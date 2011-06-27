  1. Home
2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan

What’s new

  • Apple CarPlay is now included as a subscription service with the first year free
  • Based on the first 6 Series Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2013

Pros & Cons

  • Engine makes exceptional power
  • Interior is richly trimmed and well-equipped
  • Front seats offer impressive support and comfort
  • Commands significant premium over the M5 on which it's based
  • Feels big and heavy around tight turns
  • By sedan standards, offers modest headroom and rear-seat legroom
BMW M6 Gran Coupe for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$119,900
2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan pricing

Which M6 Gran Coupe does Edmunds recommend?

Ordering a BMW M6 Gran Coupe is easy: Just pick the color and options you want. To keep with the car's sporty intentions, consider the Competition package for its upgraded power and sharper handling and steering. If you're looking for more driver involvement, the manual transmission is available at no cost. The Executive package and Parking Assistance packages are worthwhile upgrades, but you can skip the pricey carbon-ceramic brakes unless you plan to visit racetracks regularly.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Blending the utility of a sedan, the style of a coupe, and the appetite for speed of a sports car, the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe serves many disciplines. It's capable of transporting the family in luxury and delivering hair-raising performance in equal measures.

Compared to the regular 6 Series Gran Coupe, the M6 version becomes a thoroughbred by way of a 560-horsepower V8 (or an optional 600 hp), a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and sport-tuned suspension, wheels and brakes. You can even get a manual transmission if you want. Unlike many large coupe-inspired German sedans, the M6 is only available with rear-wheel drive, which imbues it with more engaging handling at the expense of low-speed acceleration.

We expect a replacement for this car and the 6 Series to debut soon, making the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe likely the last of this generation.

2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe models

The 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is a high-performance luxury sedan available in a single trim level. It stands apart visually from other 6 Series Gran Coupes with distinctive elements such as a carbon-fiber roof, unique front and rear fascias, quad tailpipes, and a range of other equipment.

Standard features start with a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine (560 horsepower, 500 pound-feet of torque) that's paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. They also include 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip differential, automatic adaptive LED headlights, LED foglights and taillights, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, automatic soft-close doors, power-folding and heated auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, four-zone automatic climate control, power front seats with heating and memory settings, leather upholstery, extended leather trim, a power-adjustable steering wheel, carbon-fiber accents and split rear-folding seatbacks.

Also standard are Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, driver-adjustable settings, BMW's iDrive interface with a 10.2-inch display, smartphone app integration, a navigation system, wireless device charging, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with satellite radio and USB-iPod integration. Wireless Apple CarPlay support is included, but only as a subscription service with a free first year.

The M6 Gran Coupe's Executive package adds a heated steering wheel, a head-up display (also available separately), a power rear sunshade, power rear side-window shades, ventilated and fatigue-reducing "active" front seats, heated rear seats and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.

The Driver Assistance Plus package features a lane departure warning system, blind-spot monitoring, a surround-view camera system, and a forward collision warning system with pedestrian detection, while the Parking Assistance package adds side- and top-view parking cameras.

For more power (or if you're interested in taking your M6 Gran Coupe to a racetrack), you can get the Competition package that increases engine output to 600 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. You also get lightweight alloy wheels; revised tuning for the suspension, steering and rear differential; retuned stability control that provides a higher threshold for intervention in the M Dynamic mode; and a black chrome finish for the tailpipes.

The M Driver's package includes one full day of high-performance driver's training at a BMW Performance Center and a higher top-speed limit of 190 mph.

Stand-alone options include an alternative 20-inch wheel design in silver or black, carbon-ceramic brakes, a synthetic suede headliner, and an infrared night-vision system with pedestrian detection. A six-speed manual transmission is a no-cost option.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet reviewed any version of the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe, but we have limited experience with similar models. The following is our take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

The M6 Gran Coupe resembles other 6 Series cars, but the massive V8 thrust reveals it as a true M car. It's easy to drive at low speeds or in rocket-ship mode, but its bulk and heft feel out of place on narrow, winding roads.

Acceleration

BMW says the M6 Gran Coupe with the automatic transmission does 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds. We've tested a M6 convertible and effectively verified that number, achieving 60 mph in 4.2 seconds.

Braking

In our testing, the M6 convertible stopped from 60 mph in 108 feet, which is a very good result for a 4,495-pound car.

Handling

In our test of the M6 convertible, our driver noted that the car has "real ability" but offers so little steering and suspension feedback that it's "difficult to find and drive the car at its limits." Bulk and mass also hinder the M6's ability to handle like a precision instrument.

Drivability

With adjustable drive settings, an adaptive suspension and an optional manual transmission, the M6 is equally suited to the daily commute or a full-speed romp. But there's no skirting the M6's mass, so agility takes a back seat to insane — and exhilarating — straight-line acceleration.

Comfort

The adaptive suspension, adjustable steering and throttle settings, excellent seats and luxury interior appointments make for a car that is supremely comfortable regardless of road surface. The back seat is big enough for two adults, but headroom is limited.

Interior

Compared to a 5 Series, the M6 has a more driver-centric and stylish design. The dash joins gracefully with a large center console for a wraparound feel. We like the intuitive controls and excellent materials quality. But the coupelike roofline makes entry and exit harder for rear passengers.

Utility

With just 12 cubic feet of trunk space, the M6 Gran Coupe isn't a particularly useful car, unless your primary use is simply driving blazingly fast. The split rear seat that folds and the center pass-through help with longer, bulkier objects.

Technology

BMW's iDrive sets the bar for imitators in its wake, and for good reason. The controls, especially when paired with the 10.2-inch display, are easily accessible and easily navigable while driving.

Smartphone integration

A mobile phone connection enables access to select applications through the display. Apple CarPlay is included as a subscription service with a free first year. Android Auto is not supported, and wireless charging is standard.

Driver aids

Standard aids include parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and headlights, and a rearview camera. More desirable features — front collision/lane departure/blind-spot warnings; sideview and top-view cameras; night vision with pedestrian detection — are within option packages.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    4dr Sedan features & specs
    4dr Sedan
    4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$119,900
    MPG 14 city / 20 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower552 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite M6 Gran Coupe safety features:

    Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection
    Uses thermal imaging to detect objects at far distances. Issues visual and audible warnings and primes brakes in case of imminent collision.
    Active Protection
    Package of features that monitors driver attentiveness and, in the event of possible collision, pre-tensions seat belts and closes windows.
    Active Blind-Spot Detection
    Issues visual warning in side mirror when a vehicle enters blind spot. Vibrates steering wheel in case of potentially unsafe lane change.

    BMW M6 Gran Coupe vs. the competition

    BMW M6 Gran Coupe vs. Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

    The AMG CLS 63 S costs a bit less than the BMW and starts out a little more powerful. Its standard all-wheel drive means it's quicker in a straight line, too. Alas, the Mercedes doesn't offer anything like the M6's power-boosting Competition package, and nor is it available with a manual transmission.

    Compare BMW M6 Gran Coupe & Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class features

    BMW M6 Gran Coupe vs. Audi RS 7

    The Audi RS 7's sleek exterior is undeniably more attractive and you can opt to have it painted any color you want. Though evenly matched at the start, the Audi gains a 5-horsepower advantage in its Performance trim level, and all-wheel drive bestows it with quicker low-speed acceleration.

    Compare BMW M6 Gran Coupe & Audi RS 7 features

    BMW M6 Gran Coupe vs. BMW Alpina B6 Gran Coupe

    The M6 offers less power and slower straight-line acceleration than the B6, but its rear-wheel-drive layout, available manual transmission, and sportier suspension tuning make for a more engaging driving experience. The B6 prioritizes luxury and refinement over performance and is only available in limited numbers, which makes it more exclusive.

    Compare BMW M6 Gran Coupe & BMW Alpina B6 Gran Coupe features

    More about the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe

    The 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is a five-passenger luxury sport sedan with exceptional performance lurking under the hood and body. This wildly capable four-door wraps its performance ability in a sleek coupe-inspired shape, complete with a sloping rear hoodline almost like that of a hatchback.

    The M6 Gran Coupe occupies two worlds, with one set of wheels in the regular 6 Series lineup and the other set in BMW's high-performance M division. As such, its price is well-defined and there are no trim levels to choose from. All that's left is to decide whether to add from among a handful of options or option packages.

    As it comes from the factory, the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is nicely equipped. It starts with a turbocharged V8 engine good for 560 horsepower and a quick-shifting seven-speed automatic transmission. There's even a six-speed manual for driving purists, although it's an older gearbox that's outperformed by the automatic. Then there's a full complement of both high-performance and luxury features, including an adaptive suspension, a limited-slip differential, adjustable steering and accelerator sensitivity, leather upholstery, multi-adjustable heated front seats, Bluetooth, a navigation system with a 10.2-inch display, wireless device charging, onboard Wi-Fi connection, and a Harman Kardon sound system.

    From there you come to a fork in the road. Are you seeking maximum comfort for the daily drives and weekend long hauls? Then you probably want the Executive package, which adds a heated steering wheel and rear seats, ventilated front seats, rear and side window shades, and an exquisite sound system. Are you seeking maximum thrills every time the road ahead clears, especially if that road is winding? Then it's the Competition package for you, which adds 40 horsepower (600 hp total), enhanced steering and suspension performance, and a choice of wheels. Double down on that performance with the carbon-ceramic brake package, which enhances the already excellent stopping power bolted on at the factory.

    Does all that power, or even the car's sheer size and mass, raise a concern? Then select the Driving Assistance package, which adds now-common safety aids such as blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning.

    With multiple options for performance, comfort and personal style, it's easy to configure an M6 Gran Coupe to suit your tastes — provided you can part with the cash. A plain M6 off the dealer's lot will set you back as much or more than any new Tesla or a Porsche 911 with a few options. Following BMW's tradition of multiple stand-alone and packaged options, you can easily spend the kind of money on an M6 that buys you a house in the South or Midwest.

    That's not to say the reward isn't worth it. Just one dip into the M6 Gran Coupe's accelerator on a clear road should be enough to sell you. When it comes time to choose the right M6 for you, let Edmunds guide you to the best candidate.

    2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan Overview

    The 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan is offered in the following styles: 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 M6 Gran Coupe Sedan.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 M6 Gran Coupe Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan here.

