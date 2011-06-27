Close

Carvana - Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona

During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

Dealer Review:

First time with carvana, we bought a RC350. As one of my bank accounts was locked they had a hard time with funds transfer. not their fault. They worked with me over the phone and got everything solved. We wanted to see the jukebox in Phoenix. Interesting but Ill have it delivered next time. Everyone I worked with at Carvana was super friendly and helpful. Now after having the car a few days my short wife was struggling with blind spots and wasn't comfy with the car. They came and picked it up...that simple. I will say that the condition of the vehicle was about perfect. I was sad to see it go and I would definitively use Carvana for any additional purchase. We have been looking at used cars locally also and the quality of what i see at dealers for similar price doesnt compare.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 3 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMZYU7C57K3E56928

Stock: 2000612724

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2020