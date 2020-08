Used 2017 Ferrari GTC4Lusso for Sale Near Me

Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York

Ferrari GTC4Lusso V12 AWD- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Nero over Nero - 1 Owner - Excellent Condition - Low Miles - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 3/27/20 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 3/27/24 -Factory Options:- Yellow Brake Calipers- 20-inch Forged Painted Wheels- Panoramic Roof- Horse Stitched to Headrests in Bianco- Special Stitching in Bianco- High Emotion Low Emission (HELE) System- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Passenger Display- Yellow Rev Counter- Vehicle Personalization PlateIf you are in the market for a Ferrari GTC4Lusso, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Ferrari GTC4Lusso with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF82WNA6H0224422

Stock: N249557A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 11-02-2019