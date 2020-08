Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia

2016 Tesla Model X 90D AWD *Deep Blue Metallic *ENHANCED AUTO PILOT ACTIVATED WITH FULL SELF DRIVING!! Auto Park* 1 Owner* Clean Carfax* *Navigation* Back up & 360 Degree Camera* Blind Spot Warning* Power lift Gate* Bluetooth*Stream Audio via bluetooth* Satellite Maps with Live Traffic* LED Fog lights*HEPA Air filter*AUto dimming power folding heated side view mirrors* 20 Silver Wheels* All power options* Glass moonroof with ultraviolet & infrared protection *Subzero Weather Package *Premium Tesla Audio with ultra quiet Cabin*Smart Air suspension* 259 miles Full Electric Range!8 years or 150,000 limited warranty on power-train and electric battery from original in service date*Basic warranty 4 years or 50,000 miles from in service date*Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. Passed Virginia State safety inspection & Emissions test. Guaranteed to Pass Maryland state inspection and D.C inspection.We at Passport INFINITI believe in presenting our customers a no excuses product consistent with what the luxury client expects.Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.comDue to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

