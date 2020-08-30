Tesla Sedans for Sale Near Me
- 29,497 miles18 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$47,980$5,874 Below Market
VINS - Manassas Park / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AUTOPILOT PACKAGE / SUBZERO PACKAGE /ALL WHEEL DRIVE / 19 SONICE CARBON WHEELS / S60D, Lane Keeping w/Automatic Steering, Front and Rear heated seats, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Self-Parking, Traction control, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control. Panorama roof, heated seats and more.VINS is a boutique dealership located in the Washington D.C. Metropolitan area. We pride ourselves on our attention to detail from the way we build relationships with our clients to our elegantly modern and inviting showroom. At VINS our transparency and efficiency are second to none. We view the automotive buying experience differently: We are here to HELP not just SELL. All VINS clients receive luxury service as they purchase a quality vehicle from our non-commissioned sales staff. We reinforce this by giving every client a 3-DAY NO QUESTIONS ASKED RETURN POLICY. Visit our showroom in person or take 360 tour of our vehicles and buy online. Experience the VINS difference today and see what our clients say about us online!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model S 60D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E21HF187123
Stock: 20933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 15,060 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$54,650$793 Below Market
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX NO DAMAGE REPORTED. 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: FM w/Custom Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 19" Silver.Black 2018 Tesla Model S 75D AWD 1-Speed Automatic 3-Phase/4-Pole Electric102/105 City/Highway MPGFarrish of Fairfax, Stop Clicking and come see us Today!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E2XJF297576
Stock: PSG1438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 4,226 miles3 mi awayHome delivery available*
$55,000$288 Below Market
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance Electric ZEV 271hp Odometer is 7210 miles below market average!Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 120/112 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (120 City/112 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EB8KF510387
Stock: B01147A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 15,764 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$53,995$1,322 Below Market
DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This outstanding example of a 2018 Tesla Model S 75D is offered by DARCARS Volvo Cars of Rockville. This Tesla includes: SOLID BLACK *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Tesla Model S looks like has never been used. This Tesla Model S is well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacture's factory warranty. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Tesla Model S 75D as it packs a beast under the hood.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E23JF297581
Stock: E2068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 24,035 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,995$1,747 Below Market
Crown Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
VA inspection passed! Drives excellent..2017 TESLA MODEL S AWD with powerful 3-Phase/4-Pole Electric -inc 75 kWh performance engine and driven 23320 miles!You can always call or text at (703) 763-4428 for quick answers to your questions..For appointments only: We are available until 7:30 pm Monday to Saturday . We are open on Sundays 11 AM - 4 PM. Please call us prior to your visit...Terms of Sale Overview: We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice.Fees and Taxes: All vehicles sold are subject to $495 dealer processing fee. This represents the costs incurred with inspecting, cleaning, and adjusting vehicles. This fee also covers preparation of all documents, as well as all costs incurred with shipping of paperwork. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. Accepted Payment Type: Cash, certified check, bank transfers, EFT or 3rd-party financing.WARRANTY: Please call us about warranty details. Different terms may be applied which is dependent on the millage, year and make of the car. Warranty is applicable when full/advertised price is paid when purchasing the car. FINANCING:If you have a job we can assist with financing (bad or good credit).Interest rates may vary and related to your credit and income.Please note, processing fee, DMV fees and taxes are not included in the price.. Older (more than 10 years old) and certain high maintenance luxury vehicles can not be applied for. Please, contact us prior submitting credit application on any vehicle if you have a question.Millage : Millage on the odometer may be higher than you see on the ads.Crown Auto Group, Inc
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E20HF231936
Stock: CAG4107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 34,668 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$45,999$2,312 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*2016 TESLA MODEL S 75D!! *ENJOY REARVIEW CAMERA, SUNROOF, REAR PARKING AID, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, TRIP COMPUTER, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED POWER-FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS W/ MEMORY, DUAL VANITY MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, KEYLESS START, REMOTE ENGINE START, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, THREE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR PARKING AID, 17" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E22GF157191
Stock: TGF157191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 21,087 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$54,000$385 Below Market
Jim Coleman INFINITI - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
ONE OWNER CARFAX/TRADE, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, BLINDSPOT, SUNROOF/MOONROOF/PANO ROOF, BACK UP SENSORS, NAVIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE, APPLE/GOOGLE PLAY, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, 12 Speakers, 4 Cameras, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Enhanced Autopilot, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Lane Keeping w/Automatic Steering, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Radio: FM w/Custom Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Self-Parking, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, Wheels: 19" Silver.2018 Tesla Model S AWD AWD Clean CARFAX.102/105 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E2XJF265016
Stock: P8055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 6,900 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$40,999
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/124 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EA4KF428339
Stock: TKF428339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 12,607 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$46,875
Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2014 Tesla Model S P85 *HIGHWAY AUTOPILOT WITH CONVENIENCE FEATURES! Auto Park* Auto Steer* Summon*1 Owner* Clean Carfax* *Navigation* Back up Camera* Blind Spot Warning* Power lift Gate* Bluetooth*Stream Audio via bluetooth* Satellite Maps with Live Traffic* LED Fog lights*HEPA Air filter*AUto dimming power folding heated side view mirrors* 19 Alloy Wheels* All power options* Glass moonroof with ultraviolet & infrared protection* Heated steering wheel & heated seats* Premium Tesla Audio with ultra quiet Cabin*Smart Air suspension* 253 miles Full Electric Range!8 years or 150,000 limited warranty on power-train and electric battery from original in service date*Basic warranty 4 years or 50,000 miles from in service date*The highest standard of reconditioning. This vehicle has passed a 167 point inspection. Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. Passed Virginia State safety inspection test. Guaranteed to Pass Maryland state inspection and D.C inspection.We at Passport INFINITI believe in presenting our customers a no excuses product consistent with what the luxury client expects.Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.com Due to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Tesla Model S P85 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
88 Combined MPG (88 City/90 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1H10EFP61077
Stock: P6115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 4,237 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,495
Dulles Kia - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Model 3 Standard, Electric ZEV 271hp, Pearl White Multi-Coat. 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Electric ZEV 271hp RWD Pearl White Multi-Coat Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 638 miles below market average! Dulles Motor Cars offers a 3 Month/ 3,000 mile Limited Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase. Dulles Motorcars maintains a comprehensive inventory of quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. All of our used vehicles go through an extensive inspection before hitting the lot, we strive to ensure that you buy a car which will be on the road for years to come.. Stop by our used car dealership at 107 Catoctin Cir SE and take a test drive today! Be sure to ask about our 100% satisfaction guarantee, no questions asked 3 day exchange policy !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EA6LF659681
Stock: 10713A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 18,373 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*
$57,785
Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2018 Tesla Model S 75D AWD*ENHANCED AUTO PILOT ACTIVATED WITH FULL SELF DRIVING!! Auto Park* 1 Owner* Clean Carfax* *Navigation* Back up & 360 Degree Camera* Blind Spot Warning* Power lift Gate* Bluetooth*Stream Audio via bluetooth* Satellite Maps with Live Traffic* LED Fog lights*HEPA Air filter*AUto dimming power folding heated side view mirrors* 19 Alloy Wheels* All power options* Glass moonroof with ultraviolet & infrared protection* Heated steering wheel & heated seats* Premium Tesla Audio with ultra quiet Cabin*Smart Air suspension* 259 miles Full Electric Range!8 years or 150,000 limited warranty on power-train and electric battery from original in service date*Basic warranty 4 years or 50,000 miles from in service date*Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. Passed Virginia State safety inspection & Emissions test. Guaranteed to Pass Maryland state inspection and D.C inspection.We at Passport INFINITI believe in presenting our customers a no excuses product consistent with what the luxury client expects.Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.comDue to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E27JF265247
Stock: P6068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 11,289 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,000
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Pearl White Multi-Coat Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitors, Lane Departure Warning, Local Trade-In, Navigation, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM, Front Rear Heated Seats, WI-FI Hotspot, Forward Collision Avoidance, Front dual zone A/C, Navigation System, Tinted Glass Roof, White Black Premium Interior. AWD Electric ZEV Odometer is 6561 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 with AWD/4WD, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (120 City/112 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EBXJF146679
Stock: J208128A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 25,802 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,999
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. 2018 Tesla Model 3 Mid Range Premium "260 MILES" *Pearl White Multi-Coat Paint ($2,000) on Black interior *ONLY 25,802 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $49,700.00 *One Owner from PA, Trade-in with us for a BMW X5 xDrive 40e M Sport PKG. *Mid Range Rear Wheel Drive ($10,000): -The Mid Range Battery features a single motor that drives the rear wheels and is good for 260 miles of total range. Tesla says it does 0-60 mph in 5.3 seconds. * 19" Wheels ($1,500) *Premium Interior *Premium Black -15-inch touchscreen -Navigation system -Voice controls -Bluetooth - Wi-Fi hotspot -Remote control of some systems via a smartphone app -Rearview camera -An audio system withinternet streaming radio and two USB ports. -Forward collision warning and mitigation - Blind-spot monitoring with collision avoidance. *Still Under Full Factory Warranty *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 Mid Range with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
123 Combined MPG (N/A City/117 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5JF164644
Stock: 20632A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,287 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$66,500
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2016 Tesla Model S P90D WITH LUDICROUS PLUS MODE ACTIVE SUSPENSION Local Trade-In, Alcantara Headliner, Autopilot Convenience Features (DISC), Backup Camera, Carbon Fiber Spoiler, Front Rear Seat Heaters, Heated Steering Wheel, HEPA Air Filtration System, Lane Keeping w/Automatic Steering, LED Fog Cornering Lights, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Nappa Leather Amrests Dashboard, Power Liftgate, Premium Upgrade Package, Self-Parking, Smart Air Suspension, Soft LED Ambient Interior Lighting, Subzero Weather Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, Three-Position Dynamic LED Turning Lights, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, Wiper Blade Defrosters Washer Nozzle Heaters. AWD 3-Phase/4-Pole Electric BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S P90D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (91 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E46GF150858
Stock: 00JC9479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 37,468 miles15 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$48,554$494 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2015 Tesla S P90D at Mercedes-Benz of Tysons Corner -Vehicle professionally detailed -Oil recently changed-Good tires and brakes-Well kept Tesla-Non smoker-Local trade-Passed both VA, safety and emissions inspectionIt has:-Rear view backup camera-Intelligent key system-Leather seats-Bluetooth handsfree-Blind spot assist-Ludicrous plus-Navigation GPS system - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Tesla Model S P85D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
93 Combined MPG (89 City/98 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E43FF101082
Stock: 20P0408A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-21-2020
- 28,445 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*
$55,985
Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2018 Tesla Model S 75D *1 Owner* Clean Carfax *Enhanced AutoPilot Hardware *Full Self Driving Capability *Standard Connectivity *Premium Audio System *Cold Weather Package* *Navigation* Back up & 360 Degree Camera* Blind Spot Warning* Power lift Gate* Bluetooth*Stream Audio via bluetooth* Satellite Maps with Live Traffic* LED Fog lights*HEPA Air filter*AUto dimming power folding heated side view mirrors* 19 Alloy Wheels* All power options* Glass moonroof with ultraviolet & infrared protection* Heated steering wheel & heated seats* Premium Tesla Audio with ultra quiet Cabin*Smart Air suspension* 259 miles Full Electric Range!8 years or 150,000 limited warranty on power-train and electric battery from original in service date*Basic warranty 4 years or 50,000 miles from in service date*Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. Passed Virginia State safety inspection & Emissions test. Guaranteed to Pass Maryland state inspection and D.C inspection.We at Passport INFINITI believe in presenting our customers a no excuses product consistent with what the luxury client expects.Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.comDue to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E26JF294853
Stock: B6128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 56,473 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$55,994$1,860 Below Market
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**THIS TESLA S is a P90D AWD with the OPTIONS YOU WANT**LUDICROUS DRIVER MODE**AUTOPILOT**NAVIGATION** PANORAMA ROOF**LEATHER INTERIOR**HEATED SEATS**PREMIUM 21' WHEELS**BLIND SPOT MONITOR**LANE DEPARTURE WARNING**REAR SPOILER**TESLA WARRANTY up to 100,000 MILES**CLEAN CARFAX with BUYBACK GUARANTEE** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next vehicle purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model S P90D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
95 Combined MPG (91 City/100 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E48GF148965
Stock: 10725A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 18,364 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$55,500
Elite Auto Brokers - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2018 Model S 75D AWD 518 hp..18k miles..Clean Carfax..Auto Pilot, Blind spot assist, Panoramic View Roof, Navigation, Camera, Front/Rear Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Dual Zone climate control, Keyless entry/remote control, Smart device integration, Adaptive Led headlights, 19 Inch wheels, 4 Corner auto leveling suspension, Renerative 4-wheel disc brakes, Electronic trunk closer, free access to Tesla's network of Supercharger charging stations around the country. Battery Range up to 259 miles on full charge. Finished in a gorgeous Red Multi-Coat exterior over Black interior.* Balance of Tesla factory warranty 4 year/50k mi full coverage and 8 year unlimited miles powertrain warranty! All books and two master remote keys. SHOWROOM READY! - Contact Moshe Bregman at 301-330-2323 or moshe@eliteautobrokers.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model S 75D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
103 Combined MPG (102 City/105 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E20JF297618
Stock: 297618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
