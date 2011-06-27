2019 BMW M4 CS Coupe
- Track-focused, limited-run M4 CS joins the M4 lineup
- Part of the first M4 generation introduced for 2015
- Special high-performance edition packs 454 horsepower
- Upgrades the M4's already sharp and responsive handling
- Distinctive exterior styling with a well-appointed interior
- Hefty price increase over the regular M4
- Lacks some of the M4's convenience and safety features
We like the BMW 4 Series. In fact, it's one of the highest-rated vehicles on Edmunds. For those who desire more performance from the already capable lineup, there's the M4. Still not enough? This year, you can turn that performance dial just a bit further with the 2019 BMW M4 CS.
The M4 CS squeezes 454 horsepower out of the standard M4's 425-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. In addition to that modest power increase, you get a lot of the elements that come with the M4's Competition package plus some specific parts and tunings that are unique to the CS. Also included is a one-day high-performance driving school.
All of this sounds great for a track package option. But the M4 CS, when new, costs tens of thousands of dollars more than a regular M4. We leave ourselves open to the idea that this sharper track weapon may be worth the price after we get to drive it for ourselves. But that remains a rather tall order when you consider similarly priced competition that includes the Porsche 911, the Mercedes-AMG GT and various permutations of the Chevrolet Corvette (Gran Sport, Z06 and ZR1).
2019 BMW M4 CS models
The 2019 BMW M4 CS picks up where the standard M4 leaves off, though it's only offered as a coupe. (No convertible is available.) The CS gets a power increase, parts from the regular M4's Competition package and a few CS-specific tuning tweaks. To further enhance the CS' performance focus, BMW has eliminated some of the M4's convenience and advanced safety features.
Under the hood is a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (454 horsepower, 442 pound-feet of torque) that is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automated transmission that drives the rear wheels. Standard features include 19-inch front wheels, 20-inch rear wheels, summer performance tires, automatic LED headlights, auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, an adaptive suspension and selectable drive modes.
On the inside, you get simulated suede and leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with heating, split-folding rear seats, a rearview camera, a navigation system, satellite radio, a suite of BMW ConnectedDrive smartphone and online applications, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and USB audio input. Also included is a one-day high-performance driving school.
Options are scarce, with the most notable being the Executive package that adds adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, a head-up display and a power rear sunshade. Besides two special-order paint colors, the only stand-alone option is carbon-ceramic brakes.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 BMW M4 CS.
Trending topics in reviews
|2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$103,100
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|454 hp @ 6250 rpm
Our experts’ favorite M4 CS safety features:
- Park Distance Control
- Notifies the driver with visual and audible alerts when the vehicle is in close proximity to objects.
- Automatic High Beams
- Automatically engages the high beams on dark roads and turns them off when an approaching vehicle is detected.
- Adaptive Full LED Lights
- Directs the headlights into turns at night to illuminate possible hazards.
BMW M4 CS vs. the competition
BMW M4 CS vs. Porsche 911
Priced at around $100,000, the BMW M4 CS competes against one of our favorite sports cars: the Porsche Carrera S. This variant isn't as track-focused as the M4 CS, but it is still very entertaining to drive. Even though we haven't driven the CS, we expect the 911 to be a bit more compliant and comfortable on public roads.
BMW M4 CS vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
The Mercedes-AMG GT is a thriller that looks as if it should cost twice as much. It stands out among the crowd while the M4 CS tends to blend in. Either could be a winner, depending on your personality. Sure, the AMG GT lacks rear seats, but the M4's aren't exactly what we'd call accommodating either. Then there's the burly V8 growl of the AMG, which is something the M4 CS' straight-six can't quite match.
BMW M4 CS vs. Chevrolet Corvette
There are higher-performing Corvettes than the Grand Sport, yet the Grand Sport could very well be the one to get. It's ready to hit the racetrack, just like the CS, but it's easier to drive within its performance limits compared to the Corvette Z06 and ZR1. Like the AMG GT, the Corvette lacks a rear seat but has a boffo V8 soundtrack that's more appealing than the BMW's.
Is the BMW M4 CS a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW M4 CS?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW M4 CS:
Is the BMW M4 CS reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW M4 CS a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW M4 CS?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW M4 CS is the 2019 BMW M4 CS 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $103,100.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of BMW M4 CS?
The BMW 4 Series has a deep lineup. You have the coupe, convertible and Gran Coupe four-door body styles to choose from. Then you can pick between the entry-level 430i or step up to the more powerful 440i. Past that, there's the performance-focused 425-horsepower M4. If that's not enough, you can add the Competition package that increases power output to 444 hp. Still not satisfied? Go all in with the valedictorian, the 493-hp M4 GTS, which costs more than $135,000.
Slotting in between the "regular" M4 and the GTS is the new 2019 BMW M4 CS that rings in right around $103,000. For that money, you get 454 hp and a lot of the performance add-ons that come with the Competition package. There are, of course, some unique parts and tunings too, but it's what you don't get that is also worth pointing out.
By virtue of being a more track-focused version of the M4, the CS lacks the availability of typical advanced safety features, convenience features and luxury items. For performance-minded buyers, this is a good thing since you don't have to pay for items that you don't need on a racetrack.
Standard feature highlights include 19-inch front wheels, 20-inch rear wheels, summer performance tires, automatic LED headlights, auto-dimming mirrors, parking sensors, an adaptive suspension, simulated suede and leather upholstery, heated front seats, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay, and a one-day high-performance driving school. Options are limited to the Executive package (adaptive headlights, a head-up display and a power rear sunshade) and carbon-ceramic brakes.
We expect the 2019 BMW M4 CS to drive a bit sharper than the standard M4, though the power difference of 29 hp should be barely noticeable. With its $100,000-plus price tag, the CS competes against some very stout rivals that include the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, the Mercedes-AMG GT and the Porsche 911 Carrera S. That list of cars is in order of ease of drivability, and we expect the M4 CS to slot in between the Porsche and the AMG.
The 2019 BMW M4 CS Coupe is offered in the following styles: 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM).
