2019 Kia Soul EV Wagon
What’s new
- Kia's newest touchscreen interface (AVN 5.0) is now standard
- Part of the first Soul EV generation introduced in 2014
Pros & Cons
- Plenty of cabin and cargo space given its size
- Abundant standard equipment
- Tall seating position is reminiscent of a small SUV
- Max driving range is far less than what other EVs offer
- Limited availability
- Excessive wind noise at highway speeds
Which Soul EV does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
When the Kia Soul EV was introduced in 2014, 100 miles of electric range was respectable, but the idea of an EV being anything other than a second or third family car seemed pretty distant. Fast-forward four years and a whole lot of advancement in battery and recharging technology, and now anything under 125 miles seems inadequate.
So while the 2019 Kia Soul EV, as well equipped as it is, soldiers on for another year, it does so with one of the shortest range limits of any mass-market electric vehicle on sale today. And that's not just comparing it to the significantly more expensive Tesla lineup. The Chevrolet Bolt and all-new Hyundai Kona Electric offer more than double the range for not much more money, while the revitalized Nissan Leaf and Volkswagen e-Golf offer excellent road manners. There's even a rival within Kia's own lineup: the all-new Niro EV, which should provide about 240 miles of range.
But if your electric car won't be asked to do more than local commuting and city driving, the Kia Soul EV still has a lot to offer. The Soul's upright, compact SUV body style provides good visibility and practicality. The ride is also improved over the gasoline-powered Soul, which is a boon when driving over broken city streets. And there's still a wealth of standard features for the price.
Even though time and technology have marched on, the 2019 Kia Soul EV could still be worth considering.
2019 Kia Soul EV models
The 2019 Kia Soul EV is, as the name suggests, the all-electric version of the Soul. Though not marketed as such, that car is similar in size and concept to subcompact SUVs. So is the EV. There are two trim levels: the base EV and EV Plus (+). Both come with generous standard equipment, though the top trim adds some luxurious extras. All use the same 30-kWh battery pack and an electric motor that produces 109 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque.
The base EV comes standard with a DC fast-charging port, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, a heated mirror, rear privacy glass, keyless ignition and entry, automatic climate control, a pedestrian warning system, multiple steering modes, a height-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, cloth upholstery, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and a 60/40-split folding back seat. Also standard is a rearview camera, Bluetooth, one USB port, Kia's newest infotainment system (Uvo 5.0) with an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
The EV Plus (+) adds front and rear parking sensors, foglights, power-folding mirrors, a faux leather-trimmed dash, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a cargo cover, heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats and leather upholstery. Exclusive to the Plus is the Sun and Fun package, which adds a panoramic sunroof, LED interior lighting and speaker lights.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of theKia Soul EV Plus (+).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current Soul EV has received some revisions, including an increase in range and the addition of a standard 8-inch center screen and an available panoramic sunroof. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Kia Soul EV.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Handling
Drivability
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Roominess
Visibility
Quality
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Kia Soul EV.
Trending topics in reviews
Sponsored cars related to the Soul EV
Features & Specs
|+ 4dr Wagon
electric DD
|MSRP
|$35,950
|MPG
|124 city / 93 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|4dr Wagon
electric DD
|MSRP
|$33,950
|MPG
|124 city / 93 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Soul EV safety features:
- Pedestrian Warning System
- Alerts pedestrians of the quiet Soul EV's approach with a soft, artificial noise at 12 mph and under.
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Warns you if the car's bumpers are approaching exterior objects such as walls or other vehicles.
- Uvo Connectivity
- Allows owners to set parameters for secondary drivers such as geo-fencing, curfew alert and speed alert.
Kia Soul EV vs. the competition
Kia Soul EV vs. BMW i3
Like the Kia Soul EV, the BMW i3 doesn't really have much range up its sleeve. Even with the optional gasoline-powered range-extending engine, the i3 still trails the Bolt and Kia Niro EV and costs considerably more. But the i3 is dripping with style and cutting-edge design. It's also genuinely good to drive, being both nimble and comfortable.
Kia Soul EV vs. Nissan Leaf
The Leaf recently went through a beneficial overhaul and now has considerably more range, a more comfortable interior and better road manners than before. Its estimated 150-mile range still lags behind the range of other competitors, but it's quiet. And like the Soul EV, it comes with a decent amount of features for the money. A larger battery pack is also just around the corner. Shame it lacks a telescoping steering wheel.
Kia Soul EV vs. Chevrolet Bolt
The Bolt excels in its considerable range, great visibility and easy road manners, all while being relatively affordable. But the Bolt falls short on the inside, with poorly chosen plastics and generally uncomfortable front seats. Thanks to its upright body style and large hatchback, the Bolt remains a very practical vehicle.
FAQ
Is the Kia Soul EV a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Kia Soul EV?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Kia Soul EV:
- Kia's newest touchscreen interface (AVN 5.0) is now standard
- Part of the first Soul EV generation introduced in 2014
Is the Kia Soul EV reliable?
Is the 2019 Kia Soul EV a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Soul EV?
The least-expensive 2019 Kia Soul EV is the 2019 Kia Soul EV 4dr Wagon (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,950.
Other versions include:
- + 4dr Wagon (electric DD) which starts at $35,950
- 4dr Wagon (electric DD) which starts at $33,950
What are the different models of Kia Soul EV?
More about the 2019 Kia Soul EV
The 2019 Kia Soul EV is a compact yet practical electric vehicle, with a unique style and a fair number of standard features. With an estimated range of 111 miles, the Soul EV, once near the top of the EV range ladder, especially for its low price, now lags behind most of its competition. But what it lacks in range it makes up for in interior space and utility, thanks to its boxy shape.
The Soul EV has always been well-equipped, but Kia has kept it current with the latest versions of its touchscreen interface. Kia also provides a good number of color choices as well as optional features that many full electric cars lack, such as a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats.
The Soul EV is only available for sale in California and Oregon and comes in two trim levels, the base EV and the EV Plus (+), the latter offering only one major option package. This simplified trim level structure makes it easy for prospective buyers, removing the guesswork out of mixing and matching trim levels and option packages.
The base EV trim level comes standard with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen and navigation. For not much more money, the EV Plus (+) gives you heated and cooled leather seats, LED interior lighting, front and rear park assist, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. There's also a Sun and Fun package that unlocks a panoramic sunroof. Even when fully optioned, the Soul EV is still similarly priced with other EVs that offer fewer equipment.
Compared to the competition, the Soul EV is right in the middle of a fast-growing segment. EVs that cost less often offer far less range and significantly fewer features, while EVs with longer range often cost thousands of dollars more without all the creature comforts. And always make sure to check to see what tax credits are available as those can knock the cost down considerably. When you're ready to choose the right 2019 Kia Soul EV for you, let Edmunds guide you through the buying process.
2019 Kia Soul EV Wagon Overview
The 2019 Kia Soul EV Wagon is offered in the following styles: + 4dr Wagon (electric DD), and 4dr Wagon (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2019 Kia Soul EV Wagon?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Soul EV Wagon and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Soul EV Wagon.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Kia Soul EV Wagon and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Soul EV Wagon featuring deep dives into trim levels including +, Base, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Kia Soul EV Wagon here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Kia Soul EV Wagon?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Kia Soul EV Wagons are available in my area?
2019 Kia Soul EV Wagon Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Kia Soul EV Wagon.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Soul EV Wagon for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Kia Soul EV Wagon Soul EV Wagon you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Kia Soul EV for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,118.
Find a new Kia for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,503.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Kia Soul EV Wagon and all available trim types: +, Base. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Kia Soul EV Wagon include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Kia Soul EV Wagon?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Kia lease specials
Related 2019 Kia Soul EV Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2020 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2020 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Silverado 2500HD
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 BMW i8
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- Audi R8 2020
- 2020 BMW M4
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan
- Subaru BRZ 2020