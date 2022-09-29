Experience Toyota Certified

In a market where new cars are scarce, many are unaware that Toyota has an extensive pool of additional vehicles to choose from. Whether you're looking for a hybrid, sedan, SUV, truck or minivan, the Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program can be a clever option for car shoppers looking to secure their favorite Toyota model. Choosing one of these thoroughly vetted vehicles can help to eliminate most of the uncertainties that come with a used car purchase and even give you a warranty-covered alternative to a new car that would cost you more. If you're willing to look beyond the new cars that are (or are not) available, the Certified Used Vehicles program could be just the solution you're looking for.

Not only is there a wide range of Toyota models available in the certified used program, but each one has been thoroughly screened and tested. The goal is to provide the same levels of quality and dependability as a new model. For peace of mind, Toyota Certified Used Vehicles also come with an extensive list of warranties and additional coverage. Combined, the program can be a wonderful way to reduce the risk and stress that often come with a car purchase.