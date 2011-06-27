2019 GMC Savana Van
What's new
- Lane departure warning and forward collision warning now available
- Part of the first Savana generation introduced for 1996
Pros & Cons
- All engines have enough torque to move a fully loaded van
- Towing and payload capabilities are at or near the top of this class
- No high-roof cargo option
- Harsher ride than most rivals
- Dated touchscreen interface and interior styling
Which Savana does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Need a workhorse van for commercial duty? The 2019 GMC Savana is one such vehicle. It can seat up to 15 people and is fairly customizable, with three engines and two body lengths available to suit your needs. But its advanced age, old-school construction and lack of amenities might make you consider one of its many newer rivals instead.
The Savana and its corporate cousin, the Chevrolet Express, are the last two passenger vans using body-on-frame construction. All other rivals — from the Ford Transit to the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter — use unibody construction, which offers benefits such as a more comfortable ride. Harsh ride quality isn't so much an issue in the related two-passenger Savana Cargo van, but it's another when you're carrying a dozen people.
The Savana has other limitations, too, including a single roof height (rivals offer two or even three) and a dated infotainment interface that lacks the functionality of competing systems. There are bright spots — onboard Wi-Fi is standard, and there's a certain amount of appeal knowing the Savana's design is time-tested. Overall, however, it's hard to make a case for the Savana once you start comparing it to superior rivals.
2019 GMC Savana models
The 2019 GMC Savana is a large van with numerous seating configurations and room for 12 people. (Its Savana Cargo sibling retains the front two seats and uses the rest of the interior as an expansive cargo area.) It's available in two load ratings, 2500 and 3500, and in two trims, the base LS and the LT. Additionally, the 3500 can be ordered in a long wheelbase, which increases the length of the floor by 20 inches. You can keep the extra space for additional cargo room or add another row, good for seating up to 15 passengers (a 2-3-3-3-4 configuration).
By default, the rear-wheel-drive Savana is powered by a 4.3-liter V6 (276 horsepower, 298 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Alternate powertrains are available if the standard V6 doesn't meet your requirements, including a 6.0-liter V8 (341 hp, 373 lb-ft) matched to a six-speed automatic and a 2.8-liter diesel four-cylinder engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) with an eight-speed automatic.
Standard features on the LS model include 16-inch steel wheels, a 60/40-split opening passenger door, 12-passenger seating (2-3-3-4 with a 50/50-split back row), air conditioning, power windows and locks, a rearview camera, a driver information display, vinyl upholstery and floor covering, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, GM's OnStar emergency communications, a 120-volt household-style power outlet, and a two-speaker audio system with an AM/FM stereo and an auxiliary port.
A tilt-only steering wheel and cruise control are standard on 3500 models and optional on the 2500 via the Driver Convenience package.
Stepping up to the LT adds front and rear chrome bumpers, remote locking and unlocking, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, cloth upholstery, carpeted flooring, and the tilt-only steering wheel and cruise control for the 2500.
Many of the features added by the LT are available on LS models as well. A bundle containing a 6.5-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, a CD player, a USB port and a navigation system is available for any Savana model. Other stand-alone options include power-adjustable heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a blind-spot monitor, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, remote engine start, a sliding rear door, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats and satellite radio. A number of these features are available as part of packages for the 2500 model in LS trim; these include the Communications, Safety and Enhanced Convenience packages.
Some features and packages are available only when the appropriate body type is selected. The Paratransit package for extended-wheelbase 3500 models removes the rear seat and reverts to vinyl floor coverings.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 GMC Savana.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|LT 3500 3dr Ext Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$39,200
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LS 3500 3dr Ext Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$38,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LT 2500 3dr Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$36,500
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LS 3500 3dr Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$37,200
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts' favorite Savana safety features:
- OnStar
- Provides third-party assistance in the event of a collision, vehicle theft and other emergencies.
- Rear Vision Camera
- Displays a view of the area immediately behind the Savana in the rearview mirror or in the central display when the touchscreen is ordered.
- Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an alert when the rear of the Savana is close to an object.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|29.2%
GMC Savana vs. the competition
GMC Savana vs. Chevrolet Express
The GMC Savana and the Chevrolet Express are mechanically the same vehicle. The only difference is the manufacturer-specific badging.
GMC Savana vs. Ford Transit Van
The Ford Transit Wagon debuted in the 2015 model year, but it feels brand-spanking new compared to the ancient Savana. Besides driving and feeling like a thoroughly modern vehicle, the Transit Wagon features a range of available roof heights for more comfortable passenger entry and exit. Unless you need the higher tow ratings of the Savana, the Transit Wagon wins decidedly in a head-to-head competition.
GMC Savana vs. Ram Promaster Window Van
The Ram ProMaster is an odd duck in the van class. Not only does it feature front-wheel drive, but the ProMaster comes from the factory with only the two front seats. That means you'll have to go with a third-party upfitter to equip the ProMaster with additional rows of seating. You have to do a little more legwork, but the ProMaster is otherwise a good alternative to the Savana.
FAQ
Is the GMC Savana a good car?
What's new in the 2019 GMC Savana?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 GMC Savana:
Is the GMC Savana reliable?
Is the 2019 GMC Savana a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 GMC Savana?
The least-expensive 2019 GMC Savana is the 2019 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,900.
Other versions include:
- LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,200
- LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,000
- LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,500
- LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,200
- LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,900
- LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,400
What are the different models of GMC Savana?
More about the 2019 GMC Savana
2019 GMC Savana Van Overview
The 2019 GMC Savana Van is offered in the following styles: LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 GMC Savana Van?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 GMC Savana Van and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Savana Van.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 GMC Savana Van and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Savana Van featuring deep dives into trim levels including LT 3500, LS 3500, LT 2500, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 GMC Savana Van here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Why trust Edmunds?
Related 2019 GMC Savana Van info
