Used 2004 Chevrolet Malibu Consumer Reviews

355,000 mies and still a dream to drive! Dansker1 , 07/08/2015 LS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful ... pleasurable miles of driving:+)}}} This is my third review on this vehicle, did one in 2014.............just took in for 333,000 check up, all I can say it is amazing. Had oil gasket replaced three years ago for the first time, burns virtually no oil (most driving is highway). Has plenty of pep, but needs new shocks...........my chevy mechanics have asked me if I will sell this vehicle to them, after I am done with it! Minimal replacement of parts, had new ball joints put in a couple of months ago, and brakes, other than that, nothing has gone wrong. As said before, I would buy another in a heart beat..............with 333,000 miles on the odometer the car has a negative value (just don't tell that to the car)...........happy owner, Just came back from a 8 and 1/2 hour drive to NYC.............burned about an eighth of a quart of high mileage oil, and the auto drive has quit, but had chevys since I was in high school..........1949 fastback pea green, and paid a whopping $50.00 for it (it ran great for two years, the tranny went) should have kept my 1958 Impala two door, paid $800 for it and today it is worth $80,000, but who knew! A trick I highly recommend is to put a bottle of Gumout High Milage liquid into your gas tank, and burn regular gasoline(every 9,000 miles)............better performance, and I picked up about three miles per gallon.......................enjoy! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

An Accord V6 for $5500 less sunsete , 11/30/2005 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This car is bigger than it looks. Steering is silky smooth and silent. Good pickup when needed and excellent milage when driven prudently (36mpg city 44mpg hwy). Interior is built better than my office desk for bins clips and tables. Beautiful car I think; much better than all the other triangles and jellybeans running around out there. Headlights are outstanding, really light up the road ahead.

Poorly made mcrogers07 , 06/13/2016 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful If you'll look at carcomplaints.com, you'll notice 195 people reported steering problems. I had an issue with my steering column, which rendered the car as though it was hydroplaning. I paid to get that repaired (because Chevy still refused to do a recall even with all of the complaints). My engine coolant sensor has crapped out, so that indicator comes on every time the car is started. I was told that was also a common problem and would require a decent amount of labor to replace a relatively inexpensive part. There's also a loud vibration noise coming from the front dash when driven. It also dies randomly, but thankfully, as the car has already stopped. The trunk button stopped working so it has to be opened manually. The turn signal lights go out frequently. The display doesn't function if it's too cold. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

276,000 miles and still runs like a top! dansker1 , 09/11/2014 11 of 13 people found this review helpful We purchased our Malibu in 2006 from a leasing agency............to say the way this car has lasted is amazing...........just took it in for one of three recalls, and the mechanics were amazed at the milage (276,016) and runs smooth. I burn about a cup of oil every two thousand miles, and just put it on high mileage oil for the first time. Just a couple of items of note, gas gauge no longer works, but use the mileage ap to figure fill up to fill up. Averages 36 on the highway, and 32 in city, and the automatic locking system is finished, but can be opened manually. Everything else works fine............I give it five stars out of five.:+)}}} and I would purchase another one in a heart beat.