More about the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

The 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is a five-passenger luxury sport sedan with exceptional performance lurking under the hood and body. This wildly capable four-door wraps its performance ability in a sleek coupe-inspired shape, complete with a sloping rear hoodline almost like that of a hatchback. The M6 Gran Coupe occupies two worlds, with one set of wheels in the regular 6 Series lineup and the other set in BMW's high-performance M division. As such, its price is well-defined and there are no trim levels to choose from. All that's left is to decide whether to add from among a handful of options or option packages. As it comes from the factory, the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is nicely equipped. It starts with a turbocharged V8 engine good for 560 horsepower and a quick-shifting seven-speed automatic transmission. There's even a six-speed manual for driving purists, although it's an older gearbox that's outperformed by the automatic. Then there's a full complement of both high-performance and luxury features, including an adaptive suspension, a limited-slip differential, adjustable steering and accelerator sensitivity, leather upholstery, multi-adjustable heated front seats, Bluetooth, a navigation system with a 10.2-inch display, wireless device charging, onboard Wi-Fi connection, and a Harman Kardon sound system. From there you come to a fork in the road. Are you seeking maximum comfort for the daily drives and weekend long hauls? Then you probably want the Executive package, which adds a heated steering wheel and rear seats, ventilated front seats, rear and side window shades, and an exquisite sound system. Are you seeking maximum thrills every time the road ahead clears, especially if that road is winding? Then it's the Competition package for you, which adds 40 horsepower (600 hp total), enhanced steering and suspension performance, and a choice of wheels. Double down on that performance with the carbon-ceramic brake package, which enhances the already excellent stopping power bolted on at the factory. Does all that power, or even the car's sheer size and mass, raise a concern? Then select the Driving Assistance package, which adds now-common safety aids such as blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning. With multiple options for performance, comfort and personal style, it's easy to configure an M6 Gran Coupe to suit your tastes — provided you can part with the cash. A plain M6 off the dealer's lot will set you back as much or more than any new Tesla or a Porsche 911 with a few options. Following BMW's tradition of multiple stand-alone and packaged options, you can easily spend the kind of money on an M6 that buys you a house in the South or Midwest. That's not to say the reward isn't worth it. Just one dip into the M6 Gran Coupe's accelerator on a clear road should be enough to sell you. When it comes time to choose the right M6 for you, let Edmunds guide you to the best candidate.

2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan Overview

The 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan is offered in the following styles: 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).

What do people think of the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 M6 Gran Coupe Sedan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 M6 Gran Coupe Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan ?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedans are available in my area?

2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] M6 Gran Coupe Sedan for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan M6 Gran Coupe Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new BMW M6 Gran Coupe for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,934 .

Find a new BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,733 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan and all available trim types : Base . Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials

