Brown's Manassas Subaru - Manassas / Virginia

Located 19 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Just arrived. This vehicle is going through our signature inspection, and full detail. Please feel free to contact us at (888)693-2808 if you would like to see it or have questions.**NON SMOKER**CLEAN INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR**ALL WHEEL DRIVE**AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**HYBRID 4 CYLINDER**CLEAN CARFAX REPORT**POWER SUNROOF**LEATHER INTERIOR**HEATED SEATS** AM/FM/XM/SIRIUS/CD/AUX**BLUETOOTH**

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

35 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF2GTDNCXKH229453

Stock: V2201

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-04-2020