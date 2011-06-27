2020 BMW 5 Series Review

Every new BMW launches under the weight of tremendous expectations, and this generation 5 Series was no exception. For decades, the 5 Series has been a standard-bearer for midsize sport luxury sedans. But as cars have gotten bigger, heavier and packed with more technology, there's been pressure to provide more efficiency, more comfort and more performance all at the same time. It's fair to say the BMW 5 Series' talents have been stretched a bit thin by the pressure of meeting so many different demands. But BMW isn't giving up on making the 5 Series a car that can meet the needs of a variety of buyers. For 2020 the company has tweaked both of the 5 Series' bookend models: the eco-minded 530e and the aggressive M550i. The plug-in hybrid 530e gets a slightly larger battery pack that provides up to 21 miles of all-electric range, which is 6 miles more than last year's 530e. Prefer octane to electrons? The M550i gains 67 horsepower and 73 lb-ft of torque, making this 523-hp sedan an even more appealing alternative to the more expensive M5 sport sedan. Of course, the 5 Series faces stiff competition from its Teutonic neighbors. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class offers a more distinctive interior and a similar range of powertrain options, along with the availability of both coupe and wagon body styles. The newly redesigned Audi A6 offers plenty of driving fun along with an impressively tech-savvy array of features. Overall, however, the 2020 BMW 5 Series is worth a serious look if you're considering a midsize luxury car.

Which 5 Series does Edmunds recommend?

The 540i is where we think shoppers should start. The six-cylinder engine is smooth and strong and a great match for the big luxury car. There are a few packages or optional add-ons to consider seriously. The Driving Assistance Plus package equips the car with adaptive cruise and other useful driver aids, while the Parking Assistance package adds automated parking assist, parking sensors and a surround-view camera.

2020 BMW 5 Series models

The 2020 BMW 5 Series is available in four trim levels, all with different powertrains. The 530i (248 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) and the 530e iPerformance plug-in hybrid (248 hp, 310 lb-ft) are powered by variants of BMW's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.