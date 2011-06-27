Used MINI Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- $34,999
2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL418,146 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MINI of Santa Monica - Santa Monica / California
Mini of Santa Monica is pleased to present for sale this 2019 MINI Cooper S E Countryman as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This vehicle is finished in the Thunder Gray Metallic exterior and Black Pearl interior. This vehicle is well equipped with many features including: Touchscreen Navigation Package (Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected XL, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, Remote Services, and Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth), 1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 12V ULEV II, 3.94 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Sport Seats, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI Driving Modes, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panoramic Moonroof, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Fresh oil change, Professionally Detailed for Delivery, Clean Carfax - No Accidents, Remainder of Factory Warranty Still Applies, Non Smoker!, Local Trade-In, 1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 12V ULEV II. 1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 12V ULEV II 6-Speed Automatic SteptronicCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Call MINI of Santa Monica to book your test drive today, 424-581-6464. We welcome all trade-ins.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C51K3F93931
Stock: U1365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $32,291
2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL421,842 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Phil Long Ford Denver - Littleton / Colorado
CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 21,832! Leather Interior, Sunroof, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Dual Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. MINI Cooper S E with Thunder Gray Metallic exterior and Satellite Gray interior features a 3 Cylinder Engine with 221 HP at 4400 RPM*. Local TradeEXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "Driven enthusiastically around turns, the Countryman lives up to its heritage and is more entertaining to drive than other subcompact crossovers. It's stable at highway speeds, and you don't need to make corrections to keep the car tracking straight.".PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerWHO WE ARETo see our entire selection of over 800 Pre-Owned or 1300 + New vehicles available visit Phillongdenver.com. Our business is to satisfy customers and provide greater value than our competitors. We do this by empowering the customer with the "MY" philosophy: My ride, my way. Our customers are in the driver's seat- my price, my way, my trade, my peace of mind, my choice.New Vehicle pricing may not include any upfits or aftermarket items. Please call dealer to verify these costs. Pricing analysis performed on 7/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-09-01.
Dealer Review:
Easy to work with worked to get what we needed to make the deal
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C52K3F94750
Stock: E64727A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $23,519Fair Deal | $1,180 below market
2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL451,114 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jenkins Hyundai of Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. This 2018 MINI Cooper S E Countryman in features: AWD 1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 12V ULEV II 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic!!!Visit our showroom 24/7 at Jenkinshyundaiofjacksonville or call 904-420-3100.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C40J3B86169
Stock: JT3147A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- Price Drop$29,999Fair Deal | $387 below market
2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL422,024 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado
Sun/Moonroof Light White Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black Pearl; Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The CARFAX report shows this MINI Countryman is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this MINI Countryman Cooper S E. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD MINI Countryman Cooper S E equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Light White MINI Countryman. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
My experience with this dealership was good they made sure that I was completely satisfied with the vehicle I chose and they honored all of their commitments. The environment was nice and all staff is welcoming.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C55K3E57043
Stock: K3E57043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $25,000
2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL443,446 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sheehy Ford Lincoln - Richmond / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. Moonwalk Gray Metallic 2018 MINI Cooper S E Countryman AWD 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic 1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 12V ULEV IICertification Program Details: 60 Day / 2,000 Mile Warranty!Our Sheehy Select vehicles pass a rigorous 125 point inspection and come with a 60 Day/2000 Mile Warranty!! It's Easy at Sheehy!! No Haggle or Hassle pricing with a 3 Day Money back Guarantee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C42J3B86190
Stock: NP9036A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- New Listing$24,990
2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL449,790 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
Dealer Review:
First time with carvana, we bought a RC350. As one of my bank accounts was locked they had a hard time with funds transfer. not their fault. They worked with me over the phone and got everything solved. We wanted to see the jukebox in Phoenix. Interesting but Ill have it delivered next time. Everyone I worked with at Carvana was super friendly and helpful. Now after having the car a few days my short wife was struggling with blind spots and wasn't comfy with the car. They came and picked it up...that simple. I will say that the condition of the vehicle was about perfect. I was sad to see it go and I would definitively use Carvana for any additional purchase. We have been looking at used cars locally also and the quality of what i see at dealers for similar price doesnt compare.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C57K3E56928
Stock: 2000612724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $26,860Great Deal
2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL444,777 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C47J3E56885
Stock: 10445935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $33,599Good Deal | $1,286 below market
2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL45,717 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MINI of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
Midnight Black metallic exterior and Carbon Black Dinamica/Cloth interior. CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 5,717! PRICE DROP FROM $34,995. Nav System, Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input. All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESTOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION PACKAGE Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Remote Services, MINI Assist eCall, MINI TeleServices, MINI Connected XL, MINI Navigation, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth. MINI Cooper S E with Midnight Black metallic exterior and Carbon Black Dinamica/Cloth interior features a 3 Cylinder Engine with 221 HP at 4400 RPM*.AFFORDABLE TO OWNReduced from $34,995.WHY BUY FROM USView the hours, map and directions to MINI of Charleston near Summerville, Goose Creek, Mt. Pleasant, and North Charleston. Visit our new MINI and used car dealership at 1518 Savannah Hwy Charleston, SC 29407 now to view our huge inventory.A $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C51K3F93864
Stock: Z519087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- $28,995
2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL414,126 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Lenders of Voorhees - Voorhees / New Jersey
We now offer the choice of in-store sales, curbside pickup or free home delivery. Here's how that works: Find the perfect vehicle or vehicles, and When you're ready you can choose: IN-STORE SHOPPING (We strongly recommend booking an appointment before coming in - use any form on our site or call): The vehicle will be cleaned w/ all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. Documents can be prepared before you arrive or you can print & complete the paperwork at the dealership. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team and in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. CURBSIDE PICKUP: All documents will be prepared before you arrive. The vehicle will be cleaned with all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. If everything is to your satisfaction, all prepared documents will be signed at a pickup station which is cleaned & disinfected after each use. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team & in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. HOME DELIVERY: Our team will contact you to review details about where they should park the vehicle & where to deliver the paperwork in order to maintain social distancing practices. The vehicle will be cleaned with all surfaces disinfected prior to delivery. The delivery driver will be wearing a mask & gloves to deliver the vehicle to the agreed upon location. Any questions during a home delivery can be answered on the phone by our team or on-site while maintaining social distancing practices at the delivery location. Clean CARFAX. Tan 2018 MINI Cooper S E Countryman 1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 12V ULEV II 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic AWD Well Equipped with, 1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 12V ULEV II, 3.944 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cooper S Sport Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI 6.5" Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Audio System w/RDS, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Pair Spoke Alloy (Style 532), 1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 12V ULEV II.Please call to verify ability 888.305.5968 or email website@autolenders.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C42J3B86240
Stock: J3B86240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $34,000
2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL417,843 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Peninsula Subaru - Bremerton / Washington
2019 MINI Cooper S E Countryman Gray AWD 1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 12V ULEV II 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic Clean CARFAX. Features: 1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 12V ULEV II, 3.94 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Sport Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI Driving Modes, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panoramic Moonroof, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, 1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 12V ULEV II. Come to http://www.peninsulasubaru.com to See Our Specials!! Call (800) 458-5808 for Help with any of our Departments.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C55K3F93544
Stock: 23530-1A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- $35,505
2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL44,237 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Asheville - Arden / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 4,237! Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged, All Wheel Drive.WHY BUY FROM USAt our new and used car dealership in North Carolina, you will find a staff that is committed to providing you with excellent customer service and a friendly atmosphere. Whether you need car parts, affordable auto service, or vehicle financing, we're the right dealership to help you achieve your needs.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"Driven enthusiastically around turns, the Countryman lives up to its heritage and is more entertaining to drive than other subcompact crossovers. It's stable at highway speeds, and you don't need to make corrections to keep the car tracking straight." -Edmunds.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C55K3F93415
Stock: M3415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $28,990Fair Deal
2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL410,976 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tucson Subaru - Tucson / Arizona
MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 Plug-In Hybrid!! CARFAX One-Owner! Clean CARFAX! Tucson Subaru is offering for sale this Light White 2018 MINI Cooper S E Countryman AWD 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic 1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged!! 8.8' Touchscreen Navigation System! MINI Head-Up Display!! Advanced Wired Package! AM/FM radio,SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wireless Charging Enhanced Bluetooth and Steering wheel mounted audio controls!! Automatic temperature control with Front dual zone A/C and Cooper S Sport Seats! Exterior Parking Camera Rear and Parking Assistant w/Front Rear PDC, Rear Parking Sensors,!! Remote Keyless Entry,Wheels: 18' x 7.5' Pin Spoke Black Alloy and So Much More!! Expect a relaxed, family-centered atmosphere that is committed to your satisfaction when you visit Tucson Subaru. Our Sales Team is the most knowledgeable, personable, and enjoyable in the industry. We listen to your needs and treat our customers with respect and appreciation in a honest and straightforward manner. Tucson Subaru offers a dedicated Internet Sales Department that allows you the ability to select your vehicle, negotiate a competitive price, and arrange for aggressive financing or lease alternatives - all in a friendly, hassle-free environment without ever leaving the comfort of your home or office. We promise the easiest car purchase you have ever made.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C40J3B86088
Stock: F20560A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $25,629Great Deal | $7,726 below market
2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL434,254 milesDelivery available*
Dublin Cadillac - Dublin / California
3.94 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Sport Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI Driving Modes, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panoramic Moonroof, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Midnight Black Metallic 2019 MINI Cooper S E Countryman AWD 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic 1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 12V ULEV II Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C52K3E56979
Stock: C0012S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- $32,999Good Deal | $2,563 below market
Certified 2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL48,461 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MINI of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
CERTIFIED WITH 5YR/UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY! RARE FIND HYBRID! OVER 60 MPGE! ALL WHEEL DRIVE! AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! ICONIC TRIM PACKAGE! HEATED SEATS! ORIGINAL MSRP 46100! NAVIGATION PACKAGE! ALL WHEEL DRIVE! AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! WIRELESS CHARGING! PARKING ASSISTANT! COMFORT ACCESS! HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM! LED HEADLIGHTS! LOUNGE LEATHER SEATING! POWER FRONT SEATS! POWER TAILGATE! ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES! HEADS UP DISPLAY!, DONT MISS THIS ONE! PERFECT IN EVERY WAY! Cooper S E Countryman, 4D Sport Utility, 1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 12V ULEV II, 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic, AWD, Active Driving Assistant, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, Iconic Trim, Leather Cross Punch Upholstery, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected XL, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, MINI Yours Lounge Leather Upholstery, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Touchscreen Navigation Package, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Pin Spoke Silver (Style 533), Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. MINI Yours Lapisluxury Blue 1.5L I3 Hybrid Turbocharged DOHC 12V ULEV IIRecent Arrival!MINI Details:* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Multipoint Point Inspection* Vehicle History* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C51K3F93993
Stock: I1713P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- $28,781
Certified 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL431,490 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MINI of Austin - Austin / Texas
This 2018 MINI Cooper S E Countryman 4dr ALL4 features a 1.5L 3 CYLINDER 3cyl Hybrid engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Light White with a Carbon Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C46J3B86256
Stock: OB86256T
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $27,993Good Deal | $1,678 below market
2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL416,315 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
John Hiester Chevrolet - Fuquay Varina / North Carolina
*Accident Free*, ALL WHEEL DRIVE. Odometer is 10832 miles below market average! All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Price excludes Tax, Title and $699 processing fee. See dealer for details.
Dealer Review:
The sales team at John Hester was so great. They worked with our pricing and helped with the technology in the vehicle after leaving with the car. This is our second time working with this dearship, and I'm certain it will not be our last. Saftey features The Chevy has great detection censors. Recently while driving at night. The car detected deer crossing before we spotted them coming out. The brakes were already slowing the car down for an easy stop. Chevy Impala, Great Car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C43J3B86165
Stock: B8351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $25,995Good Deal | $2,042 below market
2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL417,193 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
MINI of Glencoe North Shore - Glencoe / Illinois
CLEAN CARFAX, 1 OWNER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOW MILEAGE, PLUG-IN HYBRID!!!Thank you for looking at this incredible low-mileage MINI. It has a great option list, including Advanced Wired Package, Black Roof and Mirror Caps with Black 18 Pin Spoke Wheels, Cooper S Sport Seats, Front and Rear Park Assist, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats and LED Headlights with Cornering!!! Really a joy to drive this eco-friendly MINI.
Dealer Review:
I got my third mini from Glencoe Mini. Ric Tryce and Chris the sales manager were great help in my purchase of a 2020 Mini S. This was a pleasure to deal with this dealership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C43J3B86196
Stock: P40840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $33,961Fair Deal
2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL412,271 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Schomp BMW of Highlands Ranch - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
***Just Traded In***, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 12,271! $1,900 below Kelley Blue Book! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged Engine, ALL-SEASON TIRES, FRONT SPORT SEATS, UNIVERSAL GARAGE-DOOR OPENER, ICONIC TRIM.SCHOMP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR.It's a promise we pioneered to consistently identify, respect, and exceed our clients' expectations. Seamless transactions with no surprises it's car buying redefined. Experience it firsthand only at Schomp Automotive.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP BMW?We are a 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 BMW Center of Excellence Award Winner.OPTION PACKAGESICONIC TRIM Active Driving Assistant, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, LED Fog Lights, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim, Storage Package, Heated Front Seats, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, harman/kardon Premium Sound System, Power-Folding Mirrors, Piano Black Interior Surface, Automatic Climate Control, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year all access subscription, Power Tailgate, Power Front Seats, MINI Head-Up Display, Touchscreen Navigation Package, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Remote Services, MINI Assist eCall, MINI TeleServices, MINI Connected XL, MINI Navigation, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Parking Assistant, Active Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Rear Center Armrest, Picnic Cushion, Alarm System, FRONT SPORT SEATS (STD).EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "Driven enthusiastically around turns, the Countryman lives up to its heritage and is more entertaining to drive than other subcompact crossovers. It's stable at highway speedsPricing analysis performed on 8/10/2020.
Dealer Review:
Wonderful experience, our salesmen took the time and got us into a perfect vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYU7C58K3E57215
Stock: 1B10004A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
