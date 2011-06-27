More about the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe

Style isn't always inexpensive or comfortable. Just ask anyone wearing designer shoes or anyone sitting in the back seat of a BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe. The 6 Series Gran Coupe belongs to the "four-door coupe" class, a cadre of mostly German cars that offer sleek, swooping rooflines that give them a long, low look. No question, the 6 Series Gran Coupe is an attractive car, more so than the previous-generation 5 Series on which it is based. But it's also a lot less practical and a lot more expensive than today's new 5 Series. That said, the 6 Series Gran Coupe is more than just its sleek styling. The interior feels sportier and is definitely more driver-focused than the 5's, with a low-slung seating position and a large wraparound center console. We love both the dial-controlled iDrive infotainment systems and the powerful, crystal-clear stereo systems. BMW offers plenty of options that let owners customize the car to their personal tastes. The 6 Series Gran Coupe seats five passengers, at least in theory. In truth, the sloping roofline limits backseat headroom, and the center position is more of an armrest than a seat. Cargo space is also limited, with the 13-cubic-foot trunk further hampered by a high liftover point. The split-folding rear seat and center pass-through do provide a modicum of flexibility, however. BMW offers the 6 Series Gran Coupe with two engines. The 640i models get a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder (315 horsepower, 330 pound-feet of torque), and the 650i features a 4.4-liter turbo V8 (445 hp, 480 lb-ft). Both are offered with rear-wheel drive or xDrive all-wheel drive. Edmunds clocked the 640i to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, which is average for this class. The 650i made it to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, which is slower than its direct rivals. The numbers didn't blow us away, but both cars felt more powerful in real-world driving. Although we loved the V8's effortless power, we think the six-cylinder would satisfy most drivers. Like most German performance cars, the 6 Series Gran Coupe feels exceptionally stable at high speeds and tidy in the corners. We're not very fond of the optional active steering and stabilizer bars. The former lacks the road feel we expect from a BMW, while the latter does such a good job eliminating body roll that it's hard to get a feel for the car's handling limits. BMW offers the 6 Series Gran Coupe in 640i and 650i models. Both are well-equipped, and the list of options and packages is long enough to be almost intimidating. What's the best way to equip this car? Read our comprehensive reviews and let Edmunds help find the perfect 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe for you.

2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan Overview

The 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan is offered in the following styles: 650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and 640i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

