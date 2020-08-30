Scion Hatchbacks for Sale Near Me
- used
2011 Scion tC135,789 miles6 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,995$1,355 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C71B3003329
Stock: DC119661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,672 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$12,300$1,113 Below Market
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE9GJ501425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2007 Scion tC146,335 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,871$869 Below Market
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Scion tC with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE177270182170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,051 miles22 mi away1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$13,000
Koons Arlington Toyota - Arlington / Virginia
Located 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2016 Scion iM Black Sand Pearl Local Trade, Bluetooth, 4D Hatchback, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC, FWD, 17 x 7 Alloy Wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Radio: 7 Pioneer Display Audio. Recent Arrival!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 9448 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE2GJ503064
Stock: 0202067A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- used
2008 Scion xD72,000 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,599
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Scion XD SUPER LOW MILES . An odometer that reads 72,000 miles speaks for itself. This XD SUPER LOW MILES has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. The interior of this beautiful Scion XD SUPER LOW MILES is completely smoke free. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Best Auto of Manassas INC will verify that this vehicle has never been in a wreck of any kind. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 1.8L 4 cyl engine under the hood. You can count on the 1.8L 4 cyl engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This vehicle has all of the comforts that you could want. You will not find another Scion XD SUPER LOW MILES fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This vehicle is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We know this vehicle is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this vehicle's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Poolesville! Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Scion xD with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU10408J018101
Stock: 11960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,773 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,995
House Of Kars - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
VERY WELL KEPT!!! CLEAN CARFAX----VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTION DONE, READY TO GO!!!! WE FINANCE AND GUARANTEE CREDIT APPROVAL----CALL 703-331-1818 TO SCHEDULE TEST DRIVE -***HABLAMOS ESPANOL***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE2GJ515733
Stock: HK4867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- used
2012 Scion tC28,362 miles9 mi awayFair Deal
$10,300$610 Below Market
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C70C3038462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,082 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$13,000$878 Below Market
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE6GJ513550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2016 Scion tC97,823 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,500
Precise Automotive Group - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C71GJ026029
Stock: P6029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- used
2015 Scion tC40,128 miles9 mi awayFair Deal
$13,800$392 Below Market
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C74FJ011183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2009 Scion xD171,428 miles8 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,950
E Trade Auto Sales - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Scion xD with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU10469J034157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,565 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,994
1st Choice Auto Sales - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*** A LOW MILES *** CARFAX CERTIFIED *** 2007 SCION TC *** COVERED BY A SOLID POWER TRAIN WARRANTY *** FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDERS WITH AN AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION *** LT. BLUE ON BLACK INTERIOR *** LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS *** INCLUDING DUAL SUNROOFS *** CD/MP3 PLAYER WITH AUX CONNECTION *** ALLOY WHEELS ON A GOOD SET OF TIRES *** AND MORE... *** FULLY DETAILED *** SERVICED WITH FRESH FLUIDS AND FILTERS AND *** VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED *** *** WE BUY CARS *** TRADE-INS WELCOME *** *** WE ARE *** 1ST CHOICE AUTO SALES *** OPEN 10:00AM TO 7:30PM, LOCATED IN FAIRFAX CITY (ON ROUTE 50, BETWEEN TOWN AND COUNTRY ANIMAL HOSPITAL AND THE CASH STORE) AT 9772 LEE HWY.(AKA. FAIRFAX BLVD/ROUTE 50) FAIRFAX VA, 22031. METRO/AIRPORT PICK-UP. *** VIEW MORE PICTURES AT *** WWW.1STCHOICEAUTOSALES.CO *** 703-273-9310 ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Scion tC Spec with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKDE167070187420
Stock: CM5659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2013 Scion iQ14,963 miles1,210 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseHome delivery available*Fair Deal
$8,780
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion iQ with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNJJXB09DJ023683
Stock: 10449131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 25,609 miles96 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseShips free to 20147*Fair Deal
$13,998
CarMax West Broad - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Richmond / Virginia
Located 96 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE5GJ504032
Stock: 19292970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2014 Scion tC17,783 miles224 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$16,590
Carvana - New York City - New York City / New York
Located 224 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C74E3082872
Stock: 2000623055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- used
2013 Scion tC70,759 miles618 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseShips to 20147*Fair Deal
$11,599
CarMax Milwaukee - Now Open - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Located 618 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WI, and excludes tax, title, tags and $99 dealer service fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: PERSONAL USE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C78D3048464
Stock: 18951045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,427 miles874 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*Fair Deal
$14,998
CarMax Des Moines - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Urbandale / Iowa
Located 874 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IA, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $180 CarMax documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iM with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTNKARJE2GJ510502
Stock: 19256609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2015 Scion tC18,962 miles2,314 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$17,998
CarMax Oxnard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Oxnard / California
Located 2,314 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C73FJ002491
Stock: 19397865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.