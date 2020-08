Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia

Located 6 miles away from Ashburn , VA

WELCOME TO AUTOMEMBER. WE HAVE THE BIGGESTSELECTION OF PRE-OWNED VEHICLES AT THE LOWEST PRICES. ASK US ABOUTFREE *MEMBER FOR LIFE* PROGRAM. YOU WILL NOT BEDISAPPOINTED. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FORAN 2017 FORD FOCUS SEL, PLEASE DON'T LOOK ANY FURTHER BECAUSE THIS ONE IS JUSTTHE RIGHT ONE FOR YOU. I HAVE DRIVEN THIS VEHICLE PERSONAL AND IT DRIVES LIKE ADREAM. 2017 FORD FOCUS SEL HAS HAD ONE PREVIOUS OWNER WITH 10 SERVICEHISTORY RECORDED. THE EXTERIOR IS VERY CLEAN AND THE INTERIOR HAS BEEN FULLYDETAILED. EQUIPPED WITH SOME OF THE BEST FEATURES SUCHAS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TRACTION CONTROL,BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB PORT, WITH A LOT MORE FOR YOUTO DISCOVER. AUTO-MEMBER IS LOCATED AT 911 EDWARDS FERRY RD NE, LEESBURG, VA20176. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTION PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACTUS DIRECTLY AND WE'LL BE GLAD TO HELP. WE'RE HERE TO SERVE YOU BETTEREACH TIME. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATEINSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACKGUARANTEE.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FADP3M22HL207936

Stock: DC119613

Certified Pre-Owned: No