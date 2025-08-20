P0344: Camshaft Position Sensor Circuit Intermittent – Bank 1 Sensor 1

What does the P0344 error code mean?

The diagnostic trouble code, or DTC, P0344 reads as a fault in the “Camshaft Position Sensor Circuit Intermittent — Bank 1 Sensor 1.” Most engines typically have one sensor per bank, with a maximum of two sensors in total. The code shows that the engine control module has detected a poor or intermittent signal from the cam position sensor on bank one. Usually, bank one refers to the engine bank (in the typical V layout) with cylinder one located on it. The sensor feeds data about the car’s camshaft position to the engine control module, which uses it to control fuel injection and ignition timing.

Why is this issue important?

Accurate cam position data is extremely important for proper engine timing. This delicate dance requires parts to operate exactly at the right time, and without that, these parts may collide, causing internal engine damage or a host of other issues. These include poor fuel economy, acceleration hesitancy, misfires, reduced emissions, and, as a result of poor air-fuel ratio, damage to emissions equipment like the catalytic converter.

Can I safely drive my car with this error code?

You should not drive with the P0344 code or even run the engine. If you need to pull the code again after it appears, a scan tool can read it while the key is in the accessory or ignition position. The car might run, but it could run poorly or worse, jump timing (which is when a timing belt moves out of its position), and cause internal damage to components like the intake and exhaust valves, in addition to the issues outlined above.

Common symptoms of the P0344 error code

The check engine light is illuminated

Engine stalling or hesitation

Rough idling

Difficulty starting the engine

Reduced engine performance

Misfires or backfiring

How is the P0344 error code diagnosed?

Scan tool diagnosis: Confirm the P0344 code and check for related codes. Visual inspection: Check the camshaft position sensor and wiring harness for damage or corrosion. Wiring and connector test: Use a multimeter to verify proper voltage, ground and signal continuity. Crankshaft sensor comparison: Verify correlation between camshaft and crankshaft sensor signals.



How is the P0344 error code repaired?

If the camshaft position sensor is malfunctioning, replace it. If the sensor is new, but the code continues to appear, the issue is likely within the engine’s timing assembly. This can include the camshaft itself, timing belt or chain, and other engine timing assemblies like guides.

Repair or replace damaged wiring, connectors or terminals.

Clean any corrosion from electrical connections.

Ensure proper alignment or condition of the camshaft and timing components.

