Tesla Luxurys for Sale Near Me
- 10,983 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$72,000
Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2016 Tesla Model X 90D AWD *Deep Blue Metallic *ENHANCED AUTO PILOT ACTIVATED WITH FULL SELF DRIVING!! Auto Park* 1 Owner* Clean Carfax* *Navigation* Back up & 360 Degree Camera* Blind Spot Warning* Power lift Gate* Bluetooth*Stream Audio via bluetooth* Satellite Maps with Live Traffic* LED Fog lights*HEPA Air filter*AUto dimming power folding heated side view mirrors* 20 Silver Wheels* All power options* Glass moonroof with ultraviolet & infrared protection *Subzero Weather Package *Premium Tesla Audio with ultra quiet Cabin*Smart Air suspension* 259 miles Full Electric Range!8 years or 150,000 limited warranty on power-train and electric battery from original in service date*Basic warranty 4 years or 50,000 miles from in service date*Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. Passed Virginia State safety inspection & Emissions test. Guaranteed to Pass Maryland state inspection and D.C inspection.We at Passport INFINITI believe in presenting our customers a no excuses product consistent with what the luxury client expects.Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.comDue to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X 90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCBE25GF030067
Stock: P6135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 4,237 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$87,995
Imperial Highline Vienna - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model S P100D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E47HF178217
Stock: 8217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,638 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$72,995
Imperial Highline Vienna - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model S 100D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
102 Combined MPG (101 City/102 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E24JF261821
Stock: 1821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,827 miles316 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFree home delivery available*Great Deal
$72,990$4,942 Below Market
Carvana - Hartford - Hartford / Connecticut
Located 316 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Tesla Model X 100D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
87 Combined MPG (86 City/89 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCAE2XJF088161
Stock: 2000609559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 10,028 miles380 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$77,990
Carvana - Detroit - Detroit / Michigan
Located 380 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model S P100D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E40HF184179
Stock: 2000542029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 29,787 miles226 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$73,990
Carvana - Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
Located 226 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Tesla Model S P100D with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJSA1E40HF171920
Stock: 2000542015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 37,200 miles1,210 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseHome delivery available*
$73,480
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Tesla Model X P90D with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YJXCAE45GF028587
Stock: 10443791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.