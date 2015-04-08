Used 1997 Geo Prizm for Sale Near Me
2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
1996 Geo Prizm156,914 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,795
- used
1994 Geo Prizm78,063 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,500
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Geo Prizm searches:
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Geo Prizm
Read recent reviews for the Geo Prizm
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.641 Reviews
Report abuse
Leslie,08/04/2015
4dr Sedan
I inherited my 1997 Geo Prizm from my father when I was 16 years old (I'm currently 26). At the time it had already been in his possession for 7 years. It was a stick shift. I learned with no RPM gauge, and I attest to date that it is the best car to learn stick on; it's industrial strength, you learn by sound and feel, and the clutch isn't very sensitive. It's now a 19 year old car, and has 315,000 miles on it. It has taken me on multiple round trips from Columbus to Chicago and DC, and I still drive it safely on multi (3 +) hour trips. I have invested very little until these last final two years in repairs. (Most issues are general wear/age issues, the most recent my sad reality check--rusted brake lines). I haven't calculated mileage in a minute, but several years ago it was *still* running over 37 mpg. It is so well loved that I can't stand to trade it in, and will be giving it away to a friend, who says that even at 315k miles it is more reliable than his own vehicle.