2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the first 6 Series Gran Coupe generation introduced in 2012
Pros & Cons
- The interior is well-built with excellent materials
- Distinctive styling for a sedan of this size
- Smooth, effortless power from either engine
- Tons of standard features
- More expensive than most competitors
- Not as quick as some rivals, regardless of engine
- Less passenger and cargo space than other four-door coupes
Which 6 Series Gran Coupe does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Mercedes-Benz created a new segment and changed the luxury car game when it introduced the CLS, a sedan with a coupelike roofline. It took a while, but BMW eventually followed suit with its own "four-door coupe," which lives on today as the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe. It promises a stylish blend of four-door practicality and the driver-centric sportiness of a classic grand tourer.
Unfortunately, the 6 Series Gran Coupe might be a little too much coupe and not enough sedan. Rear headroom and vehicle entry and exit are significantly compromised by the sweeping coupe roofline that gives the car its trademark profile. The seat-high center tunnel makes it nearly impossible for anyone to occupy the middle seat, essentially creating a 2+2 seating arrangement. The cargo area is more than 5 cubic feet smaller than that of the related 5 Series (the previous-generation model to be exact) and doesn't come with the utility-enhancing hatchback lid of other sedan-coupes such as the Audi A7 or BMW's own 4 Series Gran Coupe. And then there's the cost for this packaging exercise: The 640i Gran Coupe is considerably more expensive than the more practical and recently redesigned 5 Series.
The Gran Coupe is still good in the typical BMW way, with excellent interior materials, a strong features list and exceptionally smooth, powerful engines. Just be aware that you can't really have your cake and eat it, too.
2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe models
It may be difficult to put a label on the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe, but there's no question about the level of performance and luxury it brings to the table. It's available in two trims — 640i and 650i — that are primarily differentiated by their engines. Both can be ordered in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (xDrive), and numerous features packages are shared between the two models regardless of powertrain. There are some stand-alone options and a few premium exterior paint, interior trim and upholstery choices available through BMW's Individual program.
The 640i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six (315 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. Befitting a high-end luxury sedan, the list of standard features is lengthy and impressive. Accoutrements include 18-inch wheels, sport-tuned adaptive suspension dampers, adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, LED foglights, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, power-folding mirrors and a tilt-only sunroof.
Inside, you get dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats (with heating and four-way lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, a Wi-Fi hotspot, BMW eAssist emergency communications, a navigation system, the iDrive infotainment system with an integrated touchpad on the controller, a 10.2-inch central display screen, smartphone app integration, and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port, HD and satellite radios, and a one-year trial to Apple CarPlay. BMW is the only company that makes CarPlay a subscription.
The 650i eschews the smooth and sensible six-cylinder and is instead propelled by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (445 hp, 480 lb-ft). It also adds 19-inch wheels, 20-way power-adjustable seats with passenger-seat memory settings and adjustable side bolsters and thigh support, upgraded leather upholstery, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system and BMW concierge services.
Several optional packages are available on both models. The Cold Weather package provides heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The Driving Assistance package features blind-spot warning, a head-up display, speed-limit information and BMW's Active Driving Assistant, which bundles lane departure warning, a forward-collision warning system with pedestrian detection, and low-speed automatic emergency braking. There's also a Driving Assistance Plus package that further adds adaptive cruise control and an automatic emergency braking system that can operate at higher speeds. The Parking Assistance package adds a 360-degree parking camera and an automated parking system.
The Executive package adds power-closing doors, four-zone climate control and ventilated front seats. The 640i's version of this package includes the multicontour seats, Harman Kardon stereo and concierge services, while the 650i's version adds a power rear sunshade, manual rear window shades, contrast stitching and ceramic-trimmed controls. These items are available as individual options on the 640i.
The M Sport package includes unique 19- or 20-inch wheels, an aero body kit, a sport steering wheel, a simulated-suede headliner and a higher top-speed limiter. There's also an M Sport Edition package that roughly combines the M Sport package and the contents of the 650i's Executive package. The BMW Individual Composition package lets you special-order leather and wood trim hues that aren't available otherwise, while the Black Accent package equips the Gran Coupe with gloss-black exterior trim and a two-tone extended leather interior.
Stand-alone options include some of the above items plus adaptive suspension stabilizer bars (known as Adaptive Drive), enhanced Integral Active Steering with rear-wheel steering (not available on xDrive models), a night-vision camera, active front seats, and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound system.
Features & Specs
|650i 4dr Sedan
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$93,100
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|443 hp @ 5500 rpm
|640i 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$81,500
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|315 hp @ 5800 rpm
|650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$96,100
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|443 hp @ 5500 rpm
|640i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$84,500
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|315 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 6 Series Gran Coupe safety features:
- Park Distance Control
- Alerts the driver when the 6 Series Gran Coupe approaches an object in front of or behind the car.
- Adaptive Brakelights
- Flashes a secondary set of brake lights when the pedal is pressed past a certain point, alerting drivers behind of a hard stop.
- Bundles several advanced safety features, including lane departure warning, forward collision warning and low-speed automatic braking.
BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe vs. the competition
BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe vs. BMW 5 Series
Though these cars are corporate stablemates, they are significantly different. First, the 6 Gran Coupe is based on the previous-generation 5 Series, which was replaced last year by this all-new model. Also, where the 6 Series Gran Coupe puts form over function, the 5 Series remains a bit anonymous but is more practical, offering a more comfortable back seat and a large trunk. When similarly equipped, the 5 Series also costs tens of thousands less.
BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe vs. Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
The CLS is more modern than the 6 Series Gran Coupe, having undergone a redesign for 2019, and more practical, too, despite retaining exquisite style. Nevertheless, the CLS still suffers from reduced space and practicality due to that style.
BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe vs. Porsche Panamera
Porsche has taken the four-door coupe concept to the enthusiastic extreme and imbued the Panamera with all the attributes you'd want in a sports car, but with a back seat and a big trunk. The Panamera was recently redesigned and has received rave reviews, but it's considerably more expensive than the 6 Series Gran Coupe. But if performance is worth the price, there's no better choice.
FAQ
Is the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe:
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the first 6 Series Gran Coupe generation introduced in 2012
Is the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe is the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $81,500.
Other versions include:
- 650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $93,100
- 640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $81,500
- 650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $96,100
- 640i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $84,500
What are the different models of BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe?
More about the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
Style isn't always inexpensive or comfortable. Just ask anyone wearing designer shoes or anyone sitting in the back seat of a BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe. The 6 Series Gran Coupe belongs to the "four-door coupe" class, a cadre of mostly German cars that offer sleek, swooping rooflines that give them a long, low look. No question, the 6 Series Gran Coupe is an attractive car, more so than the previous-generation 5 Series on which it is based. But it's also a lot less practical and a lot more expensive than today's new 5 Series.
That said, the 6 Series Gran Coupe is more than just its sleek styling. The interior feels sportier and is definitely more driver-focused than the 5's, with a low-slung seating position and a large wraparound center console. We love both the dial-controlled iDrive infotainment systems and the powerful, crystal-clear stereo systems. BMW offers plenty of options that let owners customize the car to their personal tastes.
The 6 Series Gran Coupe seats five passengers, at least in theory. In truth, the sloping roofline limits backseat headroom, and the center position is more of an armrest than a seat. Cargo space is also limited, with the 13-cubic-foot trunk further hampered by a high liftover point. The split-folding rear seat and center pass-through do provide a modicum of flexibility, however.
BMW offers the 6 Series Gran Coupe with two engines. The 640i models get a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder (315 horsepower, 330 pound-feet of torque), and the 650i features a 4.4-liter turbo V8 (445 hp, 480 lb-ft). Both are offered with rear-wheel drive or xDrive all-wheel drive.
Edmunds clocked the 640i to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, which is average for this class. The 650i made it to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, which is slower than its direct rivals. The numbers didn't blow us away, but both cars felt more powerful in real-world driving. Although we loved the V8's effortless power, we think the six-cylinder would satisfy most drivers. Like most German performance cars, the 6 Series Gran Coupe feels exceptionally stable at high speeds and tidy in the corners. We're not very fond of the optional active steering and stabilizer bars. The former lacks the road feel we expect from a BMW, while the latter does such a good job eliminating body roll that it's hard to get a feel for the car's handling limits.
BMW offers the 6 Series Gran Coupe in 640i and 650i models. Both are well-equipped, and the list of options and packages is long enough to be almost intimidating. What's the best way to equip this car? Read our comprehensive reviews and let Edmunds help find the perfect 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe for you.
2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan Overview
The 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan is offered in the following styles: 650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and 640i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including 650i, 640i, 650i xDrive, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedans are available in my area?
2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,739.
Find a new BMW for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,175.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan and all available trim types: 650i xDrive, 640i xDrive, 650i, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
