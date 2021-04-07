2021 BMW i3 Electric
MSRP range: $44,450 - $47,650
2021 BMW i3 video
2018 BMW i3 Frankfurt Auto Show Debut
NOTE: This video is about the 2018 BMW i3, but since the 2021 BMW i3 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Edmunds 2018 BMW i3 debut from the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Senior Writer Mark Takahashi takes a look at the refreshed 2018 BMW i3. The EV hatchback received cosmetic changes so slight that it's difficult to be able to tell what's new. But the big news is the introduction of the i3s model -- "s" as in "Sport" -- which has 184 horsepower, a marginal increase over the 170 hp of the regular model. Watch the video for more details about the new "sporty" i3 EV.
FAQ
Is the BMW i3 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 i3 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.8 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the i3 has 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW i3. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 BMW i3?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW i3:
- Adaptive LED headlights are now standard
- Part of the first i3 generation introduced for 2014
Is the BMW i3 reliable?
To determine whether the BMW i3 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the i3. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the i3's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 BMW i3 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 BMW i3 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 i3 and gave it a 7.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 i3 is a good car for you. Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW i3?
The least-expensive 2021 BMW i3 is the 2021 BMW i3 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,450.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $44,450
- s 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $47,650
What are the different models of BMW i3?
If you're interested in the BMW i3, the next question is, which i3 model is right for you? i3 variants include 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), and s 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). For a full list of i3 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2021 BMW i3 Electric info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2002
- Used Lexus ES 350 2012
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2000
- Used Dodge Viper 2013
- Used Kia Carnival 2006
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse 2008
- Used GMC Yukon 2013
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 1996
- Used Ford Explorer 1996
- Used BMW Z4 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2023 Ford Escape News
- 2023 Subaru Outback News
- 2022 TT
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Audi RS 5 2022
- 2023 Kia K5 News
- 2023 Kia Soul News
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2022 Tundra
- 2023 Nissan Z News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Sedans
- Best Trucks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Minivans
- Best Compact Vehicles
Other models to consider
- 2022 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2022 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2022 Chevrolet Malibu
- Chevrolet Colorado 2022
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2022 Bolt EV
- Chevrolet Corvette 2022
- 2022 Silverado 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Blazer
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Lexus LC 500H
- 2022 Dodge Challenger
- 2022 Ford Mustang
- 2021 Nissan GT-R
- 2022 GR86
- Audi R8 2022
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2022
- Lexus LC 500 2022
- 2022 BMW M4
- 2022 Shelby GT500
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Automotive News
- Lexus News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- BMW News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Toyota News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Tesla News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
Recommended
- Used 2015 Chevrolet Suburban Syracuse Ny
- Used Ford Expedition 2011
- Used 2015 Buick Verano South Portland Me
- Used Porsche Carrera GT Mishawaka In
- Chrysler Pacifica 2019 Minivan Features Specs
Other models
- Used Mazda 2 in Youngstown, OH
- Used Volvo XC40 in Ellenwood, GA
- Used Infiniti QX70 in Burlington, MA
- Used Toyota Fj-Cruiser in Elmhurst, NY
- Used Lamborghini Urus in Pittsboro, NC
- Used Audi S5 in Bowling Green, OH
- Used Lincoln MKX in Danville, KY
- Used Mini Hardtop-4-Door in Miamisburg, OH
- Used Mini Hardtop-4-Door in Charlottesville, VA
- Used Buick Regal-Sportback in North Bergen, NJ
- Used Audi A8 in Mount Vernon, WA
- Used Cadillac Ats-Coupe in Floral Park, NY
- Used Mazda 5 in Hicksville, NY
- Used Nissan Rogue-Select in Suffern, NY
- Used GMC Terrain in Latrobe, PA
- Used Nissan NV200 in Mount Juliet, TN
- Used Land-Rover Defender in Bloomfield Hills, MI
- Used Scion XB in Gaffney, SC
- Used Ram 2500 in Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage-G4 in Halethorpe, MD
- Used Honda Accord-Hybrid in Lexington Park, MD
- Used Volkswagen Atlas-Cross-Sport in Falls Church, VA
- Used Infiniti G-Sedan in Crystal Lake, IL
- Used Jeep Gladiator in Nottingham, MD
- Used Tesla Model-S in Desoto, TX
- Used Jaguar I-Pace in Belleville, NJ
- Used Nissan Juke in Geneva, IL
- Used Ram Promaster-Cargo-Van in Plainfield, IL
- Used Lincoln Corsair in Bel Air, MD
- Used Ford E-Series-Van in Hollister, CA