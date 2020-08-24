Used Chrysler Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 33,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$27,790
Buick GMC Of Beaverton - Portland / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 33,685! $2,700 below Kelley Blue Book! Nav System, Third Row Seat, Entertainment System, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air, Dual Zone A/C, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, POWER LIFTGATE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Power Fourth Passenger Door, WiFi Hotspot OPTION PACKAGES SINGLE REAR OVERHEAD DVD SYSTEM overhead 10' LCD TFT screen, single-disc DVD player, AUX inputs (HDMI, USB, RCA jack, video camera, CD, MP3 and video games), 2 IR headphones and a remote control, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4' DISPLAY Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, USB Host Flip, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, GPS Antenna Input, 8.4' Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay, POWER LIFTGATE, TRANSMISSION: EFLITE SI-EVT (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L V6 HYBRID (STD). Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says 'In regular driving, the brakes are easy to modulate with a short pedal travel and good feel and response, without being overly sensitive. In a simulated-panic stop from 60 mph, the Pacifica took just 119 feet, a short distance for a minivan.'. A GREAT TIME TO BUY This Pacifica is priced $2,700 below Kelley Blue Book. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
My experience was very positive. I came into Beaverton GMC with a set price in mind that I wanted to spend and the staff made that happen and was willing to work with me.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1H71JR187648
Stock: JR187648
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 2,707 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$32,498
HGreg.com Orlando - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1H71KR500084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,959 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,988
Puente Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - City of Industry / California
Low miles for a 2018! Bluetooth, This 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L, has a great Bright White Clearcoat exterior, and a clean Black/Alloy interior! Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Seating, Parking Sensors ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 17280 E Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA 91748.
Dealer Review:
I found the Dealership Puente Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Aman and Associates very receptive, knowledgeable, Professional, and efficient. I am pleased with the service and appreciate the professionalism. Do not change.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1L7XJR111966
Stock: 16427N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 10,386 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$37,475
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.comOne Owner! This Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited is equipped with a 3.6L V6 engine. Top options include an ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP, KEYSENSE, S APPEARANCE PACKAGE, TRI PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, Third Row Seating, BLACK/BLACK/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/S LOGO, Nappa Leather Heated, and Cooled Seats, Uconnect Theater, Remote Start, 20 SPEAKER HARMAN/KARDON SOUND GROUP, and more!*Base bundle price assumes a $600 rebate from our lender and the purchase of a service contract. A 199.00 admin fee will be added. Non bundle pricing will increase the vehicle price 3600. Limited time offer: Bundle pricing due to a limited staff. Sorry but Not sorry. Wonderful Bundle strings attached. Get low interest rates and save 3,600 with bundle pricing!!! Wholesale Pricing + Breakdown Protection + Low Interest Rates = YOU WINWant a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319. This vehicle's stock number is 19MA75-195.These Packages Will Make Your Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited The Envy of Your Friends S APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Black Noise Painted, Black Badging, Black Day Light Opening Moldings, Premium Fascia Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround, Black Stow N Place Roof Rack, Body Color Exterior Mirrors, Body Color Door Handles, Black Spear Rear Fascia Applique, S Badge, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EC -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 Hybrid, Transmission: eFlite SI-EVT , TRANSMISSION: EFLITE SI-EVT (STD), Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Smart Device Integration, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, ParkView Back-Up Camera, Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors, Lip Spoiler, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 HYBRID (STD), Deep Tinted Glass, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, 360 Surround View Camera System, Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, 12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers.Why Choose Woody's? One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!Disclaimer: **After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.Used Car Special
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1N7XKR561812
Stock: 19MA75
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- 18,615 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$28,495
Amarillo Hyundai - Amarillo / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1H74JR157625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,428 miles
$43,525
Stoner Wade Ford - Quarryville / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1H75JR295027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,341 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$30,000
Hendrick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
Hendrick Certified, Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 7,341! PRICE DROP FROM $30,500. Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, Quad Bucket Seats, TRANSMISSION: EFLITE SI-EVT, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 HYBRID.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE12-month/12,000 mile High-Tech Coverage, 168-Point Vehicle Inspection, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Services, Vehicle Rental Coverage, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 10-year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyEXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $30,500. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $42,000*.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air Non-Smoker vehicleOPTION PACKAGESWHEELS: 17" X 7" POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: EFLITE SI-EVT (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L V6 HYBRID (STD). Chrysler Hybrid Touring L with Bright White Clearcoat exterior and Black/Alloy interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine.EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com explains "In regular driving, the brakes are easy to modulate with a short pedal travel and good feel and response, without being overly sensitive. In a simulated-panic stop from 60 mph, the Pacifica took just 119 feet, a short distance for a minivan.".MORE ABOUT USFormerly Neuwirth Motors, we are coastal Carolina's choice for new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned vehicles including Jeeps, RAM trucks, and commercial vehicles. With locations on College Road and Market Street, we are conveniently located for your shopping pleasure plus online at www.hendrickjeepwilmington.com.$699.00 Dealer Administrative Charge is not included in advertised price. All prices and offers are before state, city and county tax, tag, title and license fees. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1L76JR183795
Stock: 20992A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 9,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$31,990$1,479 Below Market
Galeana Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fort Myers / Florida
Look at this 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Electric V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Chrysler Pacifica features the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 7" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD), UCONNECT THEATER W/STREAMING -inc: Video USB Port, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port, 3-Channel Video Remote Control, Seatback Video Screens, 3-Channel Wireless Headphones (RF), 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, TRANSMISSION: EFLITE SI-EVT (STD), TIRES: 235/65R17 BSW AS (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EC -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 Hybrid, Transmission: eFlite SI-EVT, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, KEYSENSE, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 HYBRID (STD), COPPER PEARLCOAT, and ALLOY/BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER TRIM BUCKET SEATS -inc: black/alloy interior, alloy seats w/ice blue accent stitch and anodized ice cave bezels. Stop by and visit us at Galeana Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 14375 South Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers, FL 33912.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1N78JR230323
Stock: 82722RA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 16,598 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$30,552$1,735 Below Market
Racine Toyota - Mount Pleasant / Wisconsin
Recent Arrival! 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus Apple Carplay, Android Carplay, Backup Camera, BlueTooth, Navigation System, Power Seats, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Entertainment, Power Windows & Locks, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Touch Screen Radio, UConnect, Push Button Start, One Owner, Dealer Inspected By ASE Certified Technicians, Automatic, Traction Control, Tinted Windows, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, & More!. Call our Sales Managers with any questions @ 262-886-5111.....
Dealer Review:
Mason and Steve were great to work with.....very courteous and professionl. Picked up my 2017 Infiniti QX50 in and out in an hour and a half
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1H74JR236633
Stock: T6594A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 10,766 miles
$29,950
Henkel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Springfield / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1N78HR739919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,988
Barnett Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Saint Paul / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1N7XJR214480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,257 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$31,500$2,639 Below Market
Ourisman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Jazz Blue Pearlcoat 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus FWD 1-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6Odometer is 15792 miles below market average!Ourisman Chrysler, Jeep & Dodge of Alexandria ... We make it easy! We start with a GREAT SELECTION of PREMIUM INVENTORY all listed at BELOW MARKET PRICING and continue on to provide a GREAT SERVICE EXPERIENCE throughout the buying process! All of our prices are BASED ON THE RESEARCH of competitive vehicles in our local marketplace -They are ACCURATE and IN-LINE with what you will find through your own research- This helps to avoid a lengthy back-and-forth negotiation process! WE INVITE YOU TO BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! Home of The Ourisman Buyers Edge $1500 in unexpected extras. A Free Lifetime engine Guarantee, Loaner Cars with major maintenance and a Car Wash with every service!! Price does not include tax, tag, title, freight (on new vehicles only) & processing fee ($899). Call us at 703-329-1600 and remember our Ourisman Lifetime Edge. We try to confirm the accuracy of each listing. Please call to confirm vehicle availability, equipment and price. All Inventory listed is subject to prior sale.
Dealer Review:
My salesman Mamo did a phenomenal job. Thank you for being so patient with me.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1H70JR323297
Stock: 2026023A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 21,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,998
CarMax Virginia Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Virginia Beach / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1N72JR118567
Stock: 19266837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,903 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$27,995$1,847 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Missoula - Missoula / Montana
CARFAX 1-Owner, Chrysler Certified. WAS $29,995, PRICED TO MOVE $2,300 below Kelley Blue Book! Moonroof, Navigation, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Captains Chairs AND MORE! PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: Rigorous 125-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, Car Rental Allowance, 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain warranty, Some of our pre-owned vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/, 24-Hour Towing and Roadside Assistance, Carfax Vehicle History Report, 3-Month/3,000-Mile Maximum Care Coverage, Lifetime Certified Warranty Upgrades Available, Introductory 3-month subscription to SiriusXM® Satellite Radio KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: POWER FRONT/FIXED REAR FULL SUNROOF Tri-pane panoramic sunroof, Power Open/Close Shade, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 HYBRID (STD), ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, 360 Surround View Camera System, Advanced Brake Assist, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist w/Stop, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, UCONNECT THEATER PACKAGE Video USB Port, 506 Watt Amplifier, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port, 3-Channel Video Remote Control, 13 Alpine Speakers, Seatback Video Screens Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1N77HR709276
Stock: 36789C
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 11,118 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,662
K&M Wayland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Wayland / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1N72KR508957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,405 milesGood Deal
$27,639
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Mopar Wireless Phone-Charging Pad Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Advanced Safetytec Group Alloy/Black; Premium Leather Trim Bucket Seats Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Engine: 3.6L V6 Hybrid Keysense Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Quick Order Package 2Ec Tires: P235/60R18 Bsw As Transmission: Eflite Si-Evt Uconnect Theater Package Wheels: 18" X 7.5" Polished Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum is offered by AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Chrysler Pacifica. More information about the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica: The Chrysler Pacifica starts at under $28,000, where it competes with other minivans such as the Toyota Sienna and the Honda Odyssey, both of which it undercuts a little bit on price. However the entire minivan segment holds a ton of value, by virtue of being cheaper to own and operate than the myriad of medium and large SUVs out in the world. The Chrysler Pacifica combines a ton of space, with relatively compact and easy to park exterior dimensions, along with a curb weight that makes car-like mpg figures a reality. The Pacifica is also available with a ton of luxurious and entertaining features, which will really show their value on long road trips with children in tow. But no matter the equipment level, the new Pacifica is a fantastic value. This model sets itself apart with relatively compact outer dimensions, advanced drivetrains, smooth, sleek styling, Spacious and comfortable interior, and third row seating All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Our salesman did an amazing job walking us through the process and easing our concerns! Truly a great experience in purchasing our first new vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1N76HR709236
Stock: HR709236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 43,808 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$31,587
Hendrick Chrysler Jeep FIAT - Fayetteville / North Carolina
Chrysler Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Extra Clean. DVD Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, 3rd Row Seat, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate, Captains Chairs, UCONNECT THEATER W/STREAMING, ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUPPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCERigorous 125-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain warranty, 24-Hour Towing and Roadside Assistance, Carfax Vehicle History Report, 3-Month/3,000-Mile Maximum Care Coverage, Introductory 3-month subscription to SiriusXM Satellite RadioKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESTRI PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF Power Open/Close Shade, ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, 360 Surround View Camera System, Advanced Brake Assist, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist w/Stop, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 HYBRID (STD), 20 SPEAKER harman/kardon SOUND GROUP 20 harman/kardon Speakers, 760 Watt Amplifier, UCONNECT THEATER W/STREAMING Video USB Port, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Blu-Ray/DVD Player/USB Port, 3-Channel Video Remote Control, Seatback Video Screens, 3-Channel Wireless Headphones (RF), 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, TRANSMISSION: EFLITE SI-EVT (STD). Serviced here Chrysler Hybrid Limited with Bright White Clearcoat exterior and Deep Mocha/Black/Dp Mocha interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1N74JR178415
Stock: L78115A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 30,566 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,447$2,481 Below Market
Jim Doran Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Mcminnville / Oregon
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited 3.6L V6.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
Dealer Review:
I have to thank Armando for the amazing service my wife and I received while purchasing my new truck. He was responsive to my inquiries and able to accommodate our needs. Armando was able to answer or questions and get us through quickly. We will definitely be looking at purchasing again from Armando in the future. RJ
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1N75JR183333
Stock: A748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
