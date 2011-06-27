2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan
- Apple CarPlay is now included as a subscription service with the first year free
- Based on the first 6 Series Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2013
- Engine makes exceptional power
- Interior is richly trimmed and well-equipped
- Front seats offer impressive support and comfort
- Commands significant premium over the M5 on which it's based
- Feels big and heavy around tight turns
- By sedan standards, offers modest headroom and rear-seat legroom
Blending the utility of a sedan, the style of a coupe, and the appetite for speed of a sports car, the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe serves many disciplines. It's capable of transporting the family in luxury and delivering hair-raising performance in equal measures.
Compared to the regular 6 Series Gran Coupe, the M6 version becomes a thoroughbred by way of a 560-horsepower V8 (or an optional 600 hp), a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and sport-tuned suspension, wheels and brakes. You can even get a manual transmission if you want. Unlike many large coupe-inspired German sedans, the M6 is only available with rear-wheel drive, which imbues it with more engaging handling at the expense of low-speed acceleration.
We expect a replacement for this car and the 6 Series to debut soon, making the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe likely the last of this generation.
2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe models
The 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is a high-performance luxury sedan available in a single trim level. It stands apart visually from other 6 Series Gran Coupes with distinctive elements such as a carbon-fiber roof, unique front and rear fascias, quad tailpipes, and a range of other equipment.
Standard features start with a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine (560 horsepower, 500 pound-feet of torque) that's paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. They also include 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip differential, automatic adaptive LED headlights, LED foglights and taillights, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, automatic soft-close doors, power-folding and heated auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, four-zone automatic climate control, power front seats with heating and memory settings, leather upholstery, extended leather trim, a power-adjustable steering wheel, carbon-fiber accents and split rear-folding seatbacks.
Also standard are Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, driver-adjustable settings, BMW's iDrive interface with a 10.2-inch display, smartphone app integration, a navigation system, wireless device charging, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with satellite radio and USB-iPod integration. Wireless Apple CarPlay support is included, but only as a subscription service with a free first year.
The M6 Gran Coupe's Executive package adds a heated steering wheel, a head-up display (also available separately), a power rear sunshade, power rear side-window shades, ventilated and fatigue-reducing "active" front seats, heated rear seats and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.
The Driver Assistance Plus package features a lane departure warning system, blind-spot monitoring, a surround-view camera system, and a forward collision warning system with pedestrian detection, while the Parking Assistance package adds side- and top-view parking cameras.
For more power (or if you're interested in taking your M6 Gran Coupe to a racetrack), you can get the Competition package that increases engine output to 600 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. You also get lightweight alloy wheels; revised tuning for the suspension, steering and rear differential; retuned stability control that provides a higher threshold for intervention in the M Dynamic mode; and a black chrome finish for the tailpipes.
The M Driver's package includes one full day of high-performance driver's training at a BMW Performance Center and a higher top-speed limit of 190 mph.
Stand-alone options include an alternative 20-inch wheel design in silver or black, carbon-ceramic brakes, a synthetic suede headliner, and an infrared night-vision system with pedestrian detection. A six-speed manual transmission is a no-cost option.
Trim tested
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe.
Trending topics in reviews
|4dr Sedan
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$119,900
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|552 hp @ 6000 rpm
Our experts’ favorite M6 Gran Coupe safety features:
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection
- Uses thermal imaging to detect objects at far distances. Issues visual and audible warnings and primes brakes in case of imminent collision.
- Active Protection
- Package of features that monitors driver attentiveness and, in the event of possible collision, pre-tensions seat belts and closes windows.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Issues visual warning in side mirror when a vehicle enters blind spot. Vibrates steering wheel in case of potentially unsafe lane change.
BMW M6 Gran Coupe vs. the competition
BMW M6 Gran Coupe vs. Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
The AMG CLS 63 S costs a bit less than the BMW and starts out a little more powerful. Its standard all-wheel drive means it's quicker in a straight line, too. Alas, the Mercedes doesn't offer anything like the M6's power-boosting Competition package, and nor is it available with a manual transmission.
BMW M6 Gran Coupe vs. Audi RS 7
The Audi RS 7's sleek exterior is undeniably more attractive and you can opt to have it painted any color you want. Though evenly matched at the start, the Audi gains a 5-horsepower advantage in its Performance trim level, and all-wheel drive bestows it with quicker low-speed acceleration.
BMW M6 Gran Coupe vs. BMW Alpina B6 Gran Coupe
The M6 offers less power and slower straight-line acceleration than the B6, but its rear-wheel-drive layout, available manual transmission, and sportier suspension tuning make for a more engaging driving experience. The B6 prioritizes luxury and refinement over performance and is only available in limited numbers, which makes it more exclusive.
Is the BMW M6 Gran Coupe a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe:
Is the BMW M6 Gran Coupe reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $119,900.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of BMW M6 Gran Coupe?
The 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is a five-passenger luxury sport sedan with exceptional performance lurking under the hood and body. This wildly capable four-door wraps its performance ability in a sleek coupe-inspired shape, complete with a sloping rear hoodline almost like that of a hatchback.
The M6 Gran Coupe occupies two worlds, with one set of wheels in the regular 6 Series lineup and the other set in BMW's high-performance M division. As such, its price is well-defined and there are no trim levels to choose from. All that's left is to decide whether to add from among a handful of options or option packages.
As it comes from the factory, the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is nicely equipped. It starts with a turbocharged V8 engine good for 560 horsepower and a quick-shifting seven-speed automatic transmission. There's even a six-speed manual for driving purists, although it's an older gearbox that's outperformed by the automatic. Then there's a full complement of both high-performance and luxury features, including an adaptive suspension, a limited-slip differential, adjustable steering and accelerator sensitivity, leather upholstery, multi-adjustable heated front seats, Bluetooth, a navigation system with a 10.2-inch display, wireless device charging, onboard Wi-Fi connection, and a Harman Kardon sound system.
From there you come to a fork in the road. Are you seeking maximum comfort for the daily drives and weekend long hauls? Then you probably want the Executive package, which adds a heated steering wheel and rear seats, ventilated front seats, rear and side window shades, and an exquisite sound system. Are you seeking maximum thrills every time the road ahead clears, especially if that road is winding? Then it's the Competition package for you, which adds 40 horsepower (600 hp total), enhanced steering and suspension performance, and a choice of wheels. Double down on that performance with the carbon-ceramic brake package, which enhances the already excellent stopping power bolted on at the factory.
Does all that power, or even the car's sheer size and mass, raise a concern? Then select the Driving Assistance package, which adds now-common safety aids such as blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning.
With multiple options for performance, comfort and personal style, it's easy to configure an M6 Gran Coupe to suit your tastes — provided you can part with the cash. A plain M6 off the dealer's lot will set you back as much or more than any new Tesla or a Porsche 911 with a few options. Following BMW's tradition of multiple stand-alone and packaged options, you can easily spend the kind of money on an M6 that buys you a house in the South or Midwest.
That's not to say the reward isn't worth it. Just one dip into the M6 Gran Coupe's accelerator on a clear road should be enough to sell you. When it comes time to choose the right M6 for you, let Edmunds guide you to the best candidate.
The 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan is offered in the following styles: 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan?
Can't find a new 2019 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Sedan M6 Gran Coupe Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW M6 Gran Coupe for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,934.
Find a new BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,733.
