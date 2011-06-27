  1. Home
Used 1999 GMC Sierra 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Sierra 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V6
Combined MPG151417
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg13/16 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/442.0 mi.338.0/416.0 mi.390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.26.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Combined MPG151417
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 5200 rpm200 hp @ 4600 rpm200 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle47.3 ft.40.7 ft.40.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.nono
Rear hip Room61.5 in.nono
Rear leg room33.7 in.nono
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.nono
Measurements
Length227.5 in.203.0 in.203.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.4000 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight4621 lbs.4248 lbs.3923 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.6100 lbs.6100 lbs.
Height73.9 in.73.8 in.71.2 in.
Maximum payload1779.0 lbs.1852.0 lbs.2177.0 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.119.0 in.119.0 in.
Width78.5 in.78.5 in.78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Navy
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Medium Oak
  • Oak
  • Graphite
  • Oak
  • Navy
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
See Sierra 1500 InventorySee Sierra 1500 InventorySee Sierra 1500 Inventory

