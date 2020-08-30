DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland

Located 18 miles away from Ashburn , VA

You won't want to miss this excellent value! This vehicle embraces a bold stylistic philosophy while retaining craftsmanship and elegance! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Volvo infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: heated and ventilated seats, turn signal indicator mirrors, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV4A22PL5M1677732

Stock: 677732

Listed since: 08-28-2020