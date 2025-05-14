P0107: Manifold Absolute Pressure (MAP) Sensor Circuit Low Voltage

What does the P0107 error code mean?

P0107 is a diagnostic trouble code that translates to "Manifold Absolute Pressure (MAP) Sensor Circuit Low Voltage." The MAP sensor detects the barometric pressure in an engine’s intake manifold and sends that information to the powertrain control module encoded as a voltage. The voltage is then converted to a pressure reading, and that data is then used to adjust things like the engine’s fuel mixture and ignition timing. If the voltage seen by the powertrain control module is lower than expected (a value corresponding to pressure less than the barometric pressure outside the vehicle, for example), the powertrain control module will trigger this trouble code.

Why is this issue important?

Because the MAP sensor is a key component in the vehicle’s fuel delivery system, any issue with its signal voltage can result in engine problems. It generally manifests as putting too much or not enough fuel into the engine, which can result in lower-than-typical power output, rough idling, inconsistent response, or even stalling. These and other issues could cause costly damage to engine internals.

Can I safely drive my car with this error code?

Though the engine may run and the car may function while the P0107 code is present, continuing to operate the vehicle is not recommended. An issue with the MAP sensor can cause drivability problems that can result in safety issues, such as stalling in traffic or stranding the vehicle’s occupants in a remote area. Depending on the specifics of the situation, the vehicle may put itself into a “limp home” mode, which reduces available power in an attempt at self-preservation. For these reasons, it’s best to get the issue fixed before attempting to drive as usual again.

Common symptoms of the P0107 error code

Illuminated check engine light

Rough idling or stalling

Poor acceleration and sluggish performance

Increased fuel consumption

Engine hesitation or misfires

Black smoke from the exhaust

Difficulty starting the engine

How is the P0107 error code diagnosed?

Use an OBD-II scanner : Confirm the presence of the P0107 code and check for related trouble codes.

: Confirm the presence of the P0107 code and check for related trouble codes. Inspect the MAP sensor and wiring : Look for damaged, corroded or loose connections in the MAP sensor circuit.

: Look for damaged, corroded or loose connections in the MAP sensor circuit. Test the MAP sensor voltage : Use a multimeter to check for a proper voltage signal (typically between 1 and 5 volts).

: Use a multimeter to check for a proper voltage signal (typically between 1 and 5 volts). Check the vacuum supply : Ensure that the MAP sensor is receiving the correct vacuum pressure from the intake manifold.

: Ensure that the MAP sensor is receiving the correct vacuum pressure from the intake manifold. Inspect the intake system : Look for vacuum leaks, clogged air passages, or other issues that could affect manifold pressure.

: Look for vacuum leaks, clogged air passages, or other issues that could affect manifold pressure. Perform a powertrain control module check: If the MAP sensor and wiring are functioning correctly, test the powertrain control module to rule out a module failure.

How is the P0107 error code repaired?

Replace the faulty MAP sensor if it is not providing the correct voltage reading.

Repair or replace damaged wiring, connectors or corroded terminals in the MAP sensor circuit.

Check and fix any vacuum leaks that may be affecting manifold pressure readings.

Clean or replace clogged air filters and intake components if necessary.

Reset the error code using an OBD-II scanner and conduct a test drive to confirm the repair.

