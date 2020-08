Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia

Located 17 miles away from Ashburn , VA

-- 1 Owner -- Equipped with ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cloth Seats, Cruise Control, Overhead Airbags, Pioneer Sound System, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Side Airbags, Traction Control, Very clean Inside and out, Financing and Extended Service plans available.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Scion xB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTLZE4FE2EJ065456

Stock: AT12787

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-15-2020