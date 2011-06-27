More about the 2019 Kia Soul EV

The 2019 Kia Soul EV is a compact yet practical electric vehicle, with a unique style and a fair number of standard features. With an estimated range of 111 miles, the Soul EV, once near the top of the EV range ladder, especially for its low price, now lags behind most of its competition. But what it lacks in range it makes up for in interior space and utility, thanks to its boxy shape. The Soul EV has always been well-equipped, but Kia has kept it current with the latest versions of its touchscreen interface. Kia also provides a good number of color choices as well as optional features that many full electric cars lack, such as a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats. The Soul EV is only available for sale in California and Oregon and comes in two trim levels, the base EV and the EV Plus (+), the latter offering only one major option package. This simplified trim level structure makes it easy for prospective buyers, removing the guesswork out of mixing and matching trim levels and option packages. The base EV trim level comes standard with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen and navigation. For not much more money, the EV Plus (+) gives you heated and cooled leather seats, LED interior lighting, front and rear park assist, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. There's also a Sun and Fun package that unlocks a panoramic sunroof. Even when fully optioned, the Soul EV is still similarly priced with other EVs that offer fewer equipment. Compared to the competition, the Soul EV is right in the middle of a fast-growing segment. EVs that cost less often offer far less range and significantly fewer features, while EVs with longer range often cost thousands of dollars more without all the creature comforts. And always make sure to check to see what tax credits are available as those can knock the cost down considerably. When you're ready to choose the right 2019 Kia Soul EV for you, let Edmunds guide you through the buying process.

2019 Kia Soul EV Wagon Overview

The 2019 Kia Soul EV Wagon is offered in the following styles: + 4dr Wagon (electric DD), and 4dr Wagon (electric DD).

