Used 2001 Pontiac Firebird Formula Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Firebird
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.8/386.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque340 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
10 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.4 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
Measurements
Height52 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Length193.4 in.
Width74.5 in.
Curb weight3452 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Maple Red Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Blue-Green Chameleon
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Camel
  • Ebony
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
P245/50R Z tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
