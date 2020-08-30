Subaru Wagons for Sale Near Me
- 97,695 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,875$551 Below Market
Brown's Dulles Nissan - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Crystal Gray Metallic 2005 Subaru Forester 2.5X AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC 16 Styled Steel Wheels, ABS brakes, AM/FM/WB Stereo w/Single Disc CD Player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front fog lights, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel, Tricot Cloth Upholstery, Weather band radio.Odometer is 40213 miles below market average! 22/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Forester X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG63665H735233
Stock: P8023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 150,046 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,299
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Subaru FORESTER 2.5X AWD is ready to roll today and is the perfect car for you. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. We here at Best Auto of Manassas INC want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 2.5L 4 cyl engine under the hood. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Subaru FORESTER 2.5X AWD's 2.5L 4 cyl gives you the gas mileage that you want. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Subaru FORESTER 2.5X AWD. Compared with other car's out there, you will not find another better equipped Subaru FORESTER 2.5X AWD at the price we are offering. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. Call us today at (703) 367-0402 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. With amazing deals at Best Auto of Manassas INC, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Sterling.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Forester 2.5 X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG63698H706152
Stock: 11712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,781 miles8 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,199
Damas Auto - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This car is CARFAX CERTIFIED** Contact our Sales at 571-367-2933This Subaru Legacy Wagon Outback is in a very good condition, & has:Clean Carfax with no accident.One Owner Per CarfaxHeated Front Seats& much more to tell, must come & see
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C777310465
Stock: 2007644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 138,793 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,000
Stohlman Subaru of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2004 Subaru Outback 2.5 Limited AWD Awd, Panoramic Power Moonroof, Alloy wheels, Power Driver's Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/WB Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Mode Heated Front Bucket Seats, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Seat Upholstery, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. CARFAX One-Owner. Call directly 571-599-2238 to make an appointment with Pre Owned Sale Manager, William James here at Stohlman Subaru of Sterling! Loudoun County's #1 Subaru Destination! Odometer is 6069 miles below market average! 22/28 City/Highway MPG Call directly 571-599-2238 to make an appointment with Pre Owned Sale Manager, William James here at Stohlman Subaru of Sterling! Loudoun County's #1 Subaru Destination! MARKET-BASED PRICING: Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Subaru Outback Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH686X47629727
Stock: H01167B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 182,369 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Stohlman Subaru of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2006 Subaru Forester 2.5X L.L. Bean Edition AWD Awd, Panoramic Power Moonroof, Alloy wheels, Power Driver's Seat, 4 Speakers, 4.111 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/WB Stereo w/In-Dash 6 Disc CD Changer, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Call directly 571-599-2238 to make an appointment with Pre Owned Sale Manager, William James here at Stohlman Subaru of Sterling! Loudoun County's #1 Subaru Destination! Recent Arrival! 23/28 City/Highway MPG Call directly 571-599-2238 to make an appointment with Pre Owned Sale Manager, William James here at Stohlman Subaru of Sterling! Loudoun County's #1 Subaru Destination! MARKET-BASED PRICING: Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG67626H715802
Stock: H10000B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 98,386 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,593
Dulles Subaru - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Forester 2.5XS, Crystal Gray Metallic/Gray Metallic. 2005 Subaru Forester 2.5XS 2005 Subaru Forester 2.5XS 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHC AWD Crystal Gray Metallic/Gray Metallic Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 52492 miles below market average! Dulles Motorcars maintains a comprehensive inventory of quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. All of our used vehicles go through an extensive inspection before hitting the lot, we strive to ensure that you buy a car which will be on the road for years to come.. Stop by our used car dealership at 107 Catoctin Cir SE and take a test drive today! Be sure to ask about our 100% satisfaction guarantee, no questions asked 3 day exchange policy !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Forester XS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG65645H715950
Stock: DX30387M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 131,590 miles9 mi awayTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,700
Honda Of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Brilliant Silver Metallic 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5XT 5-Speed AWD 2.5L H4 SMPI DOHCOdometer is 18849 miles below market average!We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP67C664306530
Stock: HCLB014643C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
View OffersAdNEW2021 Subaru ForesterSpecial offers availableView OffersVisit Subaru.com for detailsSubaru.comDisclaimer*
- 165,598 miles7 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
JNM Auto Sales - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Subaru Forester is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at JNM Auto Sales have the title records to prove this SUV is a one-owner vehicle. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Waterford! NEW VIRGINIA STATE SAFETY INSPECTION AND EMISSION. THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH 90 DAYS OR 4500 MILES POWER TRAIN WARRANTY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1SG65647G734961
Stock: 4717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,515 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,583
Fitzgerald Subaru of Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
"Gray 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5i AWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.5L H4 SMPI SOHCRecent Arrival! Odometer is 16523 miles below market average! 20/26 City/Highway MPG"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Subaru Outback 2.5I with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C387361124
Stock: S225199A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 94,405 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseHome delivery available*
$7,994
Sheehy Subaru Springfield - Springfield / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP66C197325233
Stock: S252332A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 93,519 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
H&R Auto - Arlington / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP62C257363165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,090 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
H&R Auto - Arlington / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C297338368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,663 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
IM Autohaus - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C096331490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,372 miles23 mi awayNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
Car-Fi Auto Group of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Subaru Outback L.L. Bean Edition with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3BH806327618685
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,208 miles39 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*Good Deal
$5,500$1,304 Below Market
Miller Honda - Winchester / Virginia
Located 39 miles away from Ashburn, VA
1 OWNER, AUTOCHECK NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, LOCAL TRADE. 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L Phase II SOHC Satin White PearlThis 2005 Satin White Pearl Subaru Outback 2.5i AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:Recent Arrival! Odometer is 51239 miles below market average!Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$ at Miller Crosspointe Honda!! Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$ at Miller Crosspointe Honda!! At Miller’s CrossPointe Motor Cars, you can find great deals on certified pre-owned models from some of the best-selling makes on the market. We have models from Chevrolet, Honda, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Toyota and so many more. We have fuel-efficient sedans and SUVs with spacious interiors. If you're in search of a pre-owned pickup, we have those too.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP61C057331056
Stock: 220204UCA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 192,850 miles48 mi awayNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseHome delivery available*
$2,650
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 48 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars --> Leave The Lot With Confidence Ask About Our Competitive Extended Warranties --> Trade-In Your Car Today For A Great Discount
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BP62C756330782
Stock: AL-5891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.