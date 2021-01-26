2021 BMW 4 Series M440i
|MSRP
|$64,995
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$60,327
2021 BMW 4 Series Review
- Even the base four-cylinder engine offers responsive acceleration
- Sporty handling doesn't come at the expense of ride comfort
- Intuitive iDrive infotainment system
- Surprisingly roomy cargo area
- About that front end ...
- Flat hood makes it hard to place the front edge of the car
- Dynamic Handling package adds brakes that are powerful but grabby
- Standard sunroof means tall drivers who don't fit are out of luck
- Fully redesigned 4 Series, with more technology and power
- Convertible now uses traditional soft top
- Part of the second 4 Series generation introduced for 2021
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and no car embodies that spirit more than the redesigned 2021 BMW 4 Series. Essentially a two-door version of the BMW 3 Series sedan, the 4 Series coupe and convertible look sleek and sophisticated from the side and predictably sporty from the rear. Glance at the 4 Series head-on, though, and the sight of the bucktoothed grille might elicit a heave in your stomach, like watching a list of highlights from the Saw horror movie franchise. If nothing else, the 2021 4 Series might serve as an excellent case study for a new generation of car designers.
Being related to the 3 Series means the redesigned 2021 4 Series gains the same redesign changes of the 2019 3 Series, including more power, a stiffer chassis and new technology features. Even in its base 430i form, it's fun to drive thanks to its responsive four-cylinder engine, tight handling and well-tuned transmission. And that's before you start equipping it with all manner of available performance upgrades.
Overall, we think the 2021 BMW 4 Series is an excellent candidate if you're in the market for a sporty luxury coupe or convertible. Check out the categories of Expert Rating below for our full in-depth evaluation.
Our verdict
Scratch beneath the surface of its ghastly front-end design, and you'll find that the BMW 4 Series is a comfortable and engaging sport coupe. Even in modestly powered 430i guise, this energetic two-door delivers punchy acceleration and playful but controllable handling. A few quirks prevent it from being perfect, but if you're looking for a well-rounded and exciting coupe, you'll find it in the 4 Series.
How does the 4 Series drive?
The 4 Series packs a lot of punch even in 430i form, which is what we tested. Our test 430i coupe accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds. For reference, the Lexus RC 300 took 6.2 seconds, as did the last-gen 430i. Our test car was equipped with the upgraded brakes of the Dynamic Handling package. They stopped the car from 60 mph in a very short 105 feet, but they were a bit grabby in casual real-world driving.
The steering is a little vague during truly spirited driving. It's a mild disappointment in a BMW, though the reality is that rivals aren't appreciably better in this regard. Handling is a 4 Series strength, with stable composure around tight bends and a seemingly high limit for traction control intervention. The eight-speed automatic shifts smoothly and always seems to be in the right gear, making this an easy car to live with.
How comfortable is the 4 Series?
BMW continues to make some of the best front seats in the business. They are comfortable and feature multiple adjustments — including side bolster angle and thigh extension — that allow you to find an ideal sitting position.
Our test car had the available Dynamic Handling package, which adds adaptive suspension dampers. With it, the 4 Series' ride is surprisingly supple. If you're getting an M Sport-equipped 4 Series, the adaptive dampers are a must-have upgrade. Wind and tire noise is kept to a minimum, and the engine is quiet — a little too quiet for a sport coupe, we think.
The only real misstep is the climate system. We appreciate a tri-zone system in such a small coupe, but the automatic function bizarrely does not adjust fan speed. The sync function is also buried in a touchscreen menu. Of note: Ventilated seats are newly available, though our tester was not so equipped.
How’s the interior?
The 4 Series' cabin will be familiar to current BMW drivers but daunting to newbies. There are a lot of buttons, though most controls are grouped intuitively. There are a few puzzling layout quibbles — the charging pad is located in front of the cupholders, for example, so if you have cups in there, you can't reach your phone. The menus for the iDrive system are dense and take time to learn, but most commonly used controls are just a few clicks away.
There's decent legroom up front, but the compact dimensions and sleek roofline limit the usefulness of the rear seat. Tall drivers might have a challenge fitting perfectly up front since the standard sunroof cuts into the modest headspace.
Visibility to the sides and rear are excellent thanks to plenty of window coverage. The view out of the front is decent, but the flat hood makes placing the front of the car challenging and the sideview mirrors can modestly obstruct your view through left turns.
How’s the tech?
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are part of the 4 Series' standard features list. Wireless connectivity worked flawlessly in our test car, and you can always charge with the four USB ports and optional charging pad. The navigation system is quite helpful, even returning Yelp reviews for non-residential destinations. One problem, though: The screen displays too much map information. Major streets are highlighted even as you zoom out, so if you have traffic enabled, prepare for a sea of red, yellow and green.
The voice controls are nearly flawless in recognizing spoken addresses and point-of-interest requests. The Harman Kardon audio system is darn good and worth the modest cost, delivering full and immersive sound.
How’s the storage?
The 4 Series coupe's cargo area measures 12 cubic feet, which is a little more than rivals. You'll find a couple pockets aft of the wheelwells to secure smaller items, and remote levers easily disengage the rear seats. But you still have to go inside to pull the seatbacks down, and you might have to move the front seats forward to completely fold them. There's good storage space inside, with plenty of cupholders and cubbies, plus side-panel cutouts and cupholders for rear passengers.
Fitting a car seat will be a challenge. Lower anchors are easy to find, though the top tethers require a little fussing. The bigger obstacle is manipulating a car seat into and through the small cabin.
How economical is the 4 Series?
The rear-wheel-drive 430i coupe gets an EPA-estimated 29 mpg combined (26 city/34 highway), making it one of the most efficient vehicles in its class. We averaged 30.5 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route, proving that these estimates are achievable in the real world. We're glad to see that the four-cylinder's fantastic performance doesn't come with a penalty at the pump.
Is the 4 Series a good value?
The cabin of the 4 Series looks more modern and upscale than before, with metal-like trim replacing some of the old model's matte black plastic. Switches and panels have a predictably superb fit, with no squeaks or rattles to speak of. The only aspects of the interior that feel downmarket are the thinly padded armrests and hard dashboard coverings.
Pricing for the 4 Series is average for a European luxury coupe. Though others provide better value overall, the 430i's breadth of options makes it feel more tailored to the buyer.
Bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranty coverage is good for four years/50,000 miles. This is average among the German competition, but the Lexus RC 300's powertrain warranty is more generous. BMW is the only manufacturer in this class with free maintenance for three years/36,000 miles.
Wildcard
The 4 Series is quite fun from behind the wheel. Most drivers will be happy with the amount of power on tap even from the 430i. Though the steering doesn't live up to BMW's storied past, the controlled and nimble handling makes the 4 Series a joy to drive on serpentine roads.
Styling is subjective, but we've yet yet to meet a person who didn't recoil at the sight of the 4 Series' front end. Though repulsive, the swollen grille gives the 4 Series' front end a unique character, while the back end is a little derivative. Too bad, because the divisive sheetmetal disguises a capable and well-rounded sport sedan that's satisfying to drive.
Which 4 Series does Edmunds recommend?
BMW 4 Series models
The BMW 4 Series is a two-door coupe or convertible available in four trim levels: 430i, 430i xDrive, M440i and M440i xDrive. The 430i and M440i are rear-wheel-drive, and the xDrive versions (late availability) are all-wheel-drive. Standard feature highlights include:
Sponsored cars related to the 4 Series
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2021 BMW 4 Series.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Example Price Checker™
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 4 Series safety features:
- Active Driving Assistant
- Bundles a number of driver assistance features, including a blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert.
- Parking Assistant Plus
- Steers the vehicle into a parallel or perpendicular parking spot with minimal driver interaction.
- Extended Traffic Jam Assistant
- Drives and steers the vehicle at low speeds while on the highway to reduce the tedium of driving in traffic.
BMW 4 Series vs. the competition
2021 BMW 4 Series
2021 Audi A5
BMW 4 Series vs. Audi A5
The Audi A5 is one of the few vehicles that competes directly with the 4 Series. Available as a coupe, convertible or four-door hatchback (which Audi calls the Sportback), the A5 offers a versatile range, and it's well regarded for its unimpeachable cabin design. And unlike the 4 Series, the A5 trim structure isn't a labyrinth of options and extras. Thrill seekers should also check out the S5 and RS 5 variants.
BMW 4 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
This iteration of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe isn't much longer for this world since the sedan it is based on is due for a redesign next year. Still, the current C-Class Coupe is an attractively styled two-door with an impressive array of tech and luxury features that doesn't feel too far behind the times. A convertible is available, as are a number of high-performance AMG models.
BMW 4 Series vs. Infiniti Q60
The slinky Infiniti Q60 is one of the better-looking sport coupes out there, and the beauty isn't just skin-deep. The well-crafted interior is replete with quality materials that match the luxury price tag, and the interior design is elegant. That is, until you notice the two-screen infotainment system, which houses possibly the worst user interface of any vehicle. The Infiniti Q60's driving experience also leaves something to be desired.
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the BMW 4 Series a good car?
What's new in the 2021 BMW 4 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW 4 Series:
- Fully redesigned 4 Series, with more technology and power
- Convertible now uses traditional soft top
- Part of the second 4 Series generation introduced for 2021
Is the BMW 4 Series reliable?
Is the 2021 BMW 4 Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW 4 Series?
The least-expensive 2021 BMW 4 Series is the 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $64,000.
Other versions include:
- M440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $64,000
What are the different models of BMW 4 Series?
More about the 2021 BMW 4 Series
2021 BMW 4 Series M440i Overview
The 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i is offered in the following styles: M440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 4 Series M440i 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 4 Series M440i.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 4 Series M440i featuring deep dives into trim levels including M440i, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i?
2021 BMW 4 Series M440i M440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i M440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $64,995. The average price paid for a new 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i M440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $4,668 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,668 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $60,327.
The average savings for the 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i M440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 7.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 11 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i M440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2021 BMW 4 Series M440is are available in my area?
2021 BMW 4 Series M440i Listings and Inventory
There are currently 18 new 2021 [object Object] 4 Series M440is listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $68,595 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,500 on a new, used or CPO 2021 [object Object] 4 Series M440i available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] 4 Series M440i for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i 4 Series M440i you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,365.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i and all available trim types: M440i. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
Related 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota Corolla 2019
- Used Ford F-150
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used BMW X5 2019
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Honda CR-V 2021
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
- 2022 Honda Civic News
- 2021 Camry
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2021
- Ford Mustang 2021
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Compacts
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- Dodge Charger 2021
- 2021 Dodge Durango
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Journey
- Dodge Durango 2021
- 2021 Dodge Charger
- Dodge Charger 2020
- 2020 Durango
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 Charger
Research Similar Vehicles
- Ford Mustang 2021
- Chevrolet Corvette 2021
- BMW i8 2020
- 2020 Shelby GT500
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 Continental
- BMW 4 Series 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Other vehicles
- Used Ford Escort Sylva Nc
- Used 2015 Toyota Highlander New Germany Mn
- Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Bridgeport Ct
- Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Rochester Mn
- Used 2021 Toyota Rav4 Prime San Francisco Ca
- Used 2020 Ram 3500 Topeka Ks
- Used 2020 Subaru Outback Billings Mt
- Used Toyota Camry Mooresville Nc
- Used Ford Mustang Denmark Sc
- Used 2020 Cadillac Ct6 V Atlanta Ga