Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
- $259,900
2016 McLaren 675LT Spider Base1,973 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing the rare 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider in Chicane Gray! This special McLaren 675LT Spider is a limited production car! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous McLaren 675LT Spider, but did not want to pay the new car price? Here is your chance to own this 675LT Spider which will not be reproduced and is not available at factory dealerships! This esteemed vehicle is the true definition of power, durability, and precision. Options on this Chicane Grey 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider include: Full Clearbra on entire car McLaren MSO Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade Package Carbon Fiber Side Intakes McLaren Performance Titanium Exhaust System Vehicle Lift McLaren Carbon Ceramic Brakes with Napier Green Calipers Super Lightweight Forged Wheels (Diamond Cut Finish) McLaren Carbon Fiber Bucket Racing Seats Carbon Black Steering Wheel Alcantara embossed leather interior Meridian Upgraded Audio System Soft Closing Doors McLaren branded floor mats Satelite Radio Navigation and Aux Power Everything! AND MORE! This eye-catching Mclaren 675 LT Spyder is an aggressive Chicane Gray exterior with a carbon black interior and is ready to take you anywhere in style! The color combination is stunning as this vehicle waits to take you anywhere in style. This 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider is a 100% Carfax certified vehicle, with no accident or damage history and is eligible for our extended warranty! YOU CAN OWN THIS 2016 MCLAREN 675LT SPIDER FOR $1828 DOLLARS A MONTH WITH $50,000 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. THE PAYMENTS ADVERTISED ARE BASED ON 180 MONTH FINANCING AT 6.50% RATE! Please feel free to call us with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM11SAA1GW675763
Stock: 675763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $255,990
2016 McLaren 675LT Spider Base2,029 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McLaren Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
McLaren Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Cerulean Blue exterior paint and Carbon Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: - Meridian Surround Sound System - Extended Carbon Fibre Interior Upgrade - Vehicle Lifter - Parking Camera - MSO Exterior Paint â Cerulean Blue - MSO Blue Contrast Stitch on Facia - MSO Blue Contrast Stitch on Seats - MSO Blue Contrast Stitch on Steering Wheels - Racing Seats CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with Warranty McLaren Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. McLaren Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. McLaren Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (McLaren CPO) / Used McLarens. These include the current model range of 600LT Coupe and Spider, 570S Coupe and Spider, 570GT Coupe, 720S Coupe and Spider, 570S GT4 Race Car. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM11SAA0GW675768
Stock: 6765UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $354,000
2016 McLaren 675LT Spider Base268 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maserati Of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Maserati of Newport Beach is proud to offer you this 2016 McLaren 675 LT Spider! Volcano Orange over Black interior and ONLY 268 miles! ***HUGE ORIG MSRP OF $513,195!!*** LIKE NEW INSIDE/OUT! Optional equipment includes: McLaren Special Operation ($93,035) incl - Gloss Finish to all Std Exterior Carbon Fiber, Carbon Fiber Plenum Cover & Tank Header in Gloss, Carbon Fiber Roof and Tonneau in Gloss, Carbon Fiber Mirror Arms in Gloss, Airbrake in Volcano Orange/Gloss Carbon Fiber Lower, Gloss Finish to all Std Interior Carbon Fiber, Gloss Black Painted Switches & START/STOP in Orange Bezels, Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade Pack ($10,690) which includes Carbon Fiber Lower Side Intake, Carbon Fiber Rear Bumper and Carbon Fiber End Plate, Vehicle Lift Upgrade ($5,050), Black Brake Calipers w/Silver Logo, 19" x 8.5" Front & 20" x 11" Rear 20 Spoke Wheels, Carbon Fiber Side Intakes ($3,160), Carbon Fiber Exterior Mirror Caps ($3,160), Carbon Fiber Sill Panels w/Brand Logo ($3,720), Carbon Fiber Wheel Arches ($3,160), Meridian Surround Sound Upgrade ($4,270), Carbon Fiber Interior Upgrade, Front & Rear Parking Sensors and Rear Parking Camera ($3,700). **Our showroom is currently closed so, please email christian.beyer@fmsocal.com or call my cell directly at (714) 925-2223 with any questions. Thank you, Christian*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM11SAA2GW675917
Stock: M6190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2019
- $262,500
2016 McLaren 675LT Spider Base296 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MotorCars of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM11SAA6GW675788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$255,000
2016 McLaren 675LT Spider Base1,922 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM11SAA3GW675912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$242,063
2016 McLaren 675LT Spider Base5,372 milesDelivery available*
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
Recent Arrival!This vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle’s availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SBM11SAA7GW675511
Stock: LW005254A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020