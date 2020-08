Used Dodge Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Lewiston Auto - Lewiston / Minnesota

This Durango Limited hybrid is equipped with a 5.7L V8, automatic, CD, DVD, Navigation, MP3 jack, power heated memory gray leather, 8 passenger with 2nd row bench seat, 18 inch alloy wheels, universal home remote, rear defogger, power windows, locks, mirrors, air, tilt and cruise. It comes with the Lewiston Auto 30 Day or 1,000 mile Limited Power Train Warranty for your peace of mind.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Dodge Durango Limited HEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D8JB18T69F708378

Stock: 708378

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-31-2020