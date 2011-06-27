2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive
2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
- Strong performance from the base engine
- Similar technology as more expensive BMW models
- Athletic handling
- Generous list of standard features
- Back seat lacks headroom for taller passengers
- Road bumps are usually felt in the cabin
- A bit more expensive than the competition
- Some optional features, including the Harman Kardon audio system and wireless charging pad, are no longer available
- Part of the first 2 Series Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2020
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $45,500
- MPG & Fuel
- 23 City / 32 Hwy / 26 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.2 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 301 hp @ 5000 rpm
- Torque: 331 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 178.5 in. / Height: 55.9 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 81.9 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 70.9 in.
- Curb Weight: 3605 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 15.1 cu.ft.
Safety
FAQ
Is the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 2 Series Gran Coupe both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 2 Series Gran Coupe gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 2 Series Gran Coupe has 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe:
- Some optional features, including the Harman Kardon audio system and wireless charging pad, are no longer available
- Part of the first 2 Series Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2020
Is the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe reliable?
To determine whether the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 2 Series Gran Coupe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 2 Series Gran Coupe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 2 Series Gran Coupe is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?
The least-expensive 2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the 2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,500.
Other versions include:
- M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,500
What are the different models of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?
If you're interested in the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, the next question is, which 2 Series Gran Coupe model is right for you? 2 Series Gran Coupe variants include M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 2 Series Gran Coupe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
