2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575
What’s new
- Introduction of XJ50 Special Edition to coincide with the XJ model's 50th anniversary
- Automatic emergency braking feature is now standard on rear-wheel-drive models
- Refreshed Touch Pro infotainment graphics and available Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Voice command system now supports navigation input
- Part of the fourth XJ generation introduced for 2011
Pros & Cons
- Strong lineup of supercharged V6 and V8 engines
- Lively handling and responsive steering
- Available with all-wheel drive and in short- and long-wheelbase configurations
- Body lines are more seductive than many in the segment
- Front-seat room is a bit tighter than the competition's
- Missing some of the latest top-line safety and technology features
- Trunk is somewhat shallow and small for the class
- Rear seats do not fold down to accommodate long cargo
Which XJ does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
Most large luxury sedans prioritize comfort and smoothness over nimble handling. The 2019 Jaguar XJ is different. It's still luxurious, with a well-appointed interior and many of the high-end features that are expected from this category. But its all-aluminum construction, adaptive suspension and powerful engine options ensure occupants know that Jaguar's priorities also include engaging performance.
Also, Jaguar is one of the few manufacturers to still offer standard and long-wheelbase bodies, as well as rear- or all-wheel-drive powertrains for many of their trims. For example, the XJ R-Sport is available in either rear- or all-wheel drive with the standard body, while the XJL Portfolio and XJ50 are two long-wheelbase models that are also available with either rear- or all-wheel drive. The long-wheelbase models get about 5 more inches of length between the front and rear wheels, which translates into more interior room, especially for backseat passengers.
The XJ, however, comes with some minor downsides. While Jaguar has steadily improved the usability and capability of the infotainment system, it's still behind what the competition is putting out. Nor does the XJ have some of the latest safety and technology features found on the recently redesigned German flagship sedans. Even so, we think the XJ stands as a stylish and desirable pick.
2019 Jaguar XJ models
The 2019 Jaguar XJ is a sporty full-size luxury sedan that seats up to five and is available in regular XJ and long-wheelbase XJL models. Trims consist of the R-Sport and the Supercharged for XJ cars and the Portfolio, Supercharged, XJR575, and the new XJ50 3.0 and XJ50 5.0 for the XJL.
All versions have supercharged engines and eight-speed automatic transmissions and come standard with rear-wheel drive. The R-Sport, Portfolio and XJ50 3.0 share a 3.0-liter V6 (340 horsepower, 332 pound-feet) and can be equipped with all-wheel drive. The two Supercharged trims and XJ50 5.0 model come with a 5.0-liter V8 (470 hp, 424 lb-ft). The XJR575 gets a higher-output V8 (575 hp, 517 lb-ft).
It may be the base model, but the R-Sport comes very well-equipped with standard 19-inch wheels, an adaptive and self-leveling suspension, adjustable drive modes, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, automatic wipers, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, a panoramic sunroof, power soft-close doors, keyless ignition and entry, and a power trunklid.
Safety features include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and, for rear-wheel-drive XJs, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist and automatic emergency braking.
Inside the R-Sport you'll find leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated seats, driver-seat memory settings, and a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel. A 10-inch touchscreen anchors the infotainment system featuring navigation, Bluetooth, voice controls, Jaguar's InControl app suite, a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, and a 14-speaker Meridian audio system with a satellite and HD radio, a CD player, digital music storage and a USB connection.
Options and packages available for the R-Sport include the Comfort package that adds upgraded front seats with massage functions, front passenger-seat memory settings, four-zone climate control, and a power rear sunshade. Other notable options are a surround-view camera, parking sensors, an automatic parking system (RWD models only), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, adaptive cruise control, an upgraded Meridian sound system, and a heated wood-and-leather steering wheel.
The Portfolio model is the equivalent base trim of the long-wheelbase XJL. In addition to the 4.8 inches of rear legroom gained, you'll get the features from the Comfort package as standard. The options list for the Portfolio is similar to the R-Sport, with the addition of a Premium Rear Seat package that includes reclining rear seats with footrests as well as massage and memory functions, extra-cushy winged headrests for all seats, power rear side-window sunscreens, fold-down tray tables, and a rear-seat entertainment system.
The V8-powered Supercharged trim, again available in both the regular and long wheelbase, includes the Portfolio model's standard equipment, along with unique exterior trim, an active locking rear differential, tauter suspension tuning, and 20-inch wheels with performance tires. All of the R-Sport and Portfolio options are also available on the Supercharged model.
Topping the range is the fire-breathing XJR575 model and its high-output V8. If that isn't enough to get excited about, you also receive exclusive 20-inch wheels, XJR575-specific exterior and interior body details, a carbon-fiber engine cover, premium paint colors (an extra-cost option on lesser XJs), R-specific suspension tuning, an active exhaust system (varying the amount of exhaust noise), sport seats, aluminum paddle shifters, a heated steering wheel, a suede headliner, and unique carbon-fiber interior trim.
Finally, the new-for-2019 XJ50 is a special edition commemorating the Jaguar XJ's 50th anniversary. It features unique exterior and interior elements, such as special trim, colors and finishes, that distinguish it from the other XJ models.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Jaguar XJL Portfolio AWD (supercharged 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current XJ has received some revisions, including an updated infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, voice command to the navigation, refreshed screen layout and graphics, and new safety features. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's XJ, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration8.0
Braking6.5
Steering7.0
Handling7.5
Drivability8.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control8.5
Interior7.0
Ease of use5.5
Getting in/getting out9.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility7.0
Quality7.0
Utility6.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space5.0
Technology
Sponsored cars related to the XJ
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Jaguar XJ.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|XJR575 4dr Sedan
5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$122,400
|MPG
|15 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|575 hp @ 6250 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XJ safety features:
- Driver Condition Monitor
- Monitors driving inputs to detect driver fatigue and uses audible and visual alerts to tell the driver to take a break from the road.
- Forward Traffic Detection
- Uses cameras to detect and warn of approaching front cross traffic when your view is obstructed.
- Surround Camera System
- Displays images on the central touchscreen from four cameras positioned around the car, creating a 360-degree view.
Jaguar XJ vs. the competition
Jaguar XJ vs. Jaguar XE
The XE is Jaguar's smallest sedan and, as you'd expect, has a smaller rear seat and cargo area than the XJ. City drivers will appreciate its smaller footprint and excellent fuel economy, but we're underwhelmed with its interior quality. The XJ is more suitable for the open road and is certainly more prestigious to own.
Jaguar XJ vs. Jaguar XF
With a roomy interior and good handling traits, there's a lot to like about the XF. Most people will find it comfortable, and its large trunk is perfect for road trips. The XJ ups most of these traits considerably, with more length, luxury amenities and comfort. It does fall behind the XF in trunk space and handling capability, however.
Jaguar XJ vs. BMW 5 Series
Both models are available in all-wheel- or rear-wheel-drive configurations with six-cylinder or V8 engines. BMW also offers a 5 Series hybrid. Dynamically, the 5 Series is a more willing and enjoyable car when going around turns. However, it can't beat the XJ for a road-going presence or rear seat room. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the BMW 5 Series.
FAQ
Is the Jaguar XJ a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Jaguar XJ?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Jaguar XJ:
- Introduction of XJ50 Special Edition to coincide with the XJ model's 50th anniversary
- Automatic emergency braking feature is now standard on rear-wheel-drive models
- Refreshed Touch Pro infotainment graphics and available Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Voice command system now supports navigation input
- Part of the fourth XJ generation introduced for 2011
Is the Jaguar XJ reliable?
Is the 2019 Jaguar XJ a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Jaguar XJ?
The least-expensive 2019 Jaguar XJ is the 2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $122,400.
Other versions include:
- XJR575 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $122,400
What are the different models of Jaguar XJ?
More about the 2019 Jaguar XJ
2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575 Overview
The 2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575 is offered in the following styles: XJR575 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 XJ XJR575 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 XJ XJR575.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 XJ XJR575 featuring deep dives into trim levels including XJR575, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575 here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575s are available in my area?
2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575 Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] XJ XJR575 for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575 XJ XJR575 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jaguar XJ for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,195.
Find a new Jaguar for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,924.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575 and all available trim types: XJR575. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jaguar lease specials
Related 2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2010
- Used Lincoln Aviator 2005
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2008
- Used Honda Civic 2004
- Used Kia Sportage 2018
- Used Mazda CX-5 2015
- Used Subaru WRX 2015
- Used Genesis G80 2018
- Used BMW 3 Series 2010
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 BMW 5 Series
- Audi S5 2019
- 2019 A4
- Kia Niro 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Suburban
- 2019 Acura TLX
- 2019 Flex
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 F-PACE
- 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Accent
- Subaru Legacy 2020
- Alfa Romeo Giulia 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Audi A3
- 2020 G80
- 2020 Kia Rio
- 2020 ILX