Used Bentley Hybrid for Sale Near Me

***JUST ARRIVED***HYBRID***ONE OWNER***CLEAN CARFAX***FULL FACTORY WARRANTY UNTIL 04/30/2023***MULLINER DRIVING SPEC ($16,040)***TOURING SPECIFICATION ($8,470)***CITY SPECIFICATION ($3,915)***SUNSHINE SPECIFICATION ($2,225)***CENTENARY SPECIFICATION ($1,850)***MULLINER BIOMETRIC SECURE STOWAGE ($2,640)***HEATED 3 SPOKE STEERING WHEEL ($535)***BRIGHT CHROMED LOWER GRILLE ($1,295)***LIQUID AMBER VENEER ($1,975)***FRONT SEAT COMFORT SPECIFICATION ($3,835)***REAR PRIVACY GLASS ($2,125)***ILLUMINATED TREADPLATES ($1,205)***EXCELLENT LEASE AND FINANCE OPTIONS***NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AVAILABLE***The Bentayga Hybrid makes for a pretty compelling entry into the Bentley brand. One of the key characteristics brands like Bentley is effortless, near-silent acceleration, and with the Hybrid's battery fully juiced up, the Bentayga delivers that in spades. The motor, which makes 126 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque on its own, is more than capable of getting the 5,800-pound luxury SUV moving at a decent clip without the engine firing up. The Bentayga's eight-speed auto is the unsung hero here; unlike many all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid SUVs that utilize a rear-mounted electric motor for four-wheel traction, the Bentayga's motor drives all four wheels through its automatic gearbox. While the sensation of an electric motor shifting gears is a bit novel, the torque-multiplication advantage is huge, allowing Bentley to program the Bentayga to spend more time under electric power than would likely be possible otherwise.When the engine does start, either on its own or when the throttle is pushed more than three-quarters of the way through its travel, the V-6 is smooth and quiet, providing enough of a power boost that I suspect most drivers won't miss the guttural punch of the Bentayga's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

VIN: SJAAJ2ZV1LC027689

Stock: LC027689

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020