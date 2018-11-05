2019 MINI Countryman Hybrid
What’s new
- Revamped trim structure
- Altered standard and optional equipment availability
- Part of the second Countryman generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Exterior and interior design sets it apart from competitors
- Materials are of higher quality than in subcompact rivals
- One of the only vehicles of its kind with a manual transmission
- Provides a fun driving experience
- Limited EV range and grabby brakes
- Front seats are confining
- Cargo area is small
- Requires premium fuel
Which Countryman does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
Small crossovers are everywhere these days, and most perform the duties expected of them. But how many go above and beyond? The 2019 Mini Countryman does just that. Take one look at it, and you'll see the classic Mini design elements that help it stand out from the crowd. Inside, the cabin looks slightly more upscale than the one in the Mini Hardtop, which is renowned for having arguably the nicest interior in the subcompact class. When driven enthusiastically around turns, the Countryman lives up to its heritage and is more entertaining to drive than other subcompact crossovers.
Unfortunately, it carries a premium price tag to match its premium features and handling dynamics. And it's not as roomy as some of its crossover rivals. Overall, though, we think the Countryman's a great choice if you're looking for something more upscale than the typical fare.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Mini Countryman Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid SUVs for this year.
2019 MINI Countryman models
The 2019 Mini Countryman is a sporty, fun alternative to the standard set of small crossovers and wagons. The Countryman earns its premium price tag by pairing a healthy list of standard features with a plethora of available options, letting buyers customize to their heart's content. All four models — Cooper, Cooper S, John Cooper Works and Cooper S E — have similar features but are differentiated by their engines. From there, buyers choose between three trim levels (Classic, Signature and Iconic) with an increasing number of features.
Powering the Classic front-wheel-drive Cooper is a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine (134 horsepower, 162 pound-feet of torque) matched to your choice of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. On the all-wheel-drive Countryman All4, the automatic transmission has eight speeds.
You get a lot of features with the Countryman, including 17-inch wheels, summer performance run-flat tires, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a heated windshield wiper system, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, push-button ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, height-adjustable front seats, 40/20/40-split rear seats, simulated leather upholstery, ambient lighting, Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch display screen, and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port.
Our pick is the next-level Cooper S. It has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (189 hp, 207 lb-ft) mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It also gets 18-inch wheels, front sport seats and additional stability control choices. A six-speed manual is standard with all-wheel-drive models, with the eight-speed auto optional.
As opposed to the Cooper and Cooper S, all-wheel drive is standard on the next two models. The John Cooper Works (JCW) trim adds an even more powerful version of the turbocharged four-cylinder (228 hp, 258 lb-ft). The manual is standard and the eight-speed automatic is optional. Additional features include LED headlights, cornering lights, aerodynamic modifications, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, keyless entry, aggressively bolstered front seats, cloth and faux suede upholstery, wheel-mounted shift paddles and selectable driving modes.
The Cooper S E is quite different from the rest of the lineup. Up front is the Cooper's turbocharged three-cylinder engine that drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. In back, and driving the rear wheels, is an electric motor powered by a rechargeable 7.6-kWh battery pack. Mini says total combined output for the S E is 221 hp and 284 lb-ft. The EPA-estimated all-electric driving range is 12 miles. The Cooper S E's feature content is identical to that of the Cooper S, though selectable driving modes are standard.
Features added by the Signature trim differ slightly depending on model, but generally, it adds keyless entry, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam control and touchscreen functionality. Cooper models get 18-inch wheels, while Cooper S and JCW versions get adaptive dampers and selectable driving modes. Choosing the Signature trim also opens the door to additional paint choices, interior dashboard appliques and upholstery choices.
The Signature's Premium package further adds power-folding mirrors, auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors, chrome exterior trim, LED headlights, cornering lights, satellite radio and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
The Iconic trim includes those upgrades, plus a power liftgate, power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a navigation system and an 8.8-inch touchscreen. Cooper and Cooper S models get a choice of several 18- and 19-inch wheel designs, while JCW models get 19- or 20-inch wheels.
Some of the above options can be ordered separately. Additional stand-alone options include exterior and interior styling modifications, all-season tires and tinted windows.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.5
Driving7.0
Acceleration8.5
Braking3.0
Steering8.0
Handling7.5
Drivability8.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort6.5
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control6.5
Interior7.0
Ease of use6.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position7.5
Roominess7.0
Visibility9.0
Quality8.5
Utility7.0
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space6.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.5
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration7.5
Driver aids8.0
Voice control9.5
Sponsored cars related to the Countryman
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 MINI Countryman.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- lights
- sound system
- electrical system
- road noise
- ride quality
- engine
- wheels & tires
- brakes
- fuel efficiency
- doors
- transmission
- value
- appearance
- dashboard
- driving experience
- spaciousness
- acceleration
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- visibility
- maintenance & parts
- infotainment system
- climate control
- technology
- cup holders
- comfort
- seats
- handling & steering
Most helpful consumer reviews
The car has get up and go using the electric and gas, which is engaged whenever you stop and restart the car; it is the default setting. There are many things that I like about this vehicle and a few that could be improved. Being a BMW Owner since 89, this is one of the only vehicles that got me to switch; I wanted a vehicle that I could take off the beaten path a little. BMW X heckle don’t really look the part for off the beaten path type of vehicle and since BMW owns the brand I test drove it. I drove the S, which was very nice, drove the JCW did not like because engine noise was loud during acceleration and was rather stiff handling and over bumps, SE was extremely quiet did not know it was running. The SE performed the best overall in my opinion, but the S is a good trade off. I got the SE because the dealer was knocking off $3k and the government discount for hybrids made priced close to the S. I love the enter/exit height of the vehicle, i.e., no plopping down or having to climb up into it. I love that it came with all of the bells and whistles standard in the limited edition. However, I do not know why they included features to prevent you from hitting a vehicle or pedestrian in front of you but left out blind spot warnings. The interior is excellent and the seats are quite comfy in cloth. Not sure why they put in manual seats instead of power when you have all of the bells and whistles. That is not a big deal as once it is set, I rarely change the seat position except for when wearing winter gear. The rear lift gate opens all of the time without issue using a light kick and then backing up. Gas mileage depends on how you drive. I am still learning, but have managed to get into a rhythm if you will. The trick to getting excellent gas mileage is to use the green mode. However, performance is definitely hampered, but when you are on a road by yourself or heavy traffic, it is great to save during these times. When driving in green mode on the back roads or heavy traffic, I select save the battery, which recharges the battery quite well. I love the cornering lights, because they light up the way when you turn. I love car play and the HK sound system.
Why would someone (me) plunk down tens of thousands with zero research on a mini hybrid? I'll tell you why. Having owned a mini before, and having had a wonderful experience with both the product and the dealer, we didn't think twice about checking out the 2019 hybrid. When I walked into the showroom and saw the hybrid with a big 60+ on the sticker, I got googly-eyed like a girl seeing Sting for the first time. Clearly I didn't have enough knowledge to understand that the 60+ sticker on the window meant something very different from the sticker I had seen on other hybrids. Have you ever impulse bought an expensive item only to get it home and realized by your spouse's expression that you have made a really bad purchase? I have. Buyer beware of the Hybrid Mini. I look forward to having it out of my garage and out of my life. That won't happen for a while though. After putting 800 miles on it and realizing the reality about the lack of economy of my new Mini/BMW product, the dealer offered to buy it back for $10K less than I paid for it and with 800 miles on the odometer. As much as I wish I could take a 10K loss, I couldn't. I could have rented a Porsche 911, maybe two, for that much. This car gets ~30 mpg and I commute 74 miles each way to work. It does not have the range of 60+ as implied prominently on the sticker. It uses Half of a tank of gas, round-trip in the Eco Green mode. It has to be plugged in when not in use. Every single time it is not in use. it has a wimpy 9 gallon tank. On the highway, it's a dog. I understand now that the 60+ on the sticker has no relationship to actual fuel economy. Rather it's one component of a math formula required to estimate economy based on an individual's driving. So if you're happy to go from 0-60 in a few minutes, from the metering light, if you're all about appearance no matter how impractical, if you're a soccer parent whose kid isn't on a travel team, if your grocery store is walking distance, if you drive without the wheels touching the ground at a sedate speed, this is the car for you. It's cute and gives the illusion of fuel economy. Drove the kid to school. ~3 miles round trip, in "Eco Green" mode. Avg speed 21. MPG: 34.4. I commute in this car only to advertise my displeasure. Give a little honk if you see me. Mine is the one with prominent "Buyer Beware" signs all over it. Please don't insult me for not having done my homework, I feel stupid enough as it is. Please don't make unrealistic recommendations I can't implement. The salesman was a good guy, the dealership is nice, the car is cute. But, what I was looking to buy was a vehicle with good gas mileage like my cheapo last hybrid. Didn't like that car but at least the gas mileage was good. And I hoped for a car that offered a nicer driving experience. Things I didn't notice during the test drive. The toggles are cute but are rendered non-functional if a drink e.g. water bottle, is placed in the cupholder -- blocks the toggles. The power windows squeal when putting the windows down. The automatic lift gate works to raise occasional and only after my shin is covered in grease from attempting to open. It doesn't work for closing the liftgate at all. The dash is a strange material that draws and holds dust. The cargo capacity is small when the back seats are up. The owners manual is dumber than I am for buying this car. Look up what a color on the dash means. The manual will enlighten you by telling you it's a color. Haven't yet determined how to use the online manual. For optimizing mileage, multiple steps are required to program for efficiency. While driving, I don't want to toggle a bunch of things to gain efficiency. One button or in this case, toggle, should suffice. The controls on the round knob are not intuitive. Someone must have noticed that because there are redundant buttons to bypass the knob and shortcut to functions e.g. turning on the radio. Not sure why they couldn't just design it to turn on by pushing the on/off button. That button works for turning the radio off, but the shortcut button is used to turn it on. Mini offered to send someone out to teach me how to drive it. In this case 40 years of driving experience didn't cut it. So far, I've heard nothing further about this Unicorn Engineer who is going to teach me that driving 3 miles with an average speed of 21 mph is not the way to get good economy. If you're buying this car, plan to spend a few hours at the dealer for a class on functionality after your purchase. If you want a nice driving experience, combined with economy, for a sticker price less than a mortgage payment, I'm not sure where, but look elsewhere.
So far, love this car. Quiet, sporty ride, great acceleration, awesome materials, comfortable seats. My commute suits this car with 12 miles round trip. Only complaints are grabby brakes (but you do get used to it) and could use a little more range on battery. Transition of battery to engine is seamless, you can hardly tell other than a boost in power. If you drive long distances, might as well get the non-hybrid model. Plug in is fine, like the pre-condition option. AWD is computer controlled, so slightly different than what I am used to, but so far, so good on my steep snow covered driveway. Backseat is comfortable. The selection for vents could use improvement-cycling through options is annoying. But, typically, it is set it and forget it. No problems with rear hatch and use the foot activation all the time. Sound system great. Since my commute is mostly short, my overall MPG since I bought the car (with some long road trips) is over 80 mpg - awesome. So far, plan to buy this car out at end of lease.
After 15000 miles Great driving sensations. I actually find braking very powerful and efficient. Real electric CITY range is 11/12 miles in winter 15 in summer forget about the other numbers you see around. Not economical on motorway above 60 mph. Boot size is disappointing. After all a great car.
Features & Specs
|Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD
1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A
|MSRP
|$36,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Countryman safety features:
- Park Distance Control
- Alerts the driver when the Countryman is approaching an object while backing up to park.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Keeps a set distance between the Countryman and the vehicle in front when cruise control is active.
- Parking Assistant
- Autonomously guides the Countryman into a parallel parking spot with minimal driver intervention.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mini Countryman vs. the competition
Mini Countryman vs. Mini Clubman
You can think of the Mini Clubman as an elongated version of the standard Mini Hardtop, with a wagonlike profile and much more cargo room. By contrast, the Countryman is more like a regular SUV. It's taller and roomier, making it more ideal for carrying multiple passengers. Its cargo area is similarly spacious and versatile. The Countryman is a bit more expensive than the Clubman, but its practical benefits might make it worth the extra cost.
Mini Countryman vs. BMW X1
If you consider the Countryman a premium small crossover — an apt assumption given its quality and price tag — the BMW X1 is a worthy competitor. Interior measurements are largely the same, though the X1 offers a bit more headroom all around. The largest differences are in cargo capacity — the X1 has a much larger storage area — and the BMW's higher price.
Mini Countryman vs. Mini Hardtop 4 Door
These two vehicles reside at opposite ends of Mini's vehicle lineup. The Hardtop is the smallest and sportiest of the group, while the Countryman is the most utilitarian. Interior materials quality and design are largely the same, though the Hardtop's rear seats are largely useless. The Countryman is roomier, less fun to drive and significantly more expensive.
FAQ
Is the MINI Countryman a good car?
What's new in the 2019 MINI Countryman?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 MINI Countryman:
- Revamped trim structure
- Altered standard and optional equipment availability
- Part of the second Countryman generation introduced for 2017
Is the MINI Countryman reliable?
Is the 2019 MINI Countryman a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 MINI Countryman?
The least-expensive 2019 MINI Countryman is the 2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,900.
Other versions include:
- Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $36,900
What are the different models of MINI Countryman?
More about the 2019 MINI Countryman
The 2019 Mini Countryman is a small wagon that carves out a unique niche by providing a playful alternative to typical subcompact crossovers. It's the largest vehicle Mini builds, but its size is comparable to that of a small SUV such as the Mazda CX-3 or the Honda HR-V. As with other Minis, the Countryman has changed its features structure for 2019. Four powertrains are available, each offered in three distinct trims. As you upgrade to the more expensive trims, additional paint, interior trim and options become available. The Mini Countryman notably offers greater customization options than usual in this class.
As far as powertrains go, the 2019 Countryman is offered in Cooper, Cooper S, John Cooper Works and Cooper S E levels. The base Cooper is driven by a turbocharged three-cylinder engine that might feel sluggish as you start loading the Countryman with passengers and cargo. The Cooper S (our preferred model) and the John Cooper Works use a turbocharged four-cylinder, with the JCW making quite a bit more power. The Cooper S E is a plug-in hybrid that pairs the Cooper's three-cylinder with a battery pack. While quicker than even the Cooper S, the plug-in's high price tag, grabby brakes, pitiful EV-only range and uninspiring gasoline fuel economy make it hard to recommend.
No matter which powertrain you choose, the Countryman is offered in three trim levels: Classic, Signature and Iconic. Base Classic models are well-equipped, with automatic headlights and windshield wipers, heated mirrors, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, a rearview camera and rear parking sensors. However, this trim has a limited exterior paint palette and the options list is limited.
The Signature model further adds keyless entry, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and additional safety features. Selecting the Signature trim also opens the door to additional paint choices, interior dashboard appliques and upholstery choices.
The range-topping Iconic trim goes all-out with LED headlights, a power liftgate, leather upholstery and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
The Countryman commands a significant premium over competing subcompact SUVs and small wagons. Its high-quality interior materials, funky design and sporty driving characteristics are unusual for the segment, and might just tip the scales in its favor. If you want to jump into a thrilling wagon that doesn't fit the mold, use Edmunds' shopping tools to research and visualize your perfect 2019 Mini Countryman.
2019 MINI Countryman Hybrid Overview
The 2019 MINI Countryman Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 MINI Countryman Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 MINI Countryman Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Countryman Hybrid 3.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Countryman Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 MINI Countryman Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Countryman Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Cooper S E ALL4, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 MINI Countryman Hybrid here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 MINI Countryman Hybrid?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 MINI Countryman Hybrids are available in my area?
2019 MINI Countryman Hybrid Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 MINI Countryman Hybrid.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Countryman Hybrid for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 MINI Countryman Hybrid Countryman Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new MINI Countryman for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,999.
Find a new MINI for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,450.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 MINI Countryman Hybrid and all available trim types: Cooper S E ALL4. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 MINI Countryman Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 MINI Countryman Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out MINI lease specials
Related 2019 MINI Countryman Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2018
- Used Mazda CX-5 2016
- Used Toyota Corolla 2016
- Used Audi Q7 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used BMW X3 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- 2019 CTS
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 Clubman
- 2020 Hardtop 4 Door
- MINI Convertible 2019
- 2019 Convertible
- 2020 Convertible
- MINI Convertible 2020
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Countryman
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Fusion Hybrid
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 XC90