Used Ford SUV for Sale Near Me

- 11,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,471
Hassett Subaru of Wantagh - Wantagh / New York
CERTIFIED FORD 7 YEAR 100,000 MILE WARRANTY INCLUDED!NO PREP OR DELIVERY FEES,NO FILING FEES,NO TRANSPORTATION FEES,NO FORCED FINANCING TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR INTERNET PRICES!CLEAN CARFAX!ONE OWNER!Check out this certified 2018 Ford Explorer XLT. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Ford Explorer features the following options: ENGINE: 3.5L TI-VCT V6, Wheels: 18" 5-Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum, Valet Function, Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline, 6-way power front passenger seat w/manual recline and 4-way manually adjustable driver and front passenger head restraints (2-way up/down when dual-headrest DVD entertainment system (50S) is ordered), Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control. Test drive this vehicle at Hassett Ford Lincoln, 3530 Sunrise Hwy, Wantagh, NY 11793.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D83JGA22951
Stock: 21853U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 85,316 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,998
CarMax Clackamas - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Milwaukie / Oregon
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OR, and excludes tax, license and registration costs, and $25 Optional Document Processing Fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Edge SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3GC7DBC82098
Stock: 18927209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,042 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,000
Preferred Ford of Grand Haven - Grand Haven / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford Escape S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0F69LUA09432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,474 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,991
Hendrick Lexus Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Power Liftgate, ENGINE: 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOFKEY FEATURES INCLUDEPower Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration, Hands-Free Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry.OPTION PACKAGESPANORAMIC VISTA ROOF power open/close w/power shade and acoustic-laminate glass, Standard single LED dome reading light replaced w/two single lights, Switch located in each grab handle pocket, ENGINE: 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST Twin scroll (STD), WHEELS: 19" ALUMINUM PREMIUM PAINTED LUSTER NICKEL (STD). Ford Titanium with Magnetic Metallic exterior and Ceramic interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 245 HP at 5500 RPM*.VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com explains "The Edge's cabin is expansive, with plenty of room for all passengers. Front-row occupants sit in supportive bucket seats, and the rear seats provide comfortable accommodations for adults. The Edge is also wide enough to make three-across second-row seating a viable proposition for families of five.". Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy.WHY BUY FROM USOur passion is providing you with a world-class ownership experience. We share the thrill our customers get from owning and driving a Lexus. Whether you come in for a new or pre-owned Lexus, to have your vehicle serviced or to arrange financing, we are committed to providing a Lexus experience that keeps you coming back.A $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
Sally did a great job !! I would highly recommend Hendrick Lexus
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford Edge Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK3K95GBB05949
Stock: P10972A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 18,773 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,994$1,331 Below Market
Basil Ford - Cheektowaga / New York
** 1 Owner **, ** Ecoboost Engine **, ** Back Up Camera **, ** SYNC Hands Free Bluetooth **, ** Intelligent Access w/ Push Button Start **, ** No Accidents **, ** Cruise Control **, ** Power WIndows and Locks **, ** Easy Financing **, ** Privacy Glass **, ** Warranty **.
Dealer Review:
Kevin was wonderful to work with. Their late hours every night of the week made it so easy to get their before they closed. When we picked the vehicle up, it was polished and cleaned inside and out. They followed through with everything that we talked about. Will definitely buy from them again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Edge SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK3G98HBB21184
Stock: P4581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 18,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,995
Rick Ford Sales - Hemlock / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK3J95HBB88074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,915 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,695$1,872 Below Market
Bredemann Ford in Glenview - Glenview / Illinois
LOADED!! EVERY AVAILABLE OPTION!! SAVE $$!! AWD, 1 Owner, Navigation, Panoramic Vista Roof, Leather Heated Bucket Seats, Adaptive Cruise Conrol w/ Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitor System, Lane Keeping, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Reverse Sensors, Rain Sensing Wipers and Much More...Call Now!!Here at Bredemann Ford in Glenview, we have earned the top rating from the Better Business Bureau! We offer 35+ free Service Loaners reserved strictly for our valued clients that have purchased vehicles from us, extended service hours for your convenience, thorough interior and exterior complimentary car wash with every service visit and Bredemann family members that are committed to your total satisfaction.
Dealer Review:
Have bought from Bredemann Ford in Glenview twice and have had a wonderful experience both times. It has always been a smooth transaction
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J97JBB66802
Stock: FP8732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 22,415 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,990
Current River Ford - Doniphan / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Explorer with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7B88JGC63322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, Personal Use
$32,162
Yankee Ford Sales - South Portland / Maine
The New Yankee Ford Facility is now open for business! As promised all our new Ford inventory continues to be offered with the highest possible Yankee Ford Discounts. Call or come in today and pay the lowest price period on your new Ford model.
Dealer Review:
Most amazing car I have ever owned , Julie was excellent, I couldn"t be happier with my new amazing SUV and the great experience at Yankee Ford!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9J97LUA38336
Stock: C038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-18-2019
- 59,784 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,664$577 Below Market
Currie Motors Ford of Frankfort - Frankfort / Illinois
This 2014 Ford Escape Titanium is a real winner with features like a backup sensor, push button start, remote starter, backup camera, parking assistance, Bluetooth, braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, and traction control. With a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars, everyone can feel secure. If you're ready to switch up your aesthetic, this car is just what you need. Its beautiful sterling gray metallic exterior pairs well with the black interior. Interested? Call today and schedule a test drive!
Dealer Review:
I walked in unsure of being accepted I was very wrong the guys here did not give in. Patrick, Pete, Mark, Jimmy they are all stand up guys I was treated with respect and dignity from start to finish. They got me in my new F150 when I had given up. They gained a customer for life.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Escape Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0JX5EUB70640
Stock: 44563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Ford Explorer XLT40,702 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,495$202 Below Market
All American Ford in Paramus - Paramus / New Jersey
Certified Vehicle! New Arrival! Value Priced below the market average! -Backup Camera -4X4 4WD -Bluetooth -3rd Row Seating Free Home Delivery, Buy Vehicle Online, and Private Appointments -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -AM/FM Radio -Parking Sensors and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford Explorer is sure to sell fast. -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Park Distance Control
Dealer Review:
Our experience it was very nice.David Campos it was very good with us he made the deal happen!! I felt a team work they are professionals not a bs dealer. From the manager,salesman to the finance department Really appreciate!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K8D87HGD94657
Stock: 20PT1385A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 15,717 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,690
Dave Littleton Ford - Smithville / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J98KBB10398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,125 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,994
Rock Road Auto Plaza - Saint Louis / Missouri
White Suede 2011 Ford Explorer XLT3.5L V6 Ti-VCT, 4WD.Best prices in town. Quality Vehicles from Great People at Great Prices!! Over 600 vehicles to choose from and 70 lenders to help with every credit situation. All prices includes $1000 discount to Finance with Dealer. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors with pricing or description of vehicle. And we recommend you contact the dealership to ensure accuracy of advertised vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMHK8D80BGA88159
Stock: B2590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 100,705 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,995
Approved Auto Sales - Wichita / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Explorer Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FM5K7F84EGB28290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,153 milesDelivery Available*
$15,990
Carvana - Orlando - Orlando / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford Escape Titanium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9JX7EUC29417
Stock: 2000637311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 4,522 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$22,936$2,445 Below Market
George Coleman Ford - Travelers Rest / South Carolina
*CLEAN CARFAX* *ONE OWNER* *NAVIGATION (NAVI/GPS)* *SYNC HANDS-FREE BLUETOOTH* *LEATHER* Rear View Camera, Reverse Back Up Sensors, Heated Seats, Premium Factory Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Auto Headlights, Rear A/C and Heat, Controls on Steering Wheel, Power Equipment Group, Cruise Control, CD/MP3 Player, Power Lift Gate, Push Start. 27/33 City/Highway MPGCars Cost Less In Travelers Rest!! **Have A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT sent directly to your email upon request or view IMMEDIATELY at our home website www.georgecolemanford.com!! ** Come by soon to drive this vehicle or EMAIL for more information!! EMAIL Doug at doug.colemanford@gmail.com for an appointment today!!! George Coleman Ford has been operating continuously in our present location since 1930!!No DOC fees, dealership fees or any other mystery fees! We're proud to have won the President's Award for customer satisfaction four times. We sell great, high-quality Ford trucks and SUVs. And our visitors return for business time and time again. Visit us at www.georgecolemanford.com or call us at (864)834-6090. Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0H63LUB07885
Stock: UB07885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 21,209 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$50,996$4,678 Below Market
Schoepp Motors Middleton West - Middleton / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Expedition Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMJU2AT0KEA37385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 474 miles
$26,750
Star Ford Lincoln - Glendale / California
At Star Ford Lincoln we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car. 27/33 City/Highway MPG GOOD CREDIT, RECENT BANKRUPTCIES WE CAN HELP CALL US TODAY 1-888-454-1672!
Dealer Review:
Thank you to Hrair and the rest of the team for such wonderful care and service. Everyone took the time to answer my questions with patience. I would recommend car shopping and a test drive at Star Ford! Thanks again to everyone!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0H60LUB07830
Stock: P10881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-31-2020
