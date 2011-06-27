2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
MSRP range: $35,700 - $45,500
|MSRP
|$36,695
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$35,750
What Should I Pay
1 for sale near you
2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review
- Strong performance from the base engine
- Similar technology as more expensive BMW models
- Athletic handling
- Generous list of standard features
- Back seat lacks headroom for taller passengers
- Road bumps are usually felt in the cabin
- A bit more expensive than the competition
- Some optional features, including the Harman Kardon audio system and wireless charging pad, are no longer available
- Part of the first 2 Series Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2020
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.
Helpful shopping links
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $35,700
- MPG & Fuel
- 24 City / 34 Hwy / 28 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.2 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: front wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 228 hp @ 5000 rpm
- Torque: 258 lb-ft @ 1450 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 178.5 in. / Height: 55.9 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 81.9 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 70.9 in.
- Curb Weight: 3393 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 15.1 cu.ft.
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 2 Series Gran Coupe both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 2 Series Gran Coupe gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 2 Series Gran Coupe has 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe:
- Some optional features, including the Harman Kardon audio system and wireless charging pad, are no longer available
- Part of the first 2 Series Gran Coupe generation introduced for 2020
Is the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe reliable?
To determine whether the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 2 Series Gran Coupe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 2 Series Gran Coupe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 2 Series Gran Coupe is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?
The least-expensive 2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the 2022 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 228i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,700.
Other versions include:
- 228i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,700
- 228i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,700
- M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,500
What are the different models of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?
If you're interested in the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, the next question is, which 2 Series Gran Coupe model is right for you? 2 Series Gran Coupe variants include 228i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 228i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and M235i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 2 Series Gran Coupe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
