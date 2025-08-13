P0125: Insufficient Coolant Temperature for Closed Loop Fuel Control

What does the P0125 error code mean?

The P0125 error code means there's a problem with your vehicle's cooling system. It could mean you're low on coolant, you have a coolant leak, or there's a problem with a sensor inside your cooling system. The code means "Insufficient Coolant Temperature for Closed Loop Fuel Control.”

Your engine runs most efficiently at a set temperature. Sensors inside your engine monitor its temperature to ensure that you're in the ideal range. If it's not in range, error code P0125 is produced, and your check engine light is likely to come on.

Why is this issue important?

If your car isn't properly regulating its temperature, it could overheat. If this error code coincided with your vehicle breaking down, it probably overheated. If your engine isn't running warm enough, it could impact fuel economy. Your engine uses its sensors to properly mix air and gasoline; when your engine isn't at the proper temperature, it can throw off that mixture and end up returning worse gas mileage.

Can I safely drive my car with this error code?

Probably. The most likely risk is your vehicle overheating, which can cause some damage. It's worth having a mechanic take a look at your vehicle to properly diagnose the problem. If you have faulty sensors or if there's a leak in your coolant system, it's worth getting a diagnostic. Driving with this error code could lead to problems withyour car's internal systemsr.

Common symptoms of the P0125 error code

The most common symptom of the P0125 error code is poor fuel economy, along with the check engine light turning on. It is possible for engine damage to occur while driving with this error code, but you'd probably have to let it go unresolved for a long time.

How is the P0125 error code diagnosed?

A mechanic will use a scanner tool to check your car's computer for error codes. Presumably, you've already done this, and that's how you know what error code you've got. Some auto repair stores will loan out a scanner tool if you'd prefer to do it yourself. A technician is also likely to use a thermometer while your vehicle is running to see if the engine is getting to the proper temperature.

How is the P0125 error code repaired?

This will depend on what the diagnosis reveals. You might simply need more coolant, or there could be a problem with a sensor. The coolant system may be leaking and may need to be repaired. It's also possible that the thermometer inside your vehicle needs to be replaced.

