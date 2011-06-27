Vehicle overview

The 2013 Continental Supersports Convertible ISR is the most powerful production car Bentley has built to date. That would be enough for most buyers, yet the fact that it is also a convertible -- rather than a coupe -- almost seems to thumb its nose at convention. With a claimed production run of just 100 examples worldwide, the chances of your ever seeing one are slim.

Built to commemorate Bentley's outlandish top-speed record set in 2011 on ice -- the frozen surface of the Baltic Sea off the coast of Finland, if you really want to get specific -- the Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible ISR (Ice Speed Record) is built to the same specifications as that car -- minus the snow tires, of course.

The powerhouse under the hood is a twin-turbocharged 12-cylinder engine that makes 631 horsepower. That's 16 hp above the next-closest Bentley's output, the Continental GT Speed, and the standard 2013 Continental GTC Convertible produces a paltry 567 hp.

But what good is all that power if you can't flaunt it? Both the exterior and interior of the ISR are unique to that car alone. The dark-gray "metallic" convertible top is constructed in layers, giving it an iridescent appearance. Three exclusive paint colors are available, and a no-cost option package adds racy (garish) red details and graphics to the body and wheels.

You'll struggle to find an analogous four-seat convertible to the Supersports Convertible ISR. The voluptuous 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is more seductively styled and costs half as much. For half-again more, the 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Convertible will get you and your fellow aristocrats down the road in style and comfort as well, though at a more stately pace. It's also worth noting that the ISR is still based on the previous-generation Continental GT, rather than the newest and subtly improved (and cheaper) model that debuted last year.

In the end, shopping for an exotic grand touring car like this can come down to emotion more than regular car-buying logic. And getting to happily claim you have a one-in-100 made, 631-hp Bentley convertible in your garage seems mighty OK by us.