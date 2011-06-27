2020 BMW 5 Series Hybrid
What’s new
- Increased power for M550i model
- 530e hybrid receives a larger, more powerful battery pack
- Minor changes to standard and optional features availability
- Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Wide range of powerful and relatively efficient engines
- A host of innovative features and leading-edge technology
- Interior is quiet and comfortable
- Generous trunk capacity
- Evolutionary styling doesn't stand out in a crowded class
- Some interior materials are a bit below segment standards
2020 BMW 5 Series Review
Every new BMW launches under the weight of tremendous expectations, and this generation 5 Series was no exception.
For decades, the 5 Series has been a standard-bearer for midsize sport luxury sedans. But as cars have gotten bigger, heavier and packed with more technology, there's been pressure to provide more efficiency, more comfort and more performance all at the same time. It's fair to say the BMW 5 Series' talents have been stretched a bit thin by the pressure of meeting so many different demands.
But BMW isn't giving up on making the 5 Series a car that can meet the needs of a variety of buyers. For 2020 the company has tweaked both of the 5 Series' bookend models: the eco-minded 530e and the aggressive M550i. The plug-in hybrid 530e gets a slightly larger battery pack that provides up to 21 miles of all-electric range, which is 6 miles more than last year's 530e. Prefer octane to electrons? The M550i gains 67 horsepower and 73 lb-ft of torque, making this 523-hp sedan an even more appealing alternative to the more expensive M5 sport sedan.
Of course, the 5 Series faces stiff competition from its Teutonic neighbors. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class offers a more distinctive interior and a similar range of powertrain options, along with the availability of both coupe and wagon body styles. The newly redesigned Audi A6 offers plenty of driving fun along with an impressively tech-savvy array of features. Overall, however, the 2020 BMW 5 Series is worth a serious look if you're considering a midsize luxury car.
Which 5 Series does Edmunds recommend?
2020 BMW 5 Series models
The 2020 BMW 5 Series is available in four trim levels, all with different powertrains. The 530i (248 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) and the 530e iPerformance plug-in hybrid (248 hp, 310 lb-ft) are powered by variants of BMW's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.
The 540i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six (335 hp, 331 lb-ft). At the top of the range is the M550i with its turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (523 hp, 553 lb-ft). BMW's all-wheel drive, called xDrive, is an option on the 530i, the 530e and the 540i. It's standard on the M550i. An eight-speed automatic is standard across the board.
The sportier M5 is reviewed separately.
The base 530i and the 530e come pretty nicely equipped from the start with features such as LED adaptive headlights, power-folding and heated mirrors, and a sunroof. You also get the iDrive interface with a 10.2-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system and phone integration. Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning, and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.
The 540i is equipped very similarly to the previous two trims but has standard leather upholstery.
It's a significant price jump to the performance-focused M550i xDrive, which includes everything above plus performance upgrades to the wheels and tires, brakes, suspension and differential, along with upgraded front seats and an M Sport steering wheel.
From there, assorted packages and stand-alone options make up the rest of your choices. Be on the lookout for the Convenience, Premium and Executive packages to get some useful feature upgrades. We also recommend the Driving Assistance Plus package to get more advanced safety features. Are you looking for enhanced performance? The Dynamic Handling package includes an adaptive suspension and active roll stabilization.
Features & Specs
|530e 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$53,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 4000 rpm
|530e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$56,200
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 5 Series safety features:
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection
- Uses infrared technology to see and alert you of things such as people and animals in the road before they become visible to the naked eye.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Alerts you of vehicles in the adjacent lanes using radar sensors and will indicate if it's safe to change lanes.
- City Collision Mitigation
- Automatically brakes the car at speeds under 38 mph when it detects an imminent collision and the driver has taken no action.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW 5 Series vs. the competition
BMW 5 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The E-Class might be the current king of midsize luxury sedans. It offers an incredible interior design with top-notch materials and comfort. There's also a blazing V8 AMG trim and available wagon and coupe body styles. That said, in lower trims the BMW does a better job of balancing performance and comfort, delivering a sportier experience without asking for any real sacrifices.
BMW 5 Series vs. Audi A6
The recently redesigned A6 is another German powerhouse, with exceptional driving dynamics and extensive technology features. Those features might also prove an Achilles' heel to some, and the dual touchscreen interface can be more distracting. Still, this premium sedan combines athleticism and luxury every bit as well as the BMW.
BMW 5 Series vs. BMW 3 Series
The 5 Series' little brother, the 3 Series, started off as the ultimate expression of the luxury sport sedan. While the current generation was more recently redesigned than the 5 Series, it doesn't do as well walking the line between comfort and dynamics. In our testing, we thought the new 3 Series sacrificed too much comfort for not enough sportiness. It may be bigger and cost a bit more, but all around we prefer the 5 Series.
FAQ
Is the BMW 5 Series a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW 5 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW 5 Series:
- Increased power for M550i model
- 530e hybrid receives a larger, more powerful battery pack
- Minor changes to standard and optional features availability
- Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
Is the BMW 5 Series reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW 5 Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW 5 Series?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW 5 Series is the 2020 BMW 5 Series 530e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,900.
Other versions include:
- 530e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $53,900
- 530e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $56,200
What are the different models of BMW 5 Series?
2020 BMW 5 Series Hybrid Overview
The 2020 BMW 5 Series Hybrid is offered in the following styles: 530e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and 530e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 BMW 5 Series Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW 5 Series Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 5 Series Hybrid 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 5 Series Hybrid.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW 5 Series Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 5 Series Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including 530e, 530e xDrive, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 BMW 5 Series Hybrid here.
