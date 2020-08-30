Volvo Luxurys for Sale Near Me
$75,090Est. Loan: $1,367/mo
DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! This vehicle embraces a bold stylistic philosophy while retaining craftsmanship and elegance! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Volvo infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: heated and ventilated seats, turn signal indicator mirrors, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PL5M1677732
Stock: 677732
Listed since: 08-28-2020
$81,690Est. Loan: $1,504/mo
DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this 2021! A great vehicle and a great value! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4BR0CL9M1674472
Stock: 674472
Listed since: 08-27-2020
$72,385Est. Loan: $1,319/mo
DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Volvo won't be on the lot long! The more time you spend in this vehicle, the more you'll appreciate the engineering that went into it. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Volvo XC60 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4BR0DL4M1675673
Stock: 1K6510
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$73,890Est. Loan: $1,344/mo
DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
What a fantastic deal! Check out this 2021! A great vehicle and a great value! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. It includes power seats, automatic dimming door mirrors, heated and ventilated seats, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A221L6M1673505
Stock: 673505
Listed since: 08-27-2020
$77,190Est. Loan: $1,421/mo
DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4BR00L9M1675836
Stock: 675836
Listed since: 08-28-2020
$76,360Est. Loan: $1,388/mo
Volvo Cars of Bethesda - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 21 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this 2021! Assembled with the most discerning driver in mind. Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. Volvo infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: heated and ventilated seats, a headlight cleaning system, and power seats. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PL9M1677877
Stock: 677877
Listed since: 08-28-2020
$76,075Est. Loan: $1,401/mo
Volvo Cars of Bethesda - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 21 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription White Hybrid, AWD, Blond Nappa Lth W/Blond.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4BR00LXM1676364
Stock: V19521
Listed since: 08-20-2020
$75,575Est. Loan: $1,392/mo
Volvo Cars of Bethesda - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 21 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Looking for a new car at an affordable price? Check out this 2021! Arriving fully equipped with the latest luxury, powertrain and technological innovations! We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4BR0CL3M1677111
Stock: 677111
Listed since: 08-28-2020
$71,710Est. Loan: $1,307/mo
Volvo Cars of Bethesda - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 21 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Volvo XC60 Blue I4, AWD. 25/27 City/Highway MPG 25/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Volvo XC60 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4BR0DL1M1675663
Stock: V19514
Listed since: 08-18-2020
$82,375Est. Loan: $1,517/mo
Volvo Cars of Bethesda - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 21 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription White Hybrid, AWD, Amber Nappa Lth.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4BR0CL5M1674355
Stock: V19535
Listed since: 08-24-2020
$77,375Est. Loan: $1,425/mo
Volvo Cars of Bethesda - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 21 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Gray Hybrid, AWD, Blond Nappa Lth W/Blond.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4BR0CLXM1672696
Stock: V19516
Listed since: 08-25-2020
$71,375Est. Loan: $1,302/mo
Volvo Cars of Bethesda - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 21 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription Blue AWD, Blond Nappa Lth W/Blond.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A221L5M1674824
Stock: V19532
Listed since: 08-20-2020
$70,725Est. Loan: $1,195/mo
Fairfax Volvo Cars - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 XC90 T6 INSCRIPTION AWD *ADVANCED PACKAGE* *HEATED STEERING WHEEL/SEATS* *PARK ASSIST PILOT* *4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION* *21" 8-MULTI SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS* *LUGGAGE COVERS* AND MORE. SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PL3L1556891
Stock: 142587
Listed since: 10-16-2019
$77,175Est. Loan: $1,300/mo
Fairfax Volvo Cars - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 XC90 T6 INSCRIPTION AWD *ADVANCED PACKAGE* *LUXURY PACKAGE* *INTEGRATED CENTER BOOSTER CUSHION* *CHARCOAL HEADLINER* *BOWERS AND WILKINS PREMIUM SOUND* *PARK ASSIST PILOT* *4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION* *21" 8-MULTI SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS* *PROTECTION PACKAGE PREMIER* *GRAY ASH WOOD DECOR* *RED KEY* AND MORE. SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PLXL1568701
Stock: 142638
Listed since: 11-20-2019
$76,955Est. Loan: $1,298/mo
Fairfax Volvo Cars - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 XC90 T6 INSCRIPTION AWD *ADVANCED PACKAGE* *LUXURY PACKAGE* *INTEGRATED CENTER BOOSTER CUSHION* *BOWERS AND WILKINS PREMIUM SOUND* *PARK ASSIST PILOT* *CHARCOAL HEADLINER* *4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION* *21" 8-MULTI SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS* *PROTECTION PACKAGE PREMIER* *GRAY ASH WOOD DECOR* AND MORE. SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PL1L1568358
Stock: 142644
Listed since: 11-20-2019
$70,905Est. Loan: $1,198/mo
Fairfax Volvo Cars - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 XC90 T6 INSCRIPTION AWD *ADVANCED PACKAGE* *HEATED STEERING WHEEL/SEATS* *PARK ASSIST PILOT* *4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION* *21" 8-MULTI SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS* *PROTECTION PACKAGE PREMIER* *GRAY ASH WOOD DECOR* AND MORE. SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PL3L1578440
Stock: 142686
Listed since: 12-20-2019
$71,790Est. Loan: $1,212/mo
DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this 2020! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. All of the premium features expected of a Volvo are offered, including: front and rear air conditioning, a power liftgate, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PL6L1623631
Stock: 029264
Listed since: 07-15-2020
$70,240Est. Loan: $1,158/mo
DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this 2020! Both practical and stylish! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. Volvo infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: power moon roof, rear wipers, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo XC90 T6 R-Design with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22PM8L1607312
Stock: 029231
Listed since: 06-10-2020