $345/mo
Ourisman Chantilly Toyota - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNB4RBE7L3088120
Stock: C194406
Listed since: 01-28-2020
- ExteriorInterior9 mi awayHome delivery available*Fair Deal
$18,705Est. Loan: $317/mo
Ourisman Chantilly Toyota - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBJV2LY714741
Stock: C200661
Listed since: 07-29-2020
$22,683Est. Loan: $359/mo
Ourisman Chantilly Toyota - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTND4RBE7L3082259
Stock: C194003
Listed since: 12-13-2019
View OffersAdOptions shown.2020 Toyota PriusSpecial offers availableView OffersOptions shown.Visit buyatoyota.com for detailsbuyatoyota.comDisclaimer*
- Fair Deal
$24,458Est. Loan: $387/mo
Ourisman Chantilly Toyota - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTND4RBEXL3091229
Stock: C200337
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- ExteriorInterior9 mi awayHome delivery available*
Not Listed
Ourisman Chantilly Toyota - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNC4RBE3L3094582
Stock: C200344
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- Fair Deal
$24,033Est. Loan: $380/mo
Ourisman Chantilly Toyota - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTND4RBE9L3094980
Stock: C194923
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- ExteriorInterior39 mi awayHome delivery available*Great Deal
$31,748Est. Loan: $573/mo
Sheehy Toyota of Stafford - Stafford / Virginia
Located 39 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKAMFUXM3127334
Stock: Q3127334
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- ExteriorInterior39 mi awayHome delivery available*Great Deal
$31,748Est. Loan: $573/mo
Sheehy Toyota of Stafford - Stafford / Virginia
Located 39 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKAMFU8M3127509
Stock: Q3127509
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- ExteriorInterior53 mi awayHome delivery available*Great Deal
$31,758Est. Loan: $573/mo
Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Toyota Prius 20th Anniversary Edition
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKAMFU3M3128227
Stock: F32048
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- ExteriorInterior34 mi awayHome delivery available*
$29,323Est. Loan: $500/mo
Passport Toyota - Suitland / Maryland
Located 34 miles away from Ashburn, VA
$2,000 off MSRP! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE 5D Hatchback Magnetic Gray 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i FWD Automatic1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i.All new Toyotas come standard with Bluetooth, Backup Camera and ToyotaCare (Complimentary maintenance for 2 years/25,000 miles). Toyota Safety Sense comes standard on many new Toyotas. Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) is a bundle of active safety features included on many new Toyota vehicles at no additional cost. These innovative features were designed to help protect you and your passengers from harm.Why Your Neighbors Are Shopping At Passport Toyota: > Passport Rewards and Loyalty Program > Free Car Washes For Life > New High-Tech Facility (See Virtual Tour on Google) > Very Convenient Location - One Block From Beltway, Two Blocks from Metro Station > Free Toyota Courtesy Vehicles and Loaners Available > Complimentary Uber and Lyft Rides > Guest Business Center > Children' s Play Area > Free Wi-Fi > Excellent Online Ratings Call, Email, Chat, or Come By To Get Your LOWER Passport To Savings Price Today! Visit our website for additional photos, vehicle history, financing options and more! Our #1 concern at Passport Toyota is the total satisfaction of our customers and we stand behind our promise with honesty and transparency. Call us to confirm pricing and availability at 301-899-6000 today! Visit our website at www.PassportToyota.com to see a 360 Google Street View Virtual Tour of our dealership or come to our beautiful showroom at 5001 Auth Way, Suitland, MD 20746. Come see us today! Your Passport to Savings! Please visit our website for complete disclaimer and details. Hablamos espanol. Necesita financiamiento? Visitenos, nosotros lo financiamos no credito, mal credito, bancarrota. Aqui lo ayudamos. Aceptamos Tax ID.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP3L3162688
Stock: 20307
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- ExteriorInterior34 mi awayHome delivery available*
$31,223Est. Loan: $535/mo
Passport Toyota - Suitland / Maryland
Located 34 miles away from Ashburn, VA
$2,000 off MSRP! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2020 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 5D Hatchback Classic Silver 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i FWD Automatic1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i.All new Toyotas come standard with Bluetooth, Backup Camera and ToyotaCare (Complimentary maintenance for 2 years/25,000 miles). Toyota Safety Sense comes standard on many new Toyotas. Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) is a bundle of active safety features included on many new Toyota vehicles at no additional cost. These innovative features were designed to help protect you and your passengers from harm.Why Your Neighbors Are Shopping At Passport Toyota: > Passport Rewards and Loyalty Program > Free Car Washes For Life > New High-Tech Facility (See Virtual Tour on Google) > Very Convenient Location - One Block From Beltway, Two Blocks from Metro Station > Free Toyota Courtesy Vehicles and Loaners Available > Complimentary Uber and Lyft Rides > Guest Business Center > Children' s Play Area > Free Wi-Fi > Excellent Online Ratings Call, Email, Chat, or Come By To Get Your LOWER Passport To Savings Price Today! Visit our website for additional photos, vehicle history, financing options and more! Our #1 concern at Passport Toyota is the total satisfaction of our customers and we stand behind our promise with honesty and transparency. Call us to confirm pricing and availability at 301-899-6000 today! Visit our website at www.PassportToyota.com to see a 360 Google Street View Virtual Tour of our dealership or come to our beautiful showroom at 5001 Auth Way, Suitland, MD 20746. Come see us today! Your Passport to Savings! Please visit our website for complete disclaimer and details. Hablamos espanol. Necesita financiamiento? Visitenos, nosotros lo financiamos no credito, mal credito, bancarrota. Aqui lo ayudamos. Aceptamos Tax ID.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Toyota Prius Prime XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP2L3162746
Stock: 20327
Listed since: 07-30-2020
$35,302Est. Loan: $609/mo
Passport Toyota - Suitland / Maryland
Located 34 miles away from Ashburn, VA
$2,000 off MSRP! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2020 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 5D Hatchback Classic Silver 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i FWD Automatic1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i.All new Toyotas come standard with Bluetooth, Backup Camera and ToyotaCare (Complimentary maintenance for 2 years/25,000 miles). Toyota Safety Sense comes standard on many new Toyotas. Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) is a bundle of active safety features included on many new Toyota vehicles at no additional cost. These innovative features were designed to help protect you and your passengers from harm.Why Your Neighbors Are Shopping At Passport Toyota: > Passport Rewards and Loyalty Program > Free Car Washes For Life > New High-Tech Facility (See Virtual Tour on Google) > Very Convenient Location - One Block From Beltway, Two Blocks from Metro Station > Free Toyota Courtesy Vehicles and Loaners Available > Complimentary Uber and Lyft Rides > Guest Business Center > Children' s Play Area > Free Wi-Fi > Excellent Online Ratings Call, Email, Chat, or Come By To Get Your LOWER Passport To Savings Price Today! Visit our website for additional photos, vehicle history, financing options and more! Our #1 concern at Passport Toyota is the total satisfaction of our customers and we stand behind our promise with honesty and transparency. Call us to confirm pricing and availability at 301-899-6000 today! Visit our website at www.PassportToyota.com to see a 360 Google Street View Virtual Tour of our dealership or come to our beautiful showroom at 5001 Auth Way, Suitland, MD 20746. Come see us today! Your Passport to Savings! Please visit our website for complete disclaimer and details. Hablamos espanol. Necesita financiamiento? Visitenos, nosotros lo financiamos no credito, mal credito, bancarrota. Aqui lo ayudamos. Aceptamos Tax ID.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Limited with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP7L3159888
Stock: 20138
Listed since: 06-24-2020
$34,864Est. Loan: $601/mo
Passport Toyota - Suitland / Maryland
Located 34 miles away from Ashburn, VA
$2,000 off MSRP! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2020 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 5D Hatchback Classic Silver 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i FWD Automatic1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i.All new Toyotas come standard with Bluetooth, Backup Camera and ToyotaCare (Complimentary maintenance for 2 years/25,000 miles). Toyota Safety Sense comes standard on many new Toyotas. Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) is a bundle of active safety features included on many new Toyota vehicles at no additional cost. These innovative features were designed to help protect you and your passengers from harm.Why Your Neighbors Are Shopping At Passport Toyota: > Passport Rewards and Loyalty Program > Free Car Washes For Life > New High-Tech Facility (See Virtual Tour on Google) > Very Convenient Location - One Block From Beltway, Two Blocks from Metro Station > Free Toyota Courtesy Vehicles and Loaners Available > Complimentary Uber and Lyft Rides > Guest Business Center > Children' s Play Area > Free Wi-Fi > Excellent Online Ratings Call, Email, Chat, or Come By To Get Your LOWER Passport To Savings Price Today! Visit our website for additional photos, vehicle history, financing options and more! Our #1 concern at Passport Toyota is the total satisfaction of our customers and we stand behind our promise with honesty and transparency. Call us to confirm pricing and availability at 301-899-6000 today! Visit our website at www.PassportToyota.com to see a 360 Google Street View Virtual Tour of our dealership or come to our beautiful showroom at 5001 Auth Way, Suitland, MD 20746. Come see us today! Your Passport to Savings! Please visit our website for complete disclaimer and details. Hablamos espanol. Necesita financiamiento? Visitenos, nosotros lo financiamos no credito, mal credito, bancarrota. Aqui lo ayudamos. Aceptamos Tax ID.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Limited with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP4L3154194
Stock: 19984
Listed since: 04-09-2020
$35,302Est. Loan: $609/mo
Passport Toyota - Suitland / Maryland
Located 34 miles away from Ashburn, VA
$2,000 off MSRP! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2020 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 5D Hatchback Magnetic Gray 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i FWD Automatic1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i.All new Toyotas come standard with Bluetooth, Backup Camera and ToyotaCare (Complimentary maintenance for 2 years/25,000 miles). Toyota Safety Sense comes standard on many new Toyotas. Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) is a bundle of active safety features included on many new Toyota vehicles at no additional cost. These innovative features were designed to help protect you and your passengers from harm.Why Your Neighbors Are Shopping At Passport Toyota: > Passport Rewards and Loyalty Program > Free Car Washes For Life > New High-Tech Facility (See Virtual Tour on Google) > Very Convenient Location - One Block From Beltway, Two Blocks from Metro Station > Free Toyota Courtesy Vehicles and Loaners Available > Complimentary Uber and Lyft Rides > Guest Business Center > Children' s Play Area > Free Wi-Fi > Excellent Online Ratings Call, Email, Chat, or Come By To Get Your LOWER Passport To Savings Price Today! Visit our website for additional photos, vehicle history, financing options and more! Our #1 concern at Passport Toyota is the total satisfaction of our customers and we stand behind our promise with honesty and transparency. Call us to confirm pricing and availability at 301-899-6000 today! Visit our website at www.PassportToyota.com to see a 360 Google Street View Virtual Tour of our dealership or come to our beautiful showroom at 5001 Auth Way, Suitland, MD 20746. Come see us today! Your Passport to Savings! Please visit our website for complete disclaimer and details. Hablamos espanol. Necesita financiamiento? Visitenos, nosotros lo financiamos no credito, mal credito, bancarrota. Aqui lo ayudamos. Aceptamos Tax ID.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Limited with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP1L3160776
Stock: 20139
Listed since: 06-24-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.