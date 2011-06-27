2020 Chevrolet Sonic Hatchback
What’s new
- Two new exterior colors
- Six-speed manual transmission has been discontinued
- Part of the first Sonic generation introduced for 2012
Pros & Cons
- Spacious cabin for the class
- Standard infotainment system supports full smartphone integration
- Engine makes respectable power
- Excellent crash test scores
- Interior materials look and feel low-rent
- Competitors get better fuel economy
2020 Chevrolet Sonic Review
Gone are the days of compact cars with no modern technology or high-end equipment. And while it's a far cry from a Rolls-Royce or even Mercedes-Benz, the 2020 Chevrolet Sonic provides buyers with a small and frugal car that has nearly the same amount of equipment as much more expensive models. But are these items important?
Take for example a built-in 4G LTE hotspot, which allows driver and passenger to use its more powerful radio modem and more sensitive antenna far after their smartphones' signals have gone down to a single bar. Likewise, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity are standard and bring your smartphone experience right into the big, center-mounted touchscreen.
As far as being a car, the Sonic proves its worth with its spacious cabin and cargo area. It also comes with a turbocharged engine that produces 138 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque to help it zip across intersections and make quick work of highway merging.
So is smartphone-friendly technology, a big cabin and a spirited engine important to you? If so, the Sonic deserves a look, but it's not perfect. The Kia Rio features a nicer interior, while the Honda Fit is roomier for rear-seat passengers. But the Sonic slots squarely in the middle by providing both great interior space and a high level of standard technology.
Notably, the 2020 Chevrolet Sonic and Sonic Hatchback are featured vehicles in our Cheapest New Cars article.
Which Sonic does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Chevrolet Sonic models
The 2020 Chevrolet Sonic's trim levels actually have a few surprises, though on the surface they seem straightforward enough. There are three trim levels: the no-frills sedan-only base LS, the LT with its functional standard features, and the fully loaded Premier. The LT and the Premier are available in sedan and hatchback body styles. All Sonics are powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (138 horsepower, 148 lb-ft of torque) that drives the front wheels through either a six-speed automatic transmission.
The base Sonic LS sedan is, in many ways, a bare-bones commuter, although it doesn't skimp when it comes to infotainment. Standard equipment includes 15-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, manual side mirrors and manual windows, a rearview camera, and remote locking and unlocking. Inside, you'll find a four-way manually adjustable driver's seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a 60/40-split folding rear bench.
Infotainment duties are handled by a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, two USB ports, and a four-speaker sound system. GM's OnStar is also included, which adds a 4G LTE data connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot. It's a good thing the LS has these features since there are no option packages available for it.
Moving up to the LT adds 15-inch alloy wheels, power windows, heated power mirrors, upgraded cloth upholstery, a six-speaker stereo system and satellite radio.
A couple of packages are worth getting for the LT. The Convenience package adds proximity entry with push-button start, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and an upgraded driver information display. For added safety, the Driver Confidence package offers forward collision alert, lane departure warning and rear parking sensors.
The Sonic Premier sedan comes with the features of the Convenience package plus 17-inch wheels and simulated leather upholstery. The Driver Confidence package is available for the Premier sedan, and the sunroof is a stand-alone option. You can also get an optional RS package that presents a variety of styling enhancements.
For the LT and the Premier, Chevy also offers a Performance package that bundles a sport-tuned suspension and a sport exhaust.
Features & Specs
|LT 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$19,420
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Premier 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$21,520
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|LT Fleet 4dr Hatchback
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$17,220
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sonic safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Detects potential obstacles and warns the driver to take action to avoid a collision.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver if the car drifts out of its lane without the turn signal engaged.
- Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an audible tone when reversing to alert the driver to obstacles that may not be visible behind the car.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|12.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Sonic vs. the competition
Chevrolet Sonic vs. Chevrolet Spark
The Spark is smaller on the inside and outside and has less power. But both Chevys have the same high level of standard features and numerous options and packages that can equip them to be on par with much larger and more expensive cars. In the end, the Spark's lower cost of entry is its draw, while the Sonic's real-world practicality is its appeal.
Chevrolet Sonic vs. Toyota Yaris
Smaller than a Corolla, the Yaris is a modern but simple subcompact car. While the Yaris has the bare minimum in equipment, the Sonic comes with electronic gizmos and bells and whistles. On the flip side, the Yaris has less power but gets better fuel economy. If you really want basic transportation, the Yaris is hard to beat, but the Sonic provides a few extra surprises to make ownership fun.
Chevrolet Sonic vs. Honda Fit
Though the Fit is only available as a hatchback, interior space is maximized thanks to its clever fold-flat rear-seat system. It gives the Fit a flat-floor cargo area, like the kind in a pickup truck, while providing rear passengers with excellent legroom when the rear seats are up. The Sonic has a peppier turbocharged engine and a superior standard infotainment system.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Sonic a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Sonic?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Sonic:
- Two new exterior colors
- Six-speed manual transmission has been discontinued
- Part of the first Sonic generation introduced for 2012
Is the Chevrolet Sonic reliable?
Is the 2020 Chevrolet Sonic a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Sonic?
The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Sonic is the 2020 Chevrolet Sonic LT Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $17,220.
Other versions include:
- LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $19,420
- Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $21,520
- LT Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $17,220
What are the different models of Chevrolet Sonic?
2020 Chevrolet Sonic Hatchback Overview
The 2020 Chevrolet Sonic Hatchback is offered in the following styles: LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and LT Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
