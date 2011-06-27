Used 2004 Mercury Sable Consumer Reviews
Still Going
I have had my Sable for 5 years and now have 222,000 miles on it. This car still runs great with cold air. I have the 24 valve engine which I think is a lot better than the 3.0 Vulcan engine.I replace the AC compressor at 190,000 miles but other than the front wheel bearings and some basic maintance along with oil changes every 5,000 miles this car is great
Good Sable Stuff!
I bought this car in 2007 with 21000 miles on the odometer. I was the third owner. The car had been on a Red Carpet Lease and then sold as a certified car and those owners liked it so much they bought a new Sable. I average around 20 MPG around town and after a 6000-mile trip, last summer averaged 27.5 MPG. I have been very happy with this car. A year has gone by and it's time for another 6000-mile road trip. The oil has been changed, a new serpentine belt and 4 new tires and we're ready to go! I should crack the 100K mark somewhere on the way back to Washington State. A mile mark for a great car. Well, in the past year I've slid into a snowbank so there's a small dent on the front psgr door. Again, it's nearly time for the annual road trip with an extra stop this year in San Diego on the way to Memphis. I still have faith in the "old girl" and hope to have a good time. (o7/30/17) 1/31/18 My summer road trip was a success with no problems from my Sable LS Premium Package. I know it says GS In the description, but it's an LS. The old girl is starting to show her age. My driver door lock mechanism has quit, so I have to lock/unlock "the old fashioned way". I'm looking forward to my road trip this summer. A/C don't quit me now! 2/1/19 Another year and road trip have gone by with no major problems. I had to replace the throttle position sensor which was a little spendy, but aside from that, the only other problem was with the sensor in the passenger front door alerting the "door open" warning. I had it removed so now I don't have that warning (big deal) nor does the dome light go on when the door is opened. I can live with that. This car appears to have a lot of life left and I'm glad, not only for the monetary aspect but because it's a very comfortable, well-performing car. 2/9/20 I didn't take my usual road trip last summer, so the odometer only clicked about 1000 times during the past year. A few more little things are popping up on the "usually or sometimes works" list. The auto headlight sensor is getting a little touchy. Thankfully, when it's in the 'auto' position, the headlights come on when the car is started. That's OK with me since I don't have DRLs. The creature comforts like all the power equipment, A/C, stereo (including 6-CD changer), speed control and such all work seamlessly. This car was built in July 2004 so it's going to be 16 years old this summer. I'm a happy camper! BTW, this is a 2004 Sable Premium LS, not a GS.
140,000 miles and going strong
I bought my 04 Sable in the spring of '05. It was a program car and I got a great deal on it. Its been absolutely problem free from day one. Only oil changes, 1 set of tires and 1 set of brake pads. It has really sold me on Ford products again. Currently looking for another program car just coming off lease. I saved a ton over new car cost and definitely got my money's worth. Next car will be an 08 Sable, probably another program car. You know old ladies drive em so they're not abused. Oh yeah, it seems like this 3.0 duratec gets better with age. The car feels like it has more power than it did at 20K which is how many miles it had when I bought it.
Great car!!!
I bought my Sable new in November of '03 and now have over 100k miles on it and the first thing I had to do to it other than regular maintenance was an A/C compressor this month. The car is stylish,quick and the Mach stereo in it is possibly the best factory stereo Ive ever heard. Comfortable on long trips as well as good mileage. I average around 23 combined city/highway.
excellent
all around excellent vehicle from size, comfort, travel and luxury and on top of that affordable! I have had this car for a long while and there has been no major problems, just regular car maintance!
