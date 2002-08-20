Used 1990 Dodge Ram Van for Sale Near Me

the only thing is that dodge is very high on parts. with this vehicule the volatge regulator is located in the main computer so when it goes out you have to either replace the computer or do what i had done that was to put a internal volatage regulator in the alternator and bypass the computer.with being all most all electric that is to say the speedometer is not cable but electric i hate to see how much that will run. But i am pleased with the gas milage i get with it it has 358,700 miles on it the engine has been rebuilt once still average 19 mpg on highway. use it daily to deliver pizzas with.

