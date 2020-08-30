Tesla Luxurys for Sale Near Me

7 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
  • 2016 Tesla Model X 90D in Dark Blue
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    used

    2016 Tesla Model X 90D

    10,983 miles
    25 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Home delivery available*

    $72,000

    Know The Deal
  • 2017 Tesla Model S P100D in Off White/Cream
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S P100D

    4,237 miles
    16 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $87,995

    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model S 100D in Silver
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    used

    2018 Tesla Model S 100D

    29,638 miles
    16 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $72,995

    Details
  • 2018 Tesla Model X 100D in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Tesla Model X 100D

    31,827 miles
    316 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Free home delivery available*
    Great Deal

    $72,990

    $4,942 Below Market
    Know The Deal
  • 2017 Tesla Model S P100D in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S P100D

    10,028 miles
    380 mi away
    Free home delivery available*

    $77,990

    Know The Deal
  • 2017 Tesla Model S P100D in Black
    used

    2017 Tesla Model S P100D

    29,787 miles
    226 mi away
    Free home delivery available*

    $73,990

    Know The Deal
  • 2016 Tesla Model X P90D in Black
    used

    2016 Tesla Model X P90D

    37,200 miles
    1,210 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Home delivery available*

    $73,480

    Know The Deal
Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Luxury
Filtering by
Tesla
$70,000+
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Engine Type
Drivetrain
to

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.