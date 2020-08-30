Subaru Hybrids for Sale Near Me

3 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid in Light Blue
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $39,823

    Est. Loan: $694/mo
  • 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid in Light Blue
    used

    2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

    5,263 miles
    19 mi away
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Home delivery available*

    $34,495

    Negotiate
  • 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring in Silver
    used

    2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Touring

    95,682 miles
    24 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*

    Not Listed

    Details

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Hybrid
Filtering by
Subaru
Hybrid
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.