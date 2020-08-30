Volkswagen Minivans for Sale Near Me
- 112,261 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,277
AutoPlaza - Manassas / Virginia
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
V6, 3.8 Liter * WELL MAINTAINED * GREAT CONDITION* BLUETOOTH COMPATIBILITY * ICE COLD A/C * AM/FM RADIO * 6 CD DISC CHANGER * AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS * THIRD RAW SEATS * POWER SEATS * AUX INPUT * POWER WINDOWS * POWER DOOR LOCK
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V8HW34189R544520
Stock: 913441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-08-2019
- 89,606 miles23 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
Not Listed
WBM of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D12AR424495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,114 miles29 mi away1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$6,990
Sheehy Honda - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 29 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nocturne Black Metallic 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 SMPI OHV 12V ** WE OFFER DISCOUNTS FOR MILITARY / LAW ENFORCEMENT / 1ST RESPONDERS / HEALTH CARE WORKERS * WE OFFER NO CHARGE LOCAL DELIVERY IN THE DMV AREA * SHEEHY HONDA OF ALEXANDRIA ** 703.372.9925 **. ** All Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day 1000 mile Powertrain Plus warranty * Carfax Certified * No haggle- No Hassle pricing and a free Carfax history report * VA Inspected Emissions certified * Available for purchase exclusively at Sheehy Honda of Alexandria Va * Experience the EASY way to buy PRE OWNED ** Call 703.372.9925 ** Certification Program Details: Type your description here **Sheehy Honda Easy Price offers guaranteed upfront savings without the hassle and haggle of a conventional dealership*Sale prices are based on market research and priced below comparable vehicles recently sold and currently for sale**We are here to help with all your vehicle needs*Please call us with any questions*Open 7 days a week*Mon-Friday 9am-9pm Sat 9am-7pm and Sunday 12pm-5pm**703.372.9925**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2V4RW3D15AR199358
Stock: H011975A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 72,124 miles2,225 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$13,998
CarMax Murrieta - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Murrieta / California
Located 2,225 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RVABG7CR392123
Stock: 19274976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
