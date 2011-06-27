  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR

Used 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR

2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR Convertible Exterior

Used 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR

Build and Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • The most powerful and fastest road-going Bentley ever produced
  • limited production run
  • world-class interior craftsmanship
  • standard all-wheel drive
  • easy to drive.

Commemorating a top speed record set on a frozen lake, the 2013 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible ISR is like nothing else in the Bentley portfolio.

Vehicle overview

The 2013 Continental Supersports Convertible ISR is the most powerful production car Bentley has built to date. That would be enough for most buyers, yet the fact that it is also a convertible -- rather than a coupe -- almost seems to thumb its nose at convention. With a claimed production run of just 100 examples worldwide, the chances of your ever seeing one are slim.

Built to commemorate Bentley's outlandish top-speed record set in 2011 on ice -- the frozen surface of the Baltic Sea off the coast of Finland, if you really want to get specific -- the Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible ISR (Ice Speed Record) is built to the same specifications as that car -- minus the snow tires, of course.

The powerhouse under the hood is a twin-turbocharged 12-cylinder engine that makes 631 horsepower. That's 16 hp above the next-closest Bentley's output, the Continental GT Speed, and the standard 2013 Continental GTC Convertible produces a paltry 567 hp.

But what good is all that power if you can't flaunt it? Both the exterior and interior of the ISR are unique to that car alone. The dark-gray "metallic" convertible top is constructed in layers, giving it an iridescent appearance. Three exclusive paint colors are available, and a no-cost option package adds racy (garish) red details and graphics to the body and wheels.

You'll struggle to find an analogous four-seat convertible to the Supersports Convertible ISR. The voluptuous 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is more seductively styled and costs half as much. For half-again more, the 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Convertible will get you and your fellow aristocrats down the road in style and comfort as well, though at a more stately pace. It's also worth noting that the ISR is still based on the previous-generation Continental GT, rather than the newest and subtly improved (and cheaper) model that debuted last year.

In the end, shopping for an exotic grand touring car like this can come down to emotion more than regular car-buying logic. And getting to happily claim you have a one-in-100 made, 631-hp Bentley convertible in your garage seems mighty OK by us.

Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR models

The 2013 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible ISR is a four-seat soft-top convertible offered in one essentially "loaded" trim and with but one option.

Standard features include 20-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, a rear spoiler, bi-xenon headlights, a power folding top, an adjustable suspension, parking sensors, unique exterior styling, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, four-way manual adjustable front seats, special interior trim, Bluetooth and a premium sound system. A navigation system and rearview camera are also included.

Ordering the Mulliner design package throws in (at no additional cost) red-painted Supersports design wheels, dual-louvered dark hood vents with red accent surrounds, "Supersports ISR" and graphic stickers on the lower-profile bodywork.

2013 Highlights

The Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible ISR continues on for one more year.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible ISR is amply powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine that produces 631 hp and 590 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic routes power to all four wheels. Bentley claims a sprint to 60 mph should require only 3.8 seconds. Naturally, the top speed has been validated by the Ice Speed Record at 205.48 mph.

The ISR could earn some records for fuel consumption, too. It earns an EPA-estimated 14 mpg in combined driving (12 city/19 highway).

Safety

The 2013 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible ISR comes standard with stability control, traction control, antilock brakes and dual front side airbags. Parking sensors and a rearview camera are also included.

Driving

Only the famous former race driver Juha Kankkunen can tell you what it's like to pilot the Continental Supersports Convertible ISR at 205 mph on ice, but we've spent quite a lot of time behind the wheel of various Continental coupes and a couple convertibles as well. Considering how "normal" a Continental GT drives, you might be disappointed if you're expecting an exotic car.

The star of the show, however, is truly the turbocharged W12. With 590 lb-ft of torque available almost immediately, stomping the gas pedal will result in awe-inducing acceleration. A torrent of propulsion is available anywhere in the rev range, and it pushes the car to extralegal speeds with ease. Through turns, the ISR is capable enough, but the car's uncommunicative steering and hefty, front-end-biased weight are always there to remind you that this isn't a sports car.

Interior

In keeping with the Supersports ISR's slant on performance, its interior foregoes Bentley's customary rich leather and impeccable wood veneers for a sportier aesthetic. Carbon fiber and faux suede are featured, and the regular Continental's comfortable front seats have been replaced with lightweight racing buckets.

Unlike the old Supersports coupe, the convertible features two rear seats instead of a parcel shelf, but legroom is meager. That parcel shelf would probably come in handy, since the convertible's trunk can only hold 7 cubic feet of cargo; its capacity is half that of the coupe's and 2 cubes less than that of the Continental GTC.

Seat and trunk issues aside, the Supersports' interior is as beautifully made as that of any other Bentley. Every element of the cabin seems as though it were artfully created by a master craftsman, whether it's the knurled chrome switchgear or expertly laid carbon fiber.

Compare dealer price quotes

Used 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Supersports Convertible ISR lease offers
2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR
    2013

    Features & Specs

    2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
    2dr Convertible AWD
    6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A
    MPG 12 city / 19 hwy
    Seats 4
    6-speed shiftable automatic
    Flex-fuel (ffv)
    N/A
    See all Used 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR features & specs
    Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR for sale
    2013

    FAQ

    Is the Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2013 Supersports Convertible ISR both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Supersports Convertible ISR gets an EPA-estimated 14 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Supersports Convertible ISR has 9.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR. Learn more

    Is the Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR reliable?

    To determine whether the Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Supersports Convertible ISR. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Supersports Convertible ISR's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2013 Supersports Convertible ISR is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR?

    The least-expensive 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR is the 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR 2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $291,900.

    Other versions include:

    • 2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $291,900
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR?

    If you're interested in the Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR, the next question is, which Supersports Convertible ISR model is right for you? Supersports Convertible ISR variants include 2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A). For a full list of Supersports Convertible ISR models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR

    Used 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR Overview

    The Used 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR is offered in the following submodels: Supersports Convertible ISR. Available styles include 2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A).

    What do people think of the 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2013 Supersports Convertible ISR.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2013 Supersports Convertible ISR featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR?

    Which 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISRS are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR.

    Can't find a new 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISRs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,534.

    Find a new Bentley for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,955.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Bentley lease specials

    Related Used 2013 Bentley Supersports Convertible ISR info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider