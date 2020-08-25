  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC60
  4. 2021 Volvo XC60
  5. 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Get exclusive offers during the Summer Safely Savings Event
VIEW OFFERS
VolvoCars.us

2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid

What’s new

  • Former T8 plug-in hybrid is now called Recharge
  • Adaptive headlights, hands-free liftgate and rear USB-C ports added as standard
  • Part of the second XC60 generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Elegant interior design
  • Spacious second-row seating
  • Many standard safety tech features
  • Available as a plug-in hybrid
  • Not as fun to drive as most competitors
  • Too many controls tied to frustrating touchscreen interface
  • Ride is a little busier than you might expect from a luxury crossover
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Volvo XC60 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
MSRP Starting at
$53,500
Save as much as $1,437
Select your model:
Save as much as $1,437 with Edmunds

2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 XC60
T5 Momentum, T6 Momentum, T5 R-Design, T5 Inscription, T6 R-Design, T6 Inscription, T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid and T8 Polestar Engineered

msrp 

$40,150
starting price
See All Trims
VolvoCars.us
See all for sale

2021 Volvo XC60 Review

Just about any small luxury SUV you research is going to be practical and useful. But is it also stylish? Well, that's harder to come by. Thankfully, the 2021 Volvo XC60 places an equal importance on style. Inside and out, it's one of the most distinctive SUVs in its class. Its overall profile suggests the station wagons that Volvo was once known for, but it also features broad shoulders, sharp creases, and immediately recognizable headlight and taillight designs. The cabin is just as impressive, with a clean, simple look that pulls from traditional Scandinavian sensibilities.

Every XC60 comes with a four-cylinder engine. You might be expecting more from a luxury vehicle but Volvo gives you a choice of one of three versions. The base turbocharged engine goes toe to toe with similarly configured rivals, while more potent versions give you more power. Topping the range is the XC60 Recharge, which is a 400-horsepower plug-in hybrid. To top it off, even a bare-bones XC60 comes with a wealth of driver safety aids that cost extra on rivals. Overall, the XC60's eye-catching design, powerful yet efficient engine lineup, and emphasis on value give it strong appeal. You can read our in-depth Expert Rating below to learn more.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.9 / 10
This XC60 is the latest generation of Volvo's best-selling vehicle, and it has never looked better, inside and out. The XC60 is not only squarely in the luxury space now, but it brings something different to a class of familiar segment offerings. This Volvo did more than just impress us during testing. We think it has what it takes to compete in a heavily contested luxury SUV class.

How does it drive?

7.5
The twin-charged T6 engine has the best balance of power and dynamics of the available XC60 models. No one should be disappointed with the amount of power, and the brakes deliver smooth yet responsive stopping performance. The adjustable suspension gives the XC60 some extra ground clearance, which can be especially helpful in inclement weather.

While the XC60 is a solid midpack contender, it does have some flaws worth noting. Surges in power from the twin-charged engine mean some issues with low-speed drivability, but a well-tuned transmission helps even things out. Steering and handling are a bit behind the curve for a luxury SUV, though, lacking some of the precision that rivals possess.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
It might not be the sportiest vehicle in the segment, but the XC60 is one of the most comfortable SUVs in its class. Seating comfort is a strong point of the XC60 thanks largely to soft-padded surfaces and available features such as massaging seats. The four-zone climate control is also a rather luxurious optional feature, and it works well in all four zones (even if it does take a minute to get the coldest of A/C temps going).

Cabin noise in the XC60 is relatively hushed, although you may hear some supercharger whine at low speeds if you've got the stereo turned off. And unfortunately Volvo hasn't optimized the air suspension for ride comfort, and the ride can be busy over broken surfaces.

How’s the interior?

7.5
Volvo's approach to interior design is clean and simple, but it comes at the expense of convenience and usability. Many functions are touchscreen-controlled. And almost everything takes two button presses when one would normally do, and that becomes a hassle when on the move. Getting in and out of the XC60 can be a bit tough since the floor's step-over height is a little on the tall side and the angled front doors are a little on the short side.

The cabin is pretty spacious, with the exception of a panoramic sunroof eating up a little headroom. Volvo went above expectations when it comes to visibility, with the XC60's thin pillars, excellent (optional) 360-degree parking camera and power-folding rear headrests.

How’s the tech?

8.5
Volvo backs up its new modern styling with a ton of well-executed technology. It might not be innovating as boldly as the German manufacturers, but the features and driving aids available here are, for the most part, very useful. The optional 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system is highly configurable and provides excellent sound quality along with sleek-looking speakers.

Connecting your smartphone is easy, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. The voice controls work well to execute navigation and phone-call commands, and they even turn on the heated seats. The XC60's safety systems such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist are easy to access and work well on busy freeways.

How’s the storage?

8.5
Utility is another strong area for the XC60 thanks to a generous cargo area and smart configuration options. At 29.7 cubic feet, volume is generous for segment, and an innovative cargo cover can either slide up or retract completely. The air suspension allows you to lower the rear-end height for easier loading, and there's both a ski pass-through and 60/40-split flat-folding seatbacks.

In-cabin storage is decent, and there are felt- and rubber-lined door pockets that keep items from clanking around while you're on the road. Installing your child's car seat is relatively easy too, with flip-up seat anchors and enough space for two rear-facing seats.

How economical is it?

6.0
The efficiency of Volvo's twin-charged 2.0-liter may match up with the competition by EPA standards, but it returned lower mpg numbers than we'd expect. The T6 engine is rated at 23 mpg (21 city/27 highway), and we average 22.7 mpg on our mixed-driving loop and 19.3 mpg over two weeks of driving.

Is it a good value?

7.5
Volvo's latest crop of vehicles has certainly elevated the brand's market position and that usually means an elevated price tag. That's true for the XC60, which is priced similarly to other European small luxury SUVs. But the good news is that the XC60 feels well worth the money and even offers you some optional features (such as integrated rear child-booster seats) that aren't typically found in rival models.

The build quality is excellent, and Volvo matches most segment competitors with its warranties. Scheduled maintenance coverage is typical for luxury vehicles at three years/36,000 miles, but roadside assistance is above average at four years/unlimited miles. Volvo also offers free towing for the life of the vehicle, a unique perk regardless of how much you've paid for your car.

Wildcard

8.0
We love what Volvo has done with the new XC60 even if it doesn't actually impress us from a dynamic standpoint. But it doesn't have to, because the majority of people buying this vehicle aren't often focused on dynamics first. User-friendly interfaces and driver aids make it easy to log miles, but it's not the car you'd choose first for a windy mountain road. That said, the design is strikingly good-looking.

Which XC60 does Edmunds recommend?

While the T5 engine will be powerful enough for most drivers, the T6 is considerably more fun. Its unusual supercharged and turbocharged layout gives the motor some character, and the punchy acceleration is quite pleasant. The Inscription costs just a bit more than the R-Design, but we appreciate its breadth of added luxury features over the R-Design's sportier setup. The Advanced package is a must-have if you want adaptive cruise control, and the Bowers & Wilkins audio system is expensive but exceptional.

2021 Volvo XC60 models

The 2021 Volvo XC60 is a small luxury SUV. It comes with one of three available powertrains that Volvo calls the T5, T6 or Recharge (last year's T8). These powertrains can then be matched to one of three trim levels that influence how many features the XC60 comes with. The trim levels are Momentum (called Inscription Expression for the Recharge powertrain), R-Design and Inscription.

The T5 has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque), while the T6 upgrades to a turbocharged and supercharged version of that engine (316 hp, 295 lb-ft of torque). The Recharge uses the same engine as the T6 but adds an electric motor and battery pack (combined 400 hp, 472 lb-ft). This is a plug-in hybrid powertrain that allows you to go about 19 miles on all-electric power before it switches over to regular gasoline power.

There is also a separate model called the XC60 Polestar Engineered, which gets a high-output version of the Recharge plug-in hybrid powertrain. It puts out 415 hp and 494 lb-ft of torque.

An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available. All T5 models come standard with front-wheel drive (all-wheel drive is optional), while all other XC60s come standard with all-wheel drive.

Momentum (called Inscription Expression for the XC60 T8)
This base trim level comes with:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Adaptive LED headlights (swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves)
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Hands-free tailgate
  • Auto-dimming mirrors
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Driver-seat memory settings
  • Heated front seats (AWD only)
  • Leather upholstery
  • 9-inch touchscreen
  • 10-speaker audio system
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration

Advanced driving aids and safety features include:

  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
  • Rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind the vehicle when parking)
  • Rear automatic braking (brakes if sensors detect an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle)

There are numerous packages and stand-alone options available for the Momentum trim level. They include:

  • Premium package
    • Navigation system
    • Power-folding outboard rear headrests
    • Front parking sensors
  • Advanced package
    • Premium package
    • Ambient interior lighting
    • Wireless charging pad
    • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Volvo and the car in front)
    • Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
    • 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Volvo and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
    • Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
  • Climate package
    • Heated front and rear seats
    • Heated steering wheel
  • 19- or 20-inch wheels
  • 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
  • Integrated booster cushions for outboard rear seats
  • Air ionizer (helps further filter and clean air in the cabin)

R-Design
The R-Design is positioned as the sporty XC60. Upgrades over the base model include:

  • Premium package
  • 19-inch wheels
  • Black exterior trim
  • Ambient interior lighting
  • Four-zone automatic climate control (T5 and T6 only)
  • Heated front sport seats with cloth bolstering
  • 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

Unless already included, the optional features listed above for the Momentum trim are available for the R-Design except the 20-inch wheels. Additional options include:

  • 21-inch wheels
  • Air suspension (adapts to provide greater ride comfort or sportier handling)
  • 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system

Inscription
The Inscription offers more luxury features, building off the Momentum with these additions:

  • Premium package
  • 19-inch wheels
  • Chrome exterior trim
  • Ambient interior lighting
  • Four-zone automatic climate control (T5 and T6 only)
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Upgraded leather upholstery
  • 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

Unless already included, all features on the Momentum/Inscription Expression trim are available for the Inscription. Additional options include:

  • Air suspension
  • 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system

Polestar Engineered
The Polestar Engineered starts with the R-Design's upgrades, along with an uprated version of the Recharge model's powertrain. It also includes:

  • Advanced package
  • 21-inch wheels with summer performance tires
  • Brembo front brakes
  • Special Öhlins suspension dampers
  • Gold-colored seat belts
  • 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system

The only options available for the Polestar Engineered trim are 22-inch wheels and the integrated booster cushions.

Ad
Build Your XC60
175 people are viewing this car
MSRP$42,450 - $69,500
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid, T6 R-Design, T6 Inscription, T5 R-Design, T5 Inscription, T6 Momentum, T5 Momentum

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Volvo XC60.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$59,650
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$61,000
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$53,500
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite XC60 safety features:

    Oncoming Lane Mitigation
    Helps avoid collisions by steering back into the lane if you cross a lane marking in the way of an oncoming vehicle.
    Adaptive Cruise Control with Pilot Assist
    Adjusts cruise control speed automatically in relation to the vehicle in front and supports the driver in keeping the car within the lane.
    Driver Alert Control
    Monitors steering inputs and senses if you're driving more erratically or have signs of drowsiness. Provides an audible warning and message.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.5%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Volvo XC60 vs. the competition

    Volvo XC60 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

    Edmunds' top-ranked small luxury SUV is the Mercedes-Benz GLC. Everything from its powerful engines to its superlative ride comfort and roomy interior is worthy of the Mercedes badge. The GLC bests the XC60 in a direct comparison, but it also costs more than the XC60 when comparably equipped.

    Compare Volvo XC60 & Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class features

    Volvo XC60 vs. BMW X3

    The BMW X3 is another great pick for a small SUV. Like many entrants in the class, the X3 features an upscale interior and plenty of features. BMW gives you different engine options too. It offers a plug-in hybrid just like Volvo does, but it's not nearly as powerful as the XC60 Recharge. Overall, though, these two SUVs are pretty evenly matched.

    Compare Volvo XC60 & BMW X3 features

    Volvo XC60 vs. Volvo S60

    If you like the XC60's appointments but don't necessarily need a high-riding SUV, you can save a few bucks by checking out the Volvo S60 instead. As the numerical designation suggests, the S60 sedan is quite similar to the XC60 and has the same engines and features.

    Compare Volvo XC60 & Volvo S60 features

    Related XC60 Articles

    FAQ

    Is the Volvo XC60 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 XC60 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. You probably care about Volvo XC60 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the XC60 gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the XC60 has 29.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo XC60. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Volvo XC60?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Volvo XC60:

    • Former T8 plug-in hybrid is now called Recharge
    • Adaptive headlights, hands-free liftgate and rear USB-C ports added as standard
    • Part of the second XC60 generation introduced for 2018
    Learn more

    Is the Volvo XC60 reliable?

    To determine whether the Volvo XC60 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the XC60. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the XC60's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Volvo XC60 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Volvo XC60 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 XC60 and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 XC60 is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Volvo XC60?

    The least-expensive 2021 Volvo XC60 is the 2021 Volvo XC60 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,500.

    Other versions include:

    • Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $59,650
    • Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $61,000
    • Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $53,500
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Volvo XC60?

    If you're interested in the Volvo XC60, the next question is, which XC60 model is right for you? XC60 variants include Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of XC60 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Volvo XC60

    2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid Overview

    The 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 XC60 Hybrid.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 XC60 Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design, Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription, Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid?

    2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    The 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $61,995. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $1,437 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,437 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $60,558.

    The average savings for the 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 2.3% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 4 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    The 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,495. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $1,353 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,353 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $53,142.

    The average savings for the 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 2.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrids are available in my area?

    2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 20 new 2021 [object Object] XC60 Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $61,310 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] XC60 Hybrid for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid XC60 Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Volvo XC60 for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,292.

    Find a new Volvo for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $8,421.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid and all available trim types: Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design, Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription, Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Volvo lease specials

    Related 2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles