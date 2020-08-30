Ford Hatchbacks for Sale Near Me
- 29,103 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$2,400 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Focus SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K24FL285389
Stock: DC119553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,029 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$2,168 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
WELCOME TO AUTOMEMBER. WE HAVE THE BIGGESTSELECTION OF PRE-OWNED VEHICLES AT THE LOWEST PRICES. ASK US ABOUTFREE *MEMBER FOR LIFE* PROGRAM. YOU WILL NOT BEDISAPPOINTED. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FORAN 2017 FORD FOCUS SEL, PLEASE DON'T LOOK ANY FURTHER BECAUSE THIS ONE IS JUSTTHE RIGHT ONE FOR YOU. I HAVE DRIVEN THIS VEHICLE PERSONAL AND IT DRIVES LIKE ADREAM. 2017 FORD FOCUS SEL HAS HAD ONE PREVIOUS OWNER WITH 10 SERVICEHISTORY RECORDED. THE EXTERIOR IS VERY CLEAN AND THE INTERIOR HAS BEEN FULLYDETAILED. EQUIPPED WITH SOME OF THE BEST FEATURES SUCHAS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TRACTION CONTROL,BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB PORT, WITH A LOT MORE FOR YOUTO DISCOVER. AUTO-MEMBER IS LOCATED AT 911 EDWARDS FERRY RD NE, LEESBURG, VA20176. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTION PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACTUS DIRECTLY AND WE'LL BE GLAD TO HELP. WE'RE HERE TO SERVE YOU BETTEREACH TIME. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATEINSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACKGUARANTEE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3M22HL207936
Stock: DC119613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,000 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495$1,541 Below Market
Carplex - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
PRICE EXCLUDES PROCESSING FEE OF $149.OO. (((---> CARPLEX IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY MISPRINT ON FEATURES EQUIPMENT PRICE ETC. <--- ))). WE ARE LOCATED AT 9131 ANTIQUE WAY MANASSAS VA 20110. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. 15 MINUTES PURCHASE AND DELIVERY PROCESS. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED AND COMES WITH THREE MONTHS (3000 MILES) NATIONWIDE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY WITH FULL PURCHASE PRICE. WE ARE OPEN MON.-SAT. 10:00am-8:00pm AND SUN. 11:00am-5:00pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K20EL458582
Stock: 8914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,997 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,500$2,240 Below Market
Koons Sterling Ford - Sterling / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**BACK CAMERA, COLD WEATHER PKG, POWER SEAT** 2016 Focus SE...Rearview Camera...Power Drivers Seat...Cold Weather Package w/Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, and Power Heated Side Mirrors...SYNC Bluetooth...Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel...Remote Keyless Entry...Side Curtain Airbags BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K26GL309287
Stock: 00P7890A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 43,194 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$9,995$2,716 Below Market
Brown's Manassas Kia - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K24JL324667
Stock: P1190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 67,132 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,980$1,721 Below Market
Rosenthal Landmark Honda - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Focus Titanium with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP3N25CL232645
Stock: 200376A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 48,352 miles6 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$10,495$1,408 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K21JL295001
Stock: DC119557
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,416 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$1,175 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
WELCOME TO AUTOMEMBER. WE HAVE THE BIGGEST SELECTION OF PRE-OWNEDVEHICLES AT THE LOWEST PRICES. ASK US ABOUT FREE *MEMBERFOR LIFE* PROGRAM. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED. IF YOU ARE LOOKINGFOR 2017 FORD FIESTA SE, PLEASE DON'T LOOK ANY FURTHER BECAUSE THIS ONE IS JUSTTHE RIGHT ONE FOR YOU.THIS 2017 FORD FIESTA SEHAS HAD TWO PREVIOUS OWNER WITH ALL SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE INCLUDING REGULAROIL CHANGE PERFORMED ON TIME. FORD ISKNOWN FOR ITS FUEL EFFICIENT PREFECT FOR LONG ROAD TRIPS. THIS VEHICLE HASRECENTLY HAD SAFETY INSPECTIONS PERFORMED WHICH IT PASS. THE EXTERIOR IS VERYCLEAN WITH A SPOTLESS PAINT JOB AND THE INTERIOR HAS BEEN FULLY DETAILED.EQUIPPED WITH SOME OF THE BEST FEATURES SUCH AS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TRACTION CONTROL,POWER WINDOWS USB PORT, ETC. AUTO-MEMBER IS LOCATED AT 911 EDWARDS FERRYRD NE, LEESBURG, VA 20176. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTION PLEASE FEELFREE TO CONTACT US DIRECTLY AND WE'LL BE GLAD TO HELP. WE'RE HERE TOSERVE YOU BETTER EACH TIME.GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FORLIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4EJ7HM119877
Stock: DC119727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,000 miles20 mi away2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,299$2,335 Below Market
Motorcars of Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Fiesta S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4TJ6GM171664
Stock: 38684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,767 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,650$1,559 Below Market
Precise Automotive Group - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Focus Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
105 Combined MPG (110 City/99 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3R41EL316376
Stock: P6376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 2,849 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, Personal Use
$15,500$980 Below Market
Koons Sterling Ford - Sterling / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**TECH PACKAGE, BACK CAMERA, LEATHER, ROOF, NAV** 2017 Focus Titanium...One Owner...Leather...Navigation...Moonroof...Technology Package w/Blind Spot System and Lane Keeping Alert...Rearview Camera...Reverse Sensing System...Heated Front Seats...Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start...Remote Start System...SYNC 3 w/Bluetooth...SONY Audio...Power Heated Side Mirrors...Fog Lamps...Side Airbags BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus Titanium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3N29HL215434
Stock: 000P7980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 28,223 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*
$11,990$470 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Transmission: 6-Spd Powershift Auto W/Selectshift Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Charcoal Black; Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats Equipment Group 200A Oxford White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This gas saver is one owner vehicle with a clean Carfax History report. It also has the remainder of the factory powertrain warranty for about 45 months or 31,783 miles, and bumper to bumper for about 21 months or 7,783 miles. For peace of mind, it has been through a 125 point mechanical inspection, comes with a dealer warranty for 90 days/ 4,000 miles, and 5 day/ 250 mile money back guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Fiesta SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4EJ0KM143459
Stock: KM143459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 174,738 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$335 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
?Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. ?2012 FORD FOCUS SE had two previous owners with 12 service history records.no accidents or damage has been reported on this vehicle. The exterior is very clean and the interior has been full detailed leaving a new scent.auto-member is located at 911 Edwards Ferry Rd NE, Leesburg, VA 20176. If you have any question please feel free to contact us directly and we'll be glad to help. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Focus SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP3K23CL247746
Stock: DC119569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,010 miles18 mi awayFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***ST PERFORMANCE HATCHBACK, 6 SPEED MANUAL, LOW MILEAGE.................................2015 FORD FIESTA ST HATCHBACK, SILVER WITH A CHARCOAL INTERIOR, KEYLESS GO, ALL POWER, AM/FM CD PLAYER, ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 52K MILES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Fiesta ST with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4GX3FM126095
Stock: MAX18249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-28-2020
- 63,799 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseHome delivery available*
$9,389$1,017 Below Market
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new suspension parts! Transmission: 6-Speed Powershift Automatic Engine: 1.0L Ecoboost Sfe Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Daytime Running Lamps Charcoal Black; Cloth Front Bucket Seats Ingot Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ** CLEAN CARFAX TWO OWNERS ** AUTONATION IS A HAGGLE FREE / ONE PRICE DEALERSHIP * WE OFFER OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT TO ELIMINATE THE STRESS OFTEN ASSOCIATED WITH PURCHASING AT A DEALERSHIP * WE WOULD LIKE TO HELP YOU BUY A CAR * NOT JUST SELL YOU ONE * OFFERED WITH AN INDUSTRY LEADING AUTONATION 125 POINT INSPECTION AND A 90 DAY / 4,000 MILE WARRANTY * CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE * AN APPOINTMENT WILL GUARANTEE THE BEST USE OF YOUR VALUABLE TIME AND ENSURE THE BEST POSSIBLE SERVICE . DO NOT MISS THIS ONE! CLEAN AS THEY COME. PRICED TO SELL AND WILL NOT LAST! JAGUAR LAND ROVER BETHESDA OFFERS YOU A 90DAY / 4000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE...ALONG WITH A 125 POINT INSPECTION AND COMPETITIVE FINANCE TERMS! KBB IN A RECENT NATIONAL SURVEY REPORTED THAT AUTONATION CUSTOMERS PAID LESS!!! Did you know? Whether you buy from us or not, we will buy your car. Get a top-dollar offer and a check the same day. We will buy any year, make or model. No purchase necessary. Call us to set up an appraisal appointment today. Interested in the vehicle above? Shop with peace of mind, the price you see here is the price you will pay in store. Plus, we will show you all the specials available before you buy! This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Jaguar Land Rover Bethesda has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K2XGL271403
Stock: GL271403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 39,069 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,947$986 Below Market
Jim McKay Chevrolet - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Focus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3K24JL237397
Stock: SP1206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 118,739 miles8 mi awayNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,431$522 Below Market
Autoline of VA - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Focus Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3N20EL189799
Stock: 189799SRT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 32,886 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995$1,859 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***HOT PERFORMANCE HATCHBACK........................2017 FORD FOCUS ST, MAGNETIC METALLIC WITH A BLACK/GRAY INTERIOR, RECARO SEATS, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, SONY SOUND SYSTEM, FOGLIGHTS, TINTED GLASS, REAR SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 32K MILES, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Focus ST with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP3L9XHL331600
Stock: MAX18700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.