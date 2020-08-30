Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland

Located 20 miles away from Ashburn , VA

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new suspension parts! Transmission: 6-Speed Powershift Automatic Engine: 1.0L Ecoboost Sfe Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Daytime Running Lamps Charcoal Black; Cloth Front Bucket Seats Ingot Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ** CLEAN CARFAX TWO OWNERS ** AUTONATION IS A HAGGLE FREE / ONE PRICE DEALERSHIP * WE OFFER OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT TO ELIMINATE THE STRESS OFTEN ASSOCIATED WITH PURCHASING AT A DEALERSHIP * WE WOULD LIKE TO HELP YOU BUY A CAR * NOT JUST SELL YOU ONE * OFFERED WITH AN INDUSTRY LEADING AUTONATION 125 POINT INSPECTION AND A 90 DAY / 4,000 MILE WARRANTY * CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE * AN APPOINTMENT WILL GUARANTEE THE BEST USE OF YOUR VALUABLE TIME AND ENSURE THE BEST POSSIBLE SERVICE . DO NOT MISS THIS ONE! CLEAN AS THEY COME. PRICED TO SELL AND WILL NOT LAST! JAGUAR LAND ROVER BETHESDA OFFERS YOU A 90DAY / 4000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE...ALONG WITH A 125 POINT INSPECTION AND COMPETITIVE FINANCE TERMS! KBB IN A RECENT NATIONAL SURVEY REPORTED THAT AUTONATION CUSTOMERS PAID LESS!!! Did you know? Whether you buy from us or not, we will buy your car. Get a top-dollar offer and a check the same day. We will buy any year, make or model. No purchase necessary. Call us to set up an appraisal appointment today. Interested in the vehicle above? Shop with peace of mind, the price you see here is the price you will pay in store. Plus, we will show you all the specials available before you buy! This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Jaguar Land Rover Bethesda has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FADP3K2XGL271403

Stock: GL271403

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020