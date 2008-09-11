Used 1998 Porsche Boxster for Sale Near Me

132 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Boxster Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 132 listings
  • 1998 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1998 Porsche Boxster

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,990

    Details
  • 1998 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1998 Porsche Boxster

    45,429 miles

    $10,489

    Details
  • 1998 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1998 Porsche Boxster

    48,651 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,777

    Details
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1999 Porsche Boxster

    103,421 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,488

    $2,324 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1999 Porsche Boxster

    58,421 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,700

    $816 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1999 Porsche Boxster

    47,369 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    $940 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1999 Porsche Boxster

    70,538 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,989

    $1,068 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1999 Porsche Boxster

    80,115 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,989

    Details
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1999 Porsche Boxster

    71,756 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,900

    Details
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1999 Porsche Boxster

    126,627 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    Details
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1999 Porsche Boxster

    47,350 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,980

    Details
  • 1997 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1997 Porsche Boxster

    76,424 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

    Details
  • 1997 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1997 Porsche Boxster

    78,697 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,500

    Details
  • 1999 Porsche Boxster
    used

    1999 Porsche Boxster

    57,956 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,727

    Details
  • 2000 Porsche Boxster S
    used

    2000 Porsche Boxster S

    44,891 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $12,732

    Details
  • 2000 Porsche Boxster
    used

    2000 Porsche Boxster

    94,851 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,453

    Details
  • 2000 Porsche Boxster
    used

    2000 Porsche Boxster

    59,230 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,500

    Details
  • 2000 Porsche Boxster S
    used

    2000 Porsche Boxster S

    88,876 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Porsche Boxster searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 132 listings
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Boxster
  4. Used 1998 Porsche Boxster

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Boxster

Read recent reviews for the Porsche Boxster
Overall Consumer Rating
4.510 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
Porsche - There Is No Substitute
Schnellman,11/09/2008
While living in Germany I owned a 924, then a 944 and then a 911 Carrera. I left them in Germany because I felt it wouldn't be fun to drive a Porsche in the States. I was wrong. I bought a Boxster as a second car and love every minute of driving it. Porsche quality and Porsche ownership can not be beat. The twisty roads around my house have become my playground. I've owned Z's, an RX-7, a Lancia and a Quattro. But I'll say it again Porsche - there is no substitute.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Porsche
Boxster
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Porsche Boxster info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings