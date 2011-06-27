Close

Introducing the rare 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider in Chicane Gray! This special McLaren 675LT Spider is a limited production car! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous McLaren 675LT Spider, but did not want to pay the new car price? Here is your chance to own this 675LT Spider which will not be reproduced and is not available at factory dealerships! This esteemed vehicle is the true definition of power, durability, and precision. Options on this Chicane Grey 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider include: Full Clearbra on entire car McLaren MSO Carbon Fiber Exterior Upgrade Package Carbon Fiber Side Intakes McLaren Performance Titanium Exhaust System Vehicle Lift McLaren Carbon Ceramic Brakes with Napier Green Calipers Super Lightweight Forged Wheels (Diamond Cut Finish) McLaren Carbon Fiber Bucket Racing Seats Carbon Black Steering Wheel Alcantara embossed leather interior Meridian Upgraded Audio System Soft Closing Doors McLaren branded floor mats Satelite Radio Navigation and Aux Power Everything! AND MORE! This eye-catching Mclaren 675 LT Spyder is an aggressive Chicane Gray exterior with a carbon black interior and is ready to take you anywhere in style! The color combination is stunning as this vehicle waits to take you anywhere in style. This 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider is a 100% Carfax certified vehicle, with no accident or damage history and is eligible for our extended warranty! YOU CAN OWN THIS 2016 MCLAREN 675LT SPIDER FOR $1828 DOLLARS A MONTH WITH $50,000 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. THE PAYMENTS ADVERTISED ARE BASED ON 180 MONTH FINANCING AT 6.50% RATE! Please feel free to call us with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: SBM11SAA1GW675763

Stock: 675763

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020