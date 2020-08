Used Chrysler Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Buick GMC Of Beaverton - Portland / Oregon

CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 33,685! $2,700 below Kelley Blue Book! Nav System, Third Row Seat, Entertainment System, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air, Dual Zone A/C, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, POWER LIFTGATE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Power Fourth Passenger Door, WiFi Hotspot OPTION PACKAGES SINGLE REAR OVERHEAD DVD SYSTEM overhead 10' LCD TFT screen, single-disc DVD player, AUX inputs (HDMI, USB, RCA jack, video camera, CD, MP3 and video games), 2 IR headphones and a remote control, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4' DISPLAY Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, USB Host Flip, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, GPS Antenna Input, 8.4' Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay, POWER LIFTGATE, TRANSMISSION: EFLITE SI-EVT (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L V6 HYBRID (STD). Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says 'In regular driving, the brakes are easy to modulate with a short pedal travel and good feel and response, without being overly sensitive. In a simulated-panic stop from 60 mph, the Pacifica took just 119 feet, a short distance for a minivan.'. A GREAT TIME TO BUY This Pacifica is priced $2,700 below Kelley Blue Book. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

Dealer Review:

My experience was very positive. I came into Beaverton GMC with a set price in mind that I wanted to spend and the staff made that happen and was willing to work with me.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4RC1H71JR187648

Stock: JR187648

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020