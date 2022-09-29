Experience Toyota Certified

Jump To: What's the difference between a used car and a Toyota Certified Used vehicle? | How does a vehicle become Toyota Certified? | How is my TCUV purchase protected? | How do I get a Toyota Certified Used vehicle?
sponsored content
In a market where new cars are scarce, many are unaware that Toyota has an extensive pool of additional vehicles to choose from. Whether you're looking for a hybrid, sedan, SUV, truck or minivan, the Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program can be a clever option for car shoppers looking to secure their favorite Toyota model. Choosing one of these thoroughly vetted vehicles can help to eliminate most of the uncertainties that come with a used car purchase and even give you a warranty-covered alternative to a new car that would cost you more. If you're willing to look beyond the new cars that are (or are not) available, the Certified Used Vehicles program could be just the solution you're looking for.
Not only is there a wide range of Toyota models available in the certified used program, but each one has been thoroughly screened and tested. The goal is to provide the same levels of quality and dependability as a new model. For peace of mind, Toyota Certified Used Vehicles also come with an extensive list of warranties and additional coverage. Combined, the program can be a wonderful way to reduce the risk and stress that often come with a car purchase.
Few brands have stronger reputations for such high standards of quality, reliability and affordability. As exceptionally high resale values show, Toyotas remain desirable long after they've left the dealership for the first time. You can count on an extra layer of protection and value when they're Toyota Certified.
Toyota Certified vehicles are no more than 6 model years old and have less than 85,000 miles registered on the odometer. This means it's often possible to find a slightly used version of your favorite Toyota in its current generation, often at a fraction of the price of a new model. Perhaps a new Sienna is out of your family's budget? Don't disregard the last generation — a pre-owned Sienna could be more attainable. Having trouble finding a current Camry Hybrid for your commute? Your local Toyota dealership could have one, just a few model years older.
When a used Toyota is listed as Toyota Certified, it's truly been put through its paces. Each used Toyota up for consideration must first pass a comprehensive 160-point inspection (165-point for fuel cell models and 174-point for hybrids)1. With 20 different categories under scrutiny, the vehicle is checked for everything from minor cosmetic blemishes to mechanical issues. Along with a full detail, required emissions tests and/or state inspections 2 will also be performed.
Another notable perk of the TCUV program includes a complimentary report detailing your car's full history, including any damage and/or accidents, its number of owners, and valuable service records. With such a thorough investigation, the new car smell will be all that's gone missing.
Even after your new used car has met Toyota's highest quality standards, rest assured that your purchase is protected long after you've driven it home. No matter if you need roadside assistance or routine repair under warranty, Toyota's got you and your new used car covered.
All Toyota Certified Used Vehicles provide the following coverage and benefits:
For full details on all warranties and driver assistance perks, please visit the TCUV website.
Great news: You're already part of the way there! Start by looking for your local Toyota Certified dealership online — Toyota Certified Used Vehicles are sold exclusively through participating Toyota dealerships.
If you've got your eye on a brand-new Toyota but are having trouble finding one, consider a Toyota Certified Used vehicle. A used Toyota can be a great choice, but a Toyota Certified Used vehicle can be an even smarter one.