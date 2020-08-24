Used Chrysler Hybrid for Sale Near Me

42 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 42 listings
  2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus

    33,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $27,790

    Details
  2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus in Black
    used

    2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus

    2,707 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $32,498

    Details
  2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L in White
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L

    20,959 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,988

    Details
  2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited in Gray
    used

    2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited

    10,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $37,475

    Details
  2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus in Gray
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus

    18,615 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $28,495

    Details
  2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus

    10,428 miles

    $43,525

    Details
  2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L in White
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L

    7,341 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $30,000

    Details
  2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited in Orange
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited

    9,504 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $31,990

    $1,479 Below Market
    Details
  2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus in White
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus

    16,598 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $30,552

    $1,735 Below Market
    Details
  2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum in Gray
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum

    10,766 miles

    $29,950

    Details
  2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited

    17,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,988

    Details
  2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus

    8,257 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $31,500

    $2,639 Below Market
    Details
  2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited in White
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited

    21,601 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,998

    Details
  2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum in Black
    certified

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum

    50,903 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $27,995

    $1,847 Below Market
    Details
  2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited

    11,118 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,662

    Details
  2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum in Black
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum

    45,405 miles
    Good Deal

    $27,639

    Details
  2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited in White
    certified

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited

    43,808 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $31,587

    Details
  2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited in Gray
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited

    30,566 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,447

    $2,481 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler searches:

