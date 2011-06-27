Used 1999 GMC Sierra 1500 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|14
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/17 mpg
|13/16 mpg
|15/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|364.0/442.0 mi.
|338.0/416.0 mi.
|390.0/546.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|26.0 gal.
|26.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|14
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|285 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.8 l
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 5200 rpm
|200 hp @ 4600 rpm
|200 hp @ 4600 rpm
|Turning circle
|47.3 ft.
|40.7 ft.
|40.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|Front hip room
|61.4 in.
|61.4 in.
|61.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|no
|no
|Rear hip Room
|61.5 in.
|no
|no
|Rear leg room
|33.7 in.
|no
|no
|Rear shoulder room
|66.3 in.
|no
|no
|Measurements
|Length
|227.5 in.
|203.0 in.
|203.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4500 lbs.
|4000 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4621 lbs.
|4248 lbs.
|3923 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6400 lbs.
|6100 lbs.
|6100 lbs.
|Height
|73.9 in.
|73.8 in.
|71.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|1779.0 lbs.
|1852.0 lbs.
|2177.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|143.5 in.
|119.0 in.
|119.0 in.
|Width
|78.5 in.
|78.5 in.
|78.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
