- 18,574 miles104 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips free to 20147*
$16,998
CarMax Newark - Now Open - Newark / Delaware
Located 104 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C30 T5 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MK3B2197132
Stock: 19283494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,394 miles396 mi away1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$14,998
CarMax Greenville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Greenville / South Carolina
Located 396 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo C30 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MK9C2269968
Stock: 18965095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,749 miles40 mi awayShips free to 20147*
$10,998
CarMax Ellicott City - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Ellicott City / Maryland
Located 40 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C30 T5 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MK0B2208832
Stock: 19101945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
