2020 BMW X3 Hybrid
What’s new
- New plug-in hybrid variant of the X3
- 18 miles of EV range before you tap into the gas engine
- Part of the third X3 generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Smooth ride and comfortable seats
- Wide variety of standard and optional features for personalization
- Roomy interior for both front and rear passengers
- Limited real-world EV range
- Lower fuel economy than the gas-only X3
- Questionable value proposition of the plug-in hybrid
2020 BMW X3 Review
Quiet, spacious and engaging to drive, the BMW X3 has long been a desirable small luxury SUV. The X3 boasts an upscale interior and the top-notch construction we've come to expect from BMW. While we like the four- and six-cylinder engines in the standard 2020 BMW X3, we're intrigued by the plug-in hybrid version that debuts this year.
This new X3 xDrive30i model produces 288 horsepower — 40 hp more than the standard four-cylinder. On top of that, the xDrive30e powertrain offers an EPA-estimated 18 miles of all-electric range before the gas engine kicks on. If you can plug in and recharge it frequently, the xDrive30i can make a big difference in reducing your gas use. After the electricity is expended, however, the hybrid is actually a little thirstier than its non-hybrid sibling.
The plug-in hybrid's questionable value is unfortunate, but that's pretty much where the drawbacks end. Options are plentiful, and the interior is big enough to seat adults in all the major seating positions. Overall, the 2020 BMW X3 is an impressive SUV that's easy to recommend if you're shopping in the small luxury SUV category.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
The brake pedal is light and easy to operate, with an imperceptible hand-off from regenerative to friction brakes. The summer tires help deliver an exceptional 110-foot distance in our simulated-panic stop from 60 mph. The steering is a little too light in Comfort mode, with Sport firming it up nicely.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The X3 PHEV is silent in EV mode, with only a modest amount of tire noise to keep you company. The engine isn't loud when it kicks on, but putting it into Sport mode makes the exhaust a little more boisterous. It sounds great for a four-cylinder.
How’s the interior?8.5
There are no usability concerns since most buttons are within easy reach. The iDrive 7 infotainment system is complex, but only because of the breadth of its customizability. Of note are the preset buttons below the front air vents. They can be programmed to store radio presets, destinations or even oft-visited menus. That's a nifty feature.
How’s the tech?8.0
The X3 excels in other areas too. The optional Harman Kardon audio system doesn't cost very much, but it delivers clear, punchy sound and features an equalizer for customizing your sound preferences. Plug in using one of four USB ports (one USB-A and three USB-C) sprinkled throughout the cabin. Or don't, since Apple CarPlay operates wirelessly. Android Auto is not supported yet, but BMW says it's coming later in the model year.
How’s the storage?8.0
As with the standard X3, the xDrive30e is rated to tow up to 4,400 pounds when properly equipped. Rival plug-ins are rated at 3,500 pounds.
How economical is it?6.5
That said, on our driving loop, we achieved a gas-only average of 28.4 mpg, compared to the 27.7 mpg earned on a previously tested xDrive30i. Fuel economy gains versus the xDrive30i are partially attributable to individual driving style and traffic patterns since our xDrive30e test was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic with less traffic than usual. Our conclusion is that upgrading to the xDrive30e offers minute financial benefits, if any.
Is it a good value?7.5
Basic and powertrain warranties line up with those for other luxury crossovers at four years/50,000 miles. BMW covers the first three scheduled maintenance services up to 36,000 miles, which is more generous than other automakers.
Wildcard8.5
The X3 is a well-appointed and nicely constructed SUV that should live up to anyone's expectations for a luxury crossover. It also gets points for being one of the few small luxury crossover PHEVs. Bringing down this score are the hybrid's dubious fuel-cost savings.
Which X3 does Edmunds recommend?
2020 BMW X3 models
The 2020 BMW X3 plug-in hybrid comes in only one trim, dubbed xDrive30e. It is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired to a plug-in hybrid system. Total output stands at 288 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. According to BMW, fully charging the 12-kWh battery pack using a standard 120-volt outlet takes 11.5 hours. It only requires 3.5 hours at a Level 2 charging station.
xDrive30e
The X3 plug-in's sole trim packs a ton of features. These include:
- 18-inch wheels
- LED headlights
- Power tailgate
- Heated and power-folding mirrors
- Auto-dimming interior and driver's side exterior mirrors
- Three-zone climate control
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Sport seats with adjustable side bolsters
- Simulated leather upholstery
- Navigation system
- 10.25-inch touchscreen display
- 12-speaker audio system
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
As with all BMWs, a healthy list of optional packages are available, such as:
- Convenience package
- Four-way lumbar adjustment for front seats
- Keyless entry
- Panoramic sunroof
- Satellite radio
- Premium package
- Convenience package
- Heated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
- Parking Assistance package
- Front and rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking)
- 360-degree camera (gives you a bird's-eye view of the car for tight parking situations)
- Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with no driver intervention)
- Executive package
- Premium package
- Parking Assistance package
- Hands-free cargo opener
- Gesture control (allows you to control certain aspects of the infotainment system by gesturing in the air)
- Adaptive headlights (swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves)
- Driving Assistance package
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
- Driving Assistance Plus package
- Driving Assistance package
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the X3 M and the car in front)
- A more advanced version of the forward collision mitigation system
- Dynamic Handling package
- Variable-ratio steering
- Upgraded brakes
- Adaptive suspension dampers
Some of the features included in the packages above can be ordered as stand-alone options. There are other options, but note that some require packages before they can be added. These include:
- 19-inch wheels
- 20-inch wheels with summer performance tires
- Leather upholstery
- Ventilated front seats
- Heated rear seats
- 16-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system
- Wireless charging pad (paired with a Wi-Fi hotspot)
- Sound-reducing windshield and side windows
- Rear side-window sunshades
- Trailer hitch
SPEAKER 1: Even if you don't consider yourself a car person, you know what a BMW is. And you probably associate the brand with the build quality of a luxury car and the driving experience of a performance car. And maybe with the last person who cut you off in traffic, but that is between you and them. We're not here about that. We're here because I'm driving the latest addition to the X3 lineup, the BMW X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid. That's a mouthful for a little SUV. Does it deserve this long name? How does it fit in with the rest of the X3 lineup? Is the X3 in general is fun and glamorous as a BMW should be? Let's find out. The X3 was last redesigned in 2018, and remains mostly unchanged for 2020. It's available as a rear wheel drive four cylinder, an all wheel drive four cylinder, an all wheel drive six cylinder, and now is a plug-in hybrid, combining the two liter four cylinder engine with an electric motor. Both price and performance wise, the new hybrid slots in between the xDrive30i and the M40i. All right, we all on the same page here? Can I stop with actual facts and trying to remember BMW's complicated model names? Because that stuff is hard, and I don't like doing things that are hard. I want to talk about the experience, of this car starting with what it looks like. Would you be pleased to open your garage door and see the staring back at you? I think it's kind of got a good thing going. BMW's kidney grills have been growing on the cars. But they remain a manageable size on the SUV. And I think that this front angle is the most distinctively BMW on the X3. If you took all the badging off, I'm not sure you would know from the side or the back that this was a BMW and not a Ford Edge. It's not quite as distinctive looking as, say, the Porsche Macan. I guess it looks like a smaller X5, if you know what an X5 looks like. But hey, that's what the badging is for. This is clearly a BMW. Let's go see how it drives. We don't have time to get deep into the cult of BMW. But there is a reason why it has a reputation for being a driver's car. And that's what his BMW has always focused on three of the elements that make driving really fun for someone who likes driving. One, obviously, is handling. How does a car go down the road? And another is comfort. I mean, if is going to be a luxury car, if is going to be a high end, brand you shouldn't be uncomfortable in it. And the third, which BMW has always been so good at, is. Communication the car talks to you. I mean, not literally. Although in these modern cars, it does that, too. But with the feedback in the pedals, with the feedback from the tires, with the feedback in the steering. And I would say that the X3 manages to out of the three. It handles really nice. It's a fun car to drive on mountain roads. And it is very comfortable. The seats are comfortable. The space in the cabin is comfortable. And it's easy to use everything around you. The only place where I don't love BMW is in the steering. Right now, I have it in the sport mode. And the steering is fairly weighted. It doesn't give me a whole lot of feedback. But it's not bad. I don't mind the way that it feels. It's just not fun. But if I put it in the comfort mode, it's like so light, like a toy car. And it feels really weird, driving at slow speeds, like around parking lots and stuff. I just-- I don't like the way it feels. It's not that the car doesn't go where you turn the wheel. It just doesn't feel good while you do it. So sport mode it is. You can hear that sport mode gives you a little more engine sound. And it also makes the throttle more responsive. There are so many modes in the X3. You're really going to have to spend some time with your owner's manual. Because there's sport, comfort, eco, pro, adaptive, and e-drive. And then within each of those modes, there are additional options that you can choose. And you can set them up to be your default. You can individualize them. It's actually very cool. But it isn't something that you should figure out while you're driving the car. So spend some time in your driveway. Read the owner's manual, and you will have a much better time in your X3. We're driving the hybrid, which is the four cylinder with an electric motor. And it is quite zippy. It's not exactly what I would call performance car fast. But that's what the M is for. The Edmunds test team has driven several of the other models. And we don't have a complaint about any of the engines. They're all good. It just depends on what you're looking for. And they're all backed for the same speed automatic transmission. So there's not a whole lot of choice to be had there, which is OK. Because it's a really the transmission. At idle, it's so quiet, you're going to want to check to make sure the engine's even running. And of course, if you're in the hybrid, sometimes it isn't. That's the whole point. When you're driving, there is a little bit of wind noise. And when you're on the throttle and the gas engine is kind of revved up, it does make a noticeable grumble. But it's not unpleasant. Hybrid and electric cars have to make a pedestrian warning sound, a kind of hum or whir. And in some of the cars that I've been in, that sound has been so loud inside the car that it kind of gets in your head and melts your brain, and makes you go crazy and commit murders. And this car does not do that. I can not even hear the pedestrian warning sound from inside the car, which is excellent. Hopefully, the pedestrians can hear it outside. For the most part, the layout is pretty straightforward in the cockpit. But there are a lot of buttons and a lot of displays. It's a little busy in the gauge cluster. It's a little busy on the touch screen. And there are a lot of different options to get to the same places. So you're going to want to spend some time in the driveway before you really get going in this car. Otherwise, you're going to be frantically waiting for a stop sign so you can figure out how to turn off the speed warnings-- several clicks in on the menu. Big doors mean big door openings. So it is easy to get in and out of the X3. Once you're inside, there is plenty of room for driver and passenger. You guys won't be touching, even though it's a small SUV. That's good. No touching these days. There is plenty of headroom. I have the seat pretty high up. You know I'm short. I'm like 5-3, if you've ever wondered. Yeah, I have a seat way up. And I could be really tall. And the seat goes way far down. So, no problem. Let's talk about small parts storage. Small storage space is so good. There are huge door pockets. I mean, you could fit several water bottles, even the reusable kind. There's this little roll-up cover here, and you can fit a cell phone. That's where the USB port is, cup holders. And then there is another console here which isn't great. It has a USB-C port, and a little light, which is nice. But it's not super deep. You cannot fit a purse in it. I'm a little disappointed by that. Great news for pretty much all of you, except for my husband, who still uses a flip phone. X3 has wireless Apple CarPlay, which is very cool. And even better news is that Apple CarPlay is no longer a subscription as of December 2019. So BMW has finally seen the light. I've always hated it when luxury brands charge for things that entry level brands give you for free. So very good, BMW. Free Apple CarPlay. And Android Auto is coming in July of 2020, so maybe by the time you're watching this. Just good all around. It is still an extra option for a wireless charging pad, which is a little bit stingy. Because if you're doing wireless connecting, then you need wireless charging, right? I mean, come on. Step it up, BMW! This is a good backseat. You know, people buy SUVs because they're talking about how they need to carry a lot of people. And even so, especially in the smaller SUVs, a lot of times, the backseat feels like an afterthought. You know, it'll be just like a really hard bench. It's not very comfortable, and it's not very roomy. It is not the case here. There is a ton of room, both headroom and leg room. So if you have adult people in the back seat, they're going to be comfortable. And the seats are comfortable. They're soft. And if you're carrying babies, children, people in car seats, that's not a problem. Either it's really easy to get to the latches. And there is plenty of room to move folks in and out of their seats and pick up any toys that they drop. In the gasoline only models, you've got 28.7 cubic feet behind the rear seats. And if you put them down, which you can do very easily, there is 62.7 cubic feet, which is more than enough for, I'd say like two bicycles, if you need to picture it. It's also six more than the Mercedes GLC offers and almost exactly equal with the Volvo XC60, both of which our competitors and highly rated by the Edmunds test team. So the X3 is in good company. Now in the hybrid, you lose 3 and 1/2 cubic feet. And that is because the battery makes the floor higher in the back cargo area. You probably won't notice the loss of three feet. But you will notice the higher floor, especially when you're loading things. It's about that much higher off the bumper. And I noticed it even just putting this small suitcase in. So you will definitely notice it if you're loading in a large piece of furniture. The X3 is a useful, small SUV that delivers on driving enjoyment and build quality, though it isn't quite as elegant inside as rivals from Mercedes or Audi. Pricing can be as reasonable or as extravagant as you desire. But the good thing is that there isn't really a bad version of this machine. So pick your must haves, whether that's all wheel drive or electric motors or both, and then enjoy the drive. If you enjoyed this video, subscribe to our channel! It makes us feel so good. And follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Elana Scherr explains what you should know about buying the BMW X3, explaining the highlights and differences between models. The new BMW X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid is featured in this video, but we also cover the sDrive30i, xDrive30i and M40i models.
Features & Specs
|xDrive30e 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$48,550
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite X3 safety features:
- Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Maintains a set distance between the X3 and the car in front. Can bring the X3 to a stop and resume speed when the car in front moves.
- Adaptive Brake Lights
- Brightens the brake lights to indicate a sudden stop and flashes them to indicate an emergency stop.
- Parking Assistant Plus
- Guides the X3 into a vacant parallel parking spot with minimal driver intervention.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|17.2%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW X3 vs. the competition
BMW X3 vs. Audi Q5
The BMW X3 and the Audi Q5 are smart competitors. They're similarly equipped, similarly sized and similarly priced. The Audi is a bit more expensive to start, but it comes standard with all-wheel drive, which is an option on the X3. Both deliver impressive driving experiences with lots of available modern features, so for some buyers it may come down to a styling preference.
BMW X3 vs. BMW X5
If you like the X3's style, available features and general vibe but want a bit more space, then take a look at its big brother, the X5. The BMW X5 is, unsurprisingly, more expensive, but it offers significantly more interior space and higher-quality materials even at the base trim level. Horsepower enthusiasts also have the option of going for the twin-turbo V8 that's now available in the BMW X5 M50i.
BMW X3 vs. BMW X1
Are the X5 and the X3 too big (or too expensive), but you still want a BMW-badged SUV? There's always the X1. As you'd expect, it's less expensive than the X3 and doesn't have as many available options, but it does have nimble handling and an upscale interior. And what it makes up for in sheer power, the X1 offers in abundant interior space for passengers.
FAQ
Is the BMW X3 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW X3?
Is the BMW X3 reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW X3 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW X3?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW X3 is the 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,550.
Other versions include:
- xDrive30e 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $48,550
What are the different models of BMW X3?
2020 BMW X3 Hybrid Overview
The 2020 BMW X3 Hybrid is offered in the following styles: xDrive30e 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).
