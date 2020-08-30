Volkswagen Minivans for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Volkswagen Routan S
    used

    2009 Volkswagen Routan S

    112,261 miles
    20 mi away
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,277

    Know The Deal
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    89,606 miles
    23 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    Not Listed

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Routan SE in Black
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Routan SE

    124,114 miles
    29 mi away
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*

    $6,990

    Know The Deal
  • 2012 Volkswagen Routan SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Routan SE

    72,124 miles
    2,225 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Ships to 20147*

    $13,998

    Details

