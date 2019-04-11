2020 Ford Transit Connect Diesel
2020 Ford Transit Connect Diesel
2020 Ford Transit Connect Review
- Extremely practical yet compact
- Comprehensive suite of optional driver assistance technology
- Available in a variety of configurations
- Engines don't have an overabundance of power
- Not as passenger-friendly as a minivan or as utilitarian as some rival cargo vans
- Rearview camera and automatic headlights are now standard
- Forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking are now standard
- Part of the second Ford Transit Connect generation introduced in 2014
The 2020 Ford Transit Connect offers an alternative to full-size commercial vans for anyone who needs the utility of a van in a smaller package. Its car-based platform makes it easy to maneuver in tight spaces, especially in crowded downtown areas with challenging parking.
Our verdict
The Transit Connect is Ford's small cargo and passenger van. It lacks engine power, and it's not especially comfortable, so it's not a real alternative to regular family minivans (even if its lower price is tempting). But it drives surprisingly well, with tight handling and a small footprint that make it ideal in cities. If you often move people or goods across town, it makes sense.
How does the Transit Connect drive?
Manage your expectations and the Transit Connect actually has a lot going for it. It maneuvers well thanks to its light steering and small size. It's easy to thread through dense urban traffic and park in tight spaces. The gas and brake pedals operate smoothly, the transmission shifts quickly and, despite the tall profile, the Transit Connect handles turns and corners without much body roll. (Caveat: We only tested the van with an empty load.)
The downside? The van is woefully slow to accelerate. It took a leisurely 10.6 seconds to reach 60 mph in our testing. The Ford has enough zip to dash between city stoplights but gets winded quickly. Highway merging and passing require planning.
How comfortable is the Transit Connect?
The Transit Connect's front seats are comfortable enough, but the rear seats are stiff and lack support. The ride is fairly smooth overall thanks to small wheels and tires with plenty of sidewall, but it firms up as more passengers and cargo come aboard. Even with its tall profile and expansive windshield, the van is surprisingly quiet. You'll still get wind hum rushing over the glass and noise from the road, but neither is at an obnoxious or fatiguing level.
The van's primary controls are simple to discern and operate. It takes a while to heat and cool the large cabin, but the climate system works well once at speed. The seat heaters offer five levels of intensity, though none is particularly warm.
How’s the interior?
There's nothing fancy about the van's interior. It's all function over form. The controls are easy to manipulate, even when wearing gloves. The default seating position is rather high, but you can compensate if you like with the adjustable steering wheel and seat. Visibility is excellent thanks to big, tall windows and small blind spots.
There's plenty of headroom, and it's easy to step in and out of the Transit Connect thanks to tall and wide door openings. Accessing the third row is similarly easy. Removing the rear seats makes for voluminous cargo utility. But as a six-passenger van, the Transit Connect isn't especially roomy. Limited rear legroom in the immovable second row makes it less people-friendly than a regular minivan.
How’s the tech?
You won't find cutting-edge technology abundant in the Transit Connect, even if the top-level Titanium trim can connect your smartphone and offers handy voice controls. But Ford's Sync 3 is helpful for drivers who need basic hands-free phone, navigation and device charging capabilities.
The menus are easy to navigate and the voice controls are sophisticated, offering an easy way to issue commands with a minimum of distraction. Sync 3 also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, but it's only available on the Titanium trim. There's only one USB port, although you could use one of the 12-volt ports to power a USB charger if you wanted. The four-speaker stereo won't impress anyone either, but it does the job.
How’s the storage?
We tested a six-seat Transit Connect, which leads to comparisons with mainstream minivans and contributes to the Ford's lower score here. There's considerably less cargo space, for example, with just 15 cubic feet available behind the second-row seat and a maximum of 104 cubic feet with the second and third rows folded. (Most competitors offer 30-plus and 140-plus cubic feet, respectively.) And there's not much small-item storage.
The Ford lags behind its Mercedes and Ram rivals with a 1,620-pound payload capacity, and its 2,000-pound towing maximum is only average. Child safety seat installation is problematic. You'll be able to install a safety seat in the second row, but the seats don't slide, and the car seat anchors are hard to access.
How economical is the Transit Connect?
The Transit Connect long-wheelbase model (LWB) is rated at 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway) by the EPA. That's right on average for this small segment, and during our time with the van, we found that our test vehicle met or exceeded its ratings. On our highway-heavy 116-mile evaluation route, the Connect achieved 25.1 mpg. That's less than the EPA highway rating, but our route is more than just highway. Overall, after mixing in more city driving, we averaged 22.5, which is on target with its estimates.
Is the Transit Connect a good value?
Equipping the Transit Connect as a passenger van costs more than most vehicles in its class. You might question what you're paying extra for, as interior quality is disappointing. The dash feels plastic and hollow, the leather upholstery is stiff and unforgiving, and the cabin generally pales in comparison to the interiors of competitors such as the Mercedes Metris (which costs about the same as a Titanium-level Transit Connect). The Ford's three-year/36,000-mile basic warranty is average, and its five-year/60,000-mile roadside assistance plan is fairly generous.
Wildcard
What you get from the Transit Connect depends on how you'll use it. You could use it as a three-row family hauler, but why? A similarly priced, lightly used minivan is better suited to family life. But the Transit Connect might be the ticket if you often ferry customers or colleagues for short distances, or if you need to get the band to gigs or your starting five to the tournament. It can even power your business if you're willing to take a few rows out.
With driving manners similar to Ford's Escape SUV, minus the punchy engine, the Transit Connect doesn't feel as large or ungainly as most of today's vans do. That's a good thing on tight roads, but it won't be as fun on long drives.
Which Transit Connect does Edmunds recommend?
Ford Transit Connect models
The 2020 Ford Transit Connect is available in both cargo- and passenger-van configurations. The cargo van is offered in XL and XLT trims in either the short- (SWB) or long-wheelbase (LWB) version. Passenger vans also come in two wheelbase options and are available in XL (LWB only), XLT and Titanium trims.
Consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB, Prod. End 06/19
1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A
|MSRP
|$27,755
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB, Prod. End 06/19
1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A
|MSRP
|$27,755
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 06/19
1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A
|MSRP
|$30,870
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Transit Connect safety features:
- Pedestrian Detection
- Detects pedestrians in your path and triggers forward collision warnings. Can automatically brake if necessary.
- Side Wind Stabilization
- Helps correct for strong crosswinds to keep the vehicle going in its intended direction.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Helps to prevent or mitigate an accident by automatically applying the brakes when an obstacle is detected.
Ford Transit Connect vs. the competition
Ford Transit Connect vs. Ram Promaster City
Like the Transit Connect, the ProMaster is a compact van available in cargo and passenger configurations. The Ram cargo van offers more engine power and a higher payload capacity than the Ford, so it's a more obvious choice for drivers who need a van to do regular heavy lifting. But the Ram's handling is less buttoned-down than the Ford's, especially around turns and corners. And the Ford's interior is a grade above the ProMaster's more utilitarian cabin.
Ford Transit Connect vs. Nissan NV200
The NV200 is a great budget pick for buyers who simply need good utility without frills. The NV200's low load floor makes cargo loading easy, it's very maneuverable in the right spaces, and its four-cylinder engine delivers good fuel economy. Compared to the Transit Connect, though, the NV200 makes less power and offers less cargo space and payload capacity. Its interior is also plain and no-nonsense. But for many buyers, the NV200 will be enough, and it starts at a lower price than the Ford.
Ford Transit Connect vs. Mercedes-Benz Metris
Only in the work-van segment can you upgrade from a Ford to a Mercedes-Benz for just a couple thousand dollars more. But the Metris represents an excellent value in the van segment regardless of the badge in the grille. It's a large van, larger than the Ford, but not quite full-size. What the Metris gives up in maneuverability to its more compact rivals, it makes up for with a large cargo area, high payload and towing ratings, and interior quality that punches above its weight for a work van. The downsides? Its turbo engine requires premium fuel, so not only does the Metris cost more initially, but its costs at the pump will add up, too.
FAQ
Is the Ford Transit Connect a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Ford Transit Connect?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ford Transit Connect:
Is the Ford Transit Connect reliable?
Is the 2020 Ford Transit Connect a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ford Transit Connect?
The least-expensive 2020 Ford Transit Connect is the 2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB, Prod. End 06/19 (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,755.
What are the different models of Ford Transit Connect?
2020 Ford Transit Connect Diesel Overview
The 2020 Ford Transit Connect Diesel is offered in the following styles: Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB, Prod. End 06/19 (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB, Prod. End 06/19 (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 06/19 (1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A).
