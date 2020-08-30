Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

Located 19 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Scion XD SUPER LOW MILES . An odometer that reads 72,000 miles speaks for itself. This XD SUPER LOW MILES has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. The interior of this beautiful Scion XD SUPER LOW MILES is completely smoke free. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Best Auto of Manassas INC will verify that this vehicle has never been in a wreck of any kind. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 1.8L 4 cyl engine under the hood. You can count on the 1.8L 4 cyl engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This vehicle has all of the comforts that you could want. You will not find another Scion XD SUPER LOW MILES fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This vehicle is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We know this vehicle is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this vehicle's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Poolesville! Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Scion xD with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTKKU10408J018101

Stock: 11960

Certified Pre-Owned: No

