The S-Class is Mercedes-Benz's flagship vehicle and the pinnacle of the company's capabilities in luxury, comfort and technology. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been completely redesigned and looks to continue the tradition of innovation and elegance that has long defined this iconic sedan.
|MSRP
|$141,050
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$136,276
- Engines are both powerful and efficient
- Interior blends traditional opulence with cutting edge technology
- Silent, comfortable cabin
- Some driver assistance options have questionable value
- Completely redesigned
- Tech forward interior is dominated by a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen
- New optional road-scanning suspension provides new levels of comfort and stability
- 2021 model kicks off the seventh S-Class generation
Initially, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will offer two engine choices, both paired with a nine-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. The S 500 4Matic is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that produces 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. Stepping up to the S 580 4Matic gets you a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 good for 496 hp and 516 lb-ft.
The new S-Class interior represents a significant shift from previous models. The broad dashboard top gives the impression that it starts at the hood before gracefully cascading down to a center console dominated by a large vertical touchscreen. Mercedes eliminated 27 switches and buttons from the last generation S-Class, leaving a sleek and modern cockpit, but one that may cause more distractions if you prefer using the touchscreen for basic audio and climate control functions.
Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system was an immediate hit with us when it debuted a few years ago. This new S-Class gets an updated version with more features, but in some ways it may also be a step backward. The tracepad found on current MBUX systems is gone, though the driver can control the system via touchscreen, voice and capacitive pads on the steering wheel. Those who favor the previous tracepad or dial controller may find the new system distracting to operate.
As expected of a luxury vehicle in this price range, the S-Class offers a full suite of safety features, plus a few other goodies. All of the optional driving aids from the last-generation S-Class are now standard. It also has the hardware needed for hands-free driving but the system won't be activated until Mercedes is confident it's ready for public use, in contrast to Tesla's approach of using their customers as beta testers. Once approved, the Mercedes' hands-free driving system will be available as an over-the-air update.
Interior storage for your personal effects isn't what we'd consider generous, but it should be adequate for most people. The door pockets, center armrest bin and cupholders are average in size, and there is an additional rubberized tray behind the big center screen.
If you're considering a large luxury sedan, you might want to wait for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Our initial impressions point to it holding on to its Edmunds Top Rated status, even though we're a little apprehensive about the new infotainment interface. We won't know for sure until we get to drive it for ourselves, so keep checking back here for the latest updates.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class:
Is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class reliable?
Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?
The least-expensive 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $140,000.
Other versions include:
- AMG S 63 2dr Convertible AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $185,400
- S 560 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $140,000
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz S-Class?
